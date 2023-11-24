This Callaway Pre-Owned Black Friday Offer Will Blow Your Mind
Buying new gear can be very expensive, but Callaway have an extensive range of pre-owned golf clubs and you can save a further 25% this Black Friday
Admittedly, golf isn't the cheapest sport in the world, with a set of golf clubs costing thousands and thousands of dollars. However, help is at hand as many are heading towards the pre-owned market, especially as you can pick up near perfect clubs for a fraction of the cost. A number of the best golf drivers, irons and putters are included and now, at Callaway's Pre-Owned website, there are a range of clubs available at not just cheaper rates, but also a 25% discount! That means even better value on premium products, something which only appeals to those looking for golf gear.
You may be wondering whether you should buy second hand golf clubs and, in our opinion, you should definitely consider it, especially as it represents a more sensible investment to some golfers. We would like to add that, when it comes to pre-owned golf gear, it is important to do a little bit of research, especially as it has been previously used. However, when it comes to Callaway's Pre-Owned site, there really shouldn't be an issue, with the company listing the quality of the product in a handy table, with the clubs being rated from 'average' to 'like new'.
So, having scoured through the various deals, we can see that there are plenty of savings to be made. Also, with it being Black Friday, these will only be around for a limited time but, thankfully, at Golf Monthly, we have come up with this handy blog to keep you updated with all the latest offers, which you can check out here.
Callaway Paradym Driver | 25% Discount Applied In Cart
As Low As $373.99 (Average Condition)
Currently, you can grab the Paradym Driver for as low as $373.99 in 'average' condition. For an extra $100, it is also listed in 'like new' condition, with a various amount of shafts and degrees available. If pre-owned isn't your thing, you can also grab the Paradym at Amazon for $500.
Read our full Callaway Paradym Driver Review
Callaway Rogue ST Max D Driver | 25% Discount Applied In Cart
As low as $190.49 (Average Condition)
The Rogue ST was Callaway's 2022 range of drivers so it's still a very modern club packed with new technology. The ST Max D is the most forgiving in the range and is draw biased, making it ideal for golfers who struggle with a right miss.
Read our full Callaway Rogue ST Max D Driver Review
Callaway Epic Speed Driver | 25% Discount Applied In Cart
As low as $107.24 (Average Condition)
A fantastic driver that was one of the best in its class in 2021. There are three variations, the Speed, Epic MAX and the low spinning Epic Max LS, with there being great deals to be had on all of them, so go for the one that best suits your game.
Read our full Callaway Epic 21 Drivers Review
Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond Fairway Wood | 25% Discount Applied In Cart
As low as $153.74 (3-wood, Average Condition)
One for the better players here, as this is a fairway wood used on Tour by some of Callaway's star names, including Jon Rahm. This club really impressed us in testing and, with the 25% off, you can pick up a real bargain here.
Read our full Callaway Triple Diamond Fairway Wood Review
Callaway Rogue ST Max D Fairway | 25% Discount Applied In Cart
As low as $101.24 (5-wood, Average Condition)
The Callaway Rogue ST Max D fairway is packed with power and forgiveness and delivers on its main promise to golfers, to encourage a draw and correct a slice. This is a premium Callaway fairway wood pitched at a specific player and it does its job well. What's more, it is available in 3, 5 and 7 wood options.
Callaway Rogue ST Max OS Hybrid | 25% Discount Applied In Cart
As Low As $115.49 (Good Condition)
A hugely forgiving, oversized hybrid, the Rogue ST Max OS makes the game easier with its high launch, mid-spin profile and a draw bias that can help straighten out a slice. Available in a very wide range of lofts, from 3H to 8H (19° to 33°), this high-toed Callaway hybrid is perfect for any golfer who wants to make the game simpler.
Read our full review of the Callaway Rogue ST Max OS Hybrid
Callaway Apex DCB Irons | 25% Discount Applied In Cart
As Low As $533.99 (Average Condition)
The Apex DCB delivers the look, feel and performance of a forged players club with the forgiveness of a deep cavity back design. A game improvement iron with strong lofts and plenty of forgiveness, these are ideal for the mid-high handicap golfer or someone just starting out.
Callaway Big Bertha Irons | 25% Discount Applied In Cart
As Low As $632.99 (Good Condition)
A visually excellent set of irons that offer bags of forgiveness and plenty of power off the tee and the ground, the Big Bertha 2023 Irons are a fantastic set of clubs that will help high-handicap players improve on the golf course and shoot lower scores.
Callaway Jaws Raw Black Plasma Wedge | 25% Discount Applied In Cart
As Low As $119.99 (Average Condition)
The Callaway Jaws Raw wedge delivers loads of spin and looks stunning from all angles. There are also plenty of loft and bounce options available to suit a variety of techniques. Available at a variety of price points, this is one of the best wedges around.
Read our Callaway Jaws Raw Wedge Review
Callaway Jaws Full Toe Raw Face Chrome Wedge | 25% Discount Applied In Cart
As Low As $68.24 (Average Condition)
Not everyone will like the look of a full-face grooved wedge or see the need for it but, for those that do, the Jaws Full Toe is one of the best around. It provides the spin control every golfer looks for on different lengths of shot with enough versatility to be creative while also being easy to hit on full shots.
Read our full Callaway Jaws Full Toe Raw Face Chrome Wedges Review
Odyssey 2-Ball Ten Putter | 25% Discount Applied In Cart
As Low As $85.49 (Average Condition)
These putters don’t swing themselves, but they pretty much do everything else. Forgiving and consistent, you should find your performance on the greens improve if you make the switch, especially if you are already used to the look and feel of a mallet putter.
Read our full Odyssey 2-Ball Ten Putter Review
Odyssey White Hot OG Double Wide Putter | 25% Discount Applied In Cart
As Low As $138.74 (Like New)
Featuring the iconic white hot insert, all of the putters in this range feel buttery soft. The Double Wide is a blade design that gives you some of the forgiveness of a mallet so, if you've been struggling with your standard blade, this might be for you.
Odyssey Eleven Putter | 25% Discount Applied In Cart
As Low As $127.49 (Average Condition)
Our choice as the pick of the best Odyssey putters, the Odyssey Eleven is a very stable high MOI putter with good choice of hosels and alignment lines to create more consistency on off centre strikes.
Read our full Odyssey Eleven Putter Review
Currently, with it being Black Friday, now is a good time to check out deals on golf gear, with various sites like Amazon, PGA TOUR Superstore, American Golf and Clubhouse Golf all providing.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
