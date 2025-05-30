98% Of PGA Tour Players Use Bushnell Rangefinders, And You Can Too With The Brands Father's Day Sale

Bushnell rangefinders come highly recommended by our golfing experts and right now in the Father's Day sale, they are at some of their lowest ever prices

These Bushnell Sale Deals Are Too Good To Ignore
The Golf Monthly team are big fans of the Bushnell rangefinder line-up, and with Bushnell being used by over 98% of PGA Tour players, (at the 2025 Players Championship), it's safe to say the brand knows a thing or two when it comes to the best golf rangefinders.

Bushnell says its rangefinders help push your game to the next level with its wide and varied range of models that feature advanced laser rangefinder capabilities, along with the best pin seeking and slope technology.

We've tested many of the range including the Tour V6 Rangefinder which holds the crown as best overall in our buying guide, and the Pro X3+ that our expert testers think is the most accurate rangefinder we've ever tested.

Right now, the Bushnell Father's Day Sale has big discounts of up to $70 across the range. So if you're on the hunt for a Fathers Day gift, that your golf mad Dad will be delighted to receive on June 15, then you won't go wrong with any one of the Bushnell rangefinder models.

If a rangefinder is already covered, then the Bushnell Ion Elite Golf GPS Watch is also on sale, and this stylish smartwatch designed specifically for golf is reduced by $50 to just $149.99.

We rarely see big, or noticeable discounts on Bushnell products, and we think they'll get snapped up pretty quickly.

Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder
Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder: was $399.99 now $329.99 at Bushnell Golf

Save $70 The Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder is the best overall choice in our golf rangefinders buyers guide, and for good reason. It's highly accurate, simple to use, with clear and bright optics, seamless slope functionality, and convenient carrying options. Currently, it features a rare discount that makes it one of the cheapest prices this year.

Read our full Bushnell Tour V6 Rangefinder Review.

Bushnell Pro X3+ Rangefinder
Bushnell Pro X3+ Rangefinder: was $599.99 now $529.99 at Bushnell Golf

Save $70 We think this is the most accurate rangefinder on the market. The Bushnell Pro X3+ is a seriously impressive addition to anyones golf kit. It delivers through a combination of distance, slope, temperature and barometric pressure (elevation), to ensure you can get the most accurate yardages every time.

Read our full Bushnell Pro X3+ Rangefinder Review.

Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Rangefinder
Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Rangefinder: was $319.99 now $269.99 at Bushnell Golf

Save $50 The Tour V5 Shift may be overshadowed by it's V6 sibling, but this Bushnell Rangefinder still packs a punch with a crystal-clear display and an array of tech providing a premium, easy-to-use performance.

Read our full Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Review.

Bushnell Ion Elite Golf GPS Watch
Bushnell Ion Elite Golf GPS Watch: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Bushnell

Save $50 The Ion Elite Golf GPS Watch is one of the best golf smartwatches, and an incredibly useful tool to have at your disposal. In our review we loved the built-in slope-adjusted distances and moveable pins which make it almost as accurate as a laser rangefinder. It also has the added bonus of hole maps, which shows doglegs and blind shots, as well as hazards and the ability to track your score.

Read the full Bushnell Ion Elite Golf GPS Watch Review.

At Golf Monthly, we have tested the three rangefinders plus the ION smartwatch with all receiving top ratings when our experts put them through their paces. The Bushnell Tour V6 received a 5 star rating, such was its overall quality, accuracy, clarity in its display and its easy-to-use nature.

It's sibling, the more costly Bushnell Pro X3+ Laser Rangefinder, also grabbed itself a spot in our rangefinder guide and a 4.5 out of 5 star rating with a very clever wind speed and direction feature. For the cost, we felt the Pro X3+ ticked pretty much every box you'd expect in a premium laser rangefinder, especially when it came to class-leading accuracy.

The more budget-friendly Tour V5 won't rank as one of the best rangefinders with slope due to it not possessing Slope Functionality, but it can be paired with the Bushnell Golf App, which opens up a world of information.

We loved the Ion Elite Golf GPS Watch, and it also bagged a 4.5 out of 5 star rating, with a host of attractive features including slope functionality, which is very rare even among the best golf watches.

Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder testing
If a Bushnell rangefinder isn't on you Father's Day golf shopping list then check out more of the Bushnell Sale for more deals including the Wingman 2 GPS Speaker and elsewhere have a look at the Golf Monthly best golf clubs, best golf shoes and best golf apparel guides for more ideas.

