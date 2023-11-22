This Is One Of Our Favorite Golf Watches And Now It Is 20% Off This Black Friday
Looking for a new smart watch? Currently, the Samsung Galaxy5 Pro Golf Edition is reduced by $100!
When it comes to golf, individuals are always finding ways to help their game and make it as easy as possible. Although they can't swing the club for you, investing in one of the best golf watches is a great way of helping your game and, in the Black Friday sale, you can grab one of our favorites with 20% off!
Samsung Galaxy5 Pro Golf Edition Watch | 20% off at Amazon
Was $499.99 Now $399.99
For anyone who has a Samsung Android phone and has thought about purchasing a golf watch, this is the way to go. It's easy to use, packed full of features, and comes with all the other benefits of a smart watch.
Read our full Samsung Galaxy5 Pro Golf Edition Watch Review
Currently, there are a number of Black Friday golf deals available and, in our opinion, this is one that many should be taking advantage of, especially as it is a mega $100 off on Amazon.
Admittedly, if you're an iPhone user, this deal won't apply to you, given that the Galaxy5 Pro Golf Edition is only compatible with an Android cellphone. However, if you do possess a Galaxy phone, Android 8 or higher with 1.5 GB of RAM or more, this is arguably the best option for a golf watch available.
Like the best golf GPS', you get all of the yardage basics, such as distances to the green, bunkers and various other hazards. However, unlike other watches, the Golf Edition comes preloaded with the Golf Buddy Smart Caddie, a special app developed for the Galaxy smartwatch by GolfzonDeca.
What's more, the watch is very easy to use and, to activate it for the course, all you need to do is click on the icon which will take you to the app. Although you have to download a course first before you play, you are then provided with an array of options, with one of the standouts being the fact that you can keep track of every club and shot you hit, as well as how far you strike the ball and overall stats like fairways and greens hit, as well as number of putts.
There's also a compass feature to tell what direction the center of the green is from where you are and, rather neatly, there are greens heat maps available on certain courses, which can help you read breaks and slopes. Again, it really depends on your needs and personality.
Accuracy-wise, it is up there with some of the best golf rangefinders and, given the golf edition of this watch comes with an even longer battery life than previous versions, it will last the lifetime of your round if you fully charge it beforehand.
Also, for those wondering, not only does the Galaxy5 Pro Golf Edition look at home on the course, but off it, with the amount of features available endless. Not only is there an Advanced Sleep Coach, which monitors sleep quality, but also a Workout Tracker and Samsung BioActive Sensor that monitors your heart rate.
For more watch deals, check out our best Black Friday golf watch deals hub.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
How To Choose Golf Irons
Looking to invest in a new set of irons? We take you through a number of factors to consider before choosing your next set
By James Hogg Published
-
Tiger Woods And Son Charlie Confirmed For PNC Championship
The father and son duo will play at the tournament for the fourth consecutive edition
By Mike Hall Published
-
In Search Of A Premium Pair Of Golf Shoes? Our Experts Have Found 9 adidas Deals For You This Black Friday
adidas are one of the most recognized brands in the world and, in this piece, we have found nine of their best deals on golf shoes
By Matt Cradock Published
-
These Are My Favorite Golf Shoes Of 2023 And I Can't Believe They Are On Offer Already
Amazing looks, comfort and quality, these adidas MC80s, I think, are the ultimate summer golf shoe
By Matt Cradock Published
-
I Have Searched The Internet For The Best FootJoy Golf Shoe Deals... Here Are My 13 Favorites
Looking for a new pair of golf shoes? In this piece, I have collected the best FootJoy deals currently available
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Best Black Friday Clubhouse Golf Deals 2023
One of the best retailers for golf gear, we run through our favorite deals currently available on Clubhouse Golf
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Act Fast! If You Want A Garmin Golf Device Here Are 5 Early Black Friday Deals
We don't expect these Garmin golf deals to be around for long because we know how good these products are.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
I Test Drivers For A Job, And One Of My Favorites Is HUGELY Discounted!
The TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver is one of the best all round drivers on the market currently and we have found some exciting discounts on it…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Ping G Le3 vs TaylorMade Kalea Premier Women's Driver: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict
We pit two of the best 2023 women's drivers against each other to see which is going to be best for your game
By Carly Frost Published
-
Garmin vs Apple Watch: Our head-to-head verdict on which GPS watch is better for golf
Both Garmin and Apple are leading the way on sports and golf-related devices - we explore which is better to help improve your game
By Alex Ballinger Published