This Is One Of Our Favorite Golf Watches And Now It Is 20% Off This Black Friday

When it comes to golf, individuals are always finding ways to help their game and make it as easy as possible. Although they can't swing the club for you, investing in one of the best golf watches is a great way of helping your game and, in the Black Friday sale, you can grab one of our favorites with 20% off!

Was $499.99 Now $399.99 For anyone who has a Samsung Android phone and has thought about purchasing a golf watch, this is the way to go. It's easy to use, packed full of features, and comes with all the other benefits of a smart watch. Read our full Samsung Galaxy5 Pro Golf Edition Watch Review

Currently, there are a number of Black Friday golf deals available and, in our opinion, this is one that many should be taking advantage of, especially as it is a mega $100 off on Amazon.

Admittedly, if you're an iPhone user, this deal won't apply to you, given that the Galaxy5 Pro Golf Edition is only compatible with an Android cellphone. However, if you do possess a Galaxy phone, Android 8 or higher with 1.5 GB of RAM or more, this is arguably the best option for a golf watch available.

(Image credit: Mike Bailey)

Like the best golf GPS', you get all of the yardage basics, such as distances to the green, bunkers and various other hazards. However, unlike other watches, the Golf Edition comes preloaded with the Golf Buddy Smart Caddie, a special app developed for the Galaxy smartwatch by GolfzonDeca.

What's more, the watch is very easy to use and, to activate it for the course, all you need to do is click on the icon which will take you to the app. Although you have to download a course first before you play, you are then provided with an array of options, with one of the standouts being the fact that you can keep track of every club and shot you hit, as well as how far you strike the ball and overall stats like fairways and greens hit, as well as number of putts.

There's also a compass feature to tell what direction the center of the green is from where you are and, rather neatly, there are greens heat maps available on certain courses, which can help you read breaks and slopes. Again, it really depends on your needs and personality.

Accuracy-wise, it is up there with some of the best golf rangefinders and, given the golf edition of this watch comes with an even longer battery life than previous versions, it will last the lifetime of your round if you fully charge it beforehand.

Also, for those wondering, not only does the Galaxy5 Pro Golf Edition look at home on the course, but off it, with the amount of features available endless. Not only is there an Advanced Sleep Coach, which monitors sleep quality, but also a Workout Tracker and Samsung BioActive Sensor that monitors your heart rate.

