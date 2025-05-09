Wow! Callaway's Ai Irons Get A Stunning 'Black Shadow' Makeover
The Ai200 and Ai300 irons from Callaway have now been released all in black and I must say they look stunning.
Sam Tremlett
The Callaway Golf Apex range has been one of the most popular irons that Callaway Golf has ever produced, and two of our favorites of late have been the Ai200 and Ai300 models. Both irons scored 4.5 out of 5-star reviews from Golf Monthly's Joe Ferguson, with the premium good looks being one of the many highlights Joe noted in both sets.
Callaway has now given them both a stunning 'Black Shadow' finish makeover, which gives them a breathtaking stealthy and sleek black PVD finish. In fact I like the finish so much I would go as far to say that these are two of the best golf irons from a looks perspective, on the market.
The Apex Ai200 and Apex Ai300 irons are on sale now as online exclusive sets at Callaway Golf US, and Callaway Golf UK. However, there is only 50 sets available to UK/EU golfers, you'll have to move fast to secure yourself one of these eye-catching iron sets. For US golfers Callaway has both models discounted going from $1,610 to $1,449 and a nice $161 saving.
The Callaway Apex Ai200 Black Shadow Irons are available now as an online exclusive at Callaway and come with all the performance you'd expect from the Callaway Apex franchise and designed to deliver feel, power, and consistency. Available in 3-PW or 4-PW,AW with a choice of True Temper shafts and Golf Pride grips.
Read our full Callaway Ai200 Irons review.
The Apex Ai300 Black Shadow Irons are also available now as an online exclusive at Callaway and Joe Ferguson called the 'standard' model, "a strong blend of ‘players iron’ looks from the back, with plenty of size and offset in the playing position to inspire confidence." Joe noted that they give a lively, powerful feel and strong distance in an excellent iron in the game-improvement category. The Black Shadow Ai300 Irons come in 3-PW or 4-PW,AW with a choice of True Temper shafts and Golf Pride grips.
Read our full Callaway Ai300 Irons review.
Both sets scored an impressive 4.5 out of 5 star review in our extensive testing and Joe was keen to point out that both irons delivered a very similar performance, and highlighted that he felt the Ai200 was somewhat a somewhat redundant, and that Callaway didn't need two models to bridge the gap between Apex Pro and the Ai Smoke irons, because the Ai300 irons do that job perfectly well on their own.
Saying that Joe did add that the Ai200 irons do have a slightly neater look in the short irons for those who prefer that look, and with individual irons available to buy, you could create a really nice combo set with the two Apex Ai models.
In terms of technology, both sets feature the best of Callaway tech with a forged hollow body combined with a forged 455 face which creates a tour-level sound and feel. Strategically positioned MIM weighting, and a dynamic sole design is designed to ensure enhanced turf interaction and provide more forgiveness through the ground.
Callaway states that the Ai Smart Face in both models delivers consistent ball speed, spin and dispersion, and these claims were backed up in our testing with Joe highlighting the ease of launch, strong distance output, and that smooth turf interaction.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
If you treat yourself to either the Apex Ai200 or Ai300 in the stunning Black Shadow finish, you might want to treat your new irons to a new golf bag to carry them in – we recently highlighted 5 excellent golf bag deals including deals from Callaway that might just catch your eye.
Paul Brett is the deals writer for Golf Monthly and has worked as a sports writer across several brands including Cycling News, Cycling Weekly, Bike Perfect and Advnture. Paul has been an avid golfer since receiving his first set of Ben Sayers Silver Crest clubs as a child. He has attended various major tournaments, including the iconic Seve Ballesteros win at the 1984 British Open in St Andrews. Paul sees himself as an always-improving golfer, and although his current Handicap is way off his best of 13, he hopes to get even lower with advice from his Golf Monthly colleagues.
- Sam TremlettSenior E-commerce Editor
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Do You Often Zigzag Around The Golf Course? Try 3 Dependable Shots All Amateur Golfers Should Learn To Hit
Chopping it around the golf course and barely seeing your playing partners is not fun, so add these 3 stable shots to your game to boost consistency and scoring
-
The 3 Big Changes LIV Golf Would Have To Make To Gain OWGR Points
With recent reports of LIV Golf bidding again for OWGR points, we look at the three major changes the league would have to make to succeed
-
Half-Price Oakleys? Protect Your Eyes In Style With A Pair Of Our Best-Rated Sunglasses For Golfing
Deals The best Oakley sunglasses can reduce glare, improve your depth perception and help you read the greens, all while protecting you from harmful UV rays
-
Up Your Golf Shoe Game With 5 Of The Best Deals From Puma's Sale Right Now
Deals Hit the fairways in style with a pair of the best golf shoes from Puma, these 5 golf shoe deals will have you looking pristine this summer
-
Fore the Love of Stout and Style: The New Sunday Swagger x Guinness Apparel Collection Is Here!
Us Guinness drinkers love telling people all about our love for the black stuff - now with the new Sunday Swagger collab we can do so without even saying anything!
-
Own A Piece Of History! Here's Where You Can Buy Rory McIlroy's Masters-Winning TaylorMade Prototype Irons
TaylorMade's impressive arsenal of irons just got bigger - McIlroy's custom prototype irons are on sale to celebrate his Masters victory
-
Only 1,981 Pairs! How You Can Get The Special Edition Nike x Justin Timberlake Golf Shoes
The limited edition shoe only has a small number of pairs so be ready when they go on sale today.
-
Don't Use That Old Bag Any Longer - Refresh Your Gear Setup With These 5 Excellent Golf Bag Deals
Deals Refresh your most essential item of golf kit with a new golf bag from some of the game's biggest brands including Titleist, TaylorMade, Callaway and Sun Mountain
-
I Need These Golf Shoes - FootJoy Unveils Legends Series With Stunning 'Spring Bloom' Shoes
FootJoy continues to raise the bar when it comes to special edition golf shoes...
-
Just In Time For The 2025 NFL Draft, TaylorMade Has Launched NFL Branded Golf Balls – With All 32 Teams Logos Featured, Who Are You Rooting For Out On The Course?
Deals TaylorMade has expanded its officially licensed sports teams golf range with its TP5, TP5x and SpeedSoft Ink balls now featuring NFL team branding