The Garmin Father's Day Sale Is Live And There Are Golf Tech Bargains To Be Had – Including The Flagship Garmin Approach S70 Golf Smartwatch
Even if you're just treating yourself, the Garmin Father's Day Sale is worth taking advantage of, with big discounts of up to $150 across the Garmin golf range
The Garmin Approach S70 is our number one choice when it comes to recommending the best smartwatch for golf. The Garmin S70 received a perfect 5 out of 5 star review, with our tester noting that the Garmin flagship golf watch was pretty much unrivaled when it comes to choosing the best golf related smartwatch.
With Father's Day just around the corner (the 15th of June in the US and UK in case you've forgotten), Garmin has handily dropped its Father's Day Sale – this means rarely-seen discounts of $50, on both the 47mm and 42mm versions of the Garmin Approach S70.
So if you're feeling extra generous, and looking for a luxury golfing gift this Father's Day, or even considering an upgrade to your own golfing tech, we think these Garmin golf deals are well worth taking advantage of while you can.
We've tested most of the Garmin golf range including the Garmin Approach S42, and the Garmin S50 – which both received top marks in our reviews, and represent the latest additions to Garmin's popular golf smartwatch lineup.
The Garmin Approach S70 is our top pick in the Golf Monthly golf watch guide. The S70 also received top marks from Golf Monthly tester Mike Bailey, who said, "The Garmin S70 is the most user-friendly GPS golf watch to date, with a brilliant Amoled touchscreen display. It gives accurate yardages, is capable of tracking your score, your shot distances and even make club selections." Mike summed up his 5 out of 5 star review by saying, "With so many appealing features, including the massive battery life, it makes the Approach S70 one of the best Garmin golf watches money can buy."
Read Mike's full Garmin Approach S70 Golf Smartwatch Review.
The 42mm version of the Garmin Approach S70 has all the same features as its 47mm sibling, and comes in two colour choices of either the Black/Peach ceramic bezel with White silicone band or the Black/Amp Yellow ceramic bezel with a Gray silicone band. The 42mm S70 is reduced by $50 and takes it under $600 – which is the cheapest we've seen this year.
Undecided which Garmin to choose? Then check out our best Garmin Golf Watches guide.
Garmin is renowned for producing groundbreaking golf tech, and the Garmin golf range includes some of the best launch monitors, top-rated golf rangefinders and of course smartwatches. Garmin claims its golf tech, "will put you on course for new lows with the insights and data you need to play your best golf."
The Father's Day Garmin Sale also has reductions across most of the Garmin golf range including the Garmin Approach R10 Portable Golf Launch Monitor with $150 off, and the Approach Z30 Golf Laser Range Finder reduced to just $349.99. So even if the Garmin Sale is potentially buying just for yourself, then these deals are worth checking out.
These deals are US-based but below our handy price checker will give you the best up-to-date pricing on the Garmin golf tech including the Approach S70 Golf Smartwatch in your territory.
Paul Brett is the deals writer for Golf Monthly and has worked as a sports writer across several brands including Cycling News, Cycling Weekly, Bike Perfect and Advnture. Paul has been an avid golfer since receiving his first set of Ben Sayers Silver Crest clubs as a child. He has attended various major tournaments, including the iconic Seve Ballesteros win at the 1984 British Open in St Andrews. Paul sees himself as an always-improving golfer, and although his current Handicap is way off his best of 13, he hopes to get even lower with advice from his Golf Monthly colleagues.
