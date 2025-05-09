Wow! Callaway's Ai Irons Get A Stunning 'Black Shadow' Makeover

The Callaway Golf Apex range has been one of the most popular irons that Callaway Golf has ever produced, and two of our favorites of late have been the Ai200 and Ai300 models. Both irons scored 4.5 out of 5-star reviews from Golf Monthly's Joe Ferguson, with the premium good looks being one of the many highlights Joe noted in both sets.

Callaway has now given them both a stunning 'Black Shadow' finish makeover, which gives them a breathtaking stealthy and sleek black PVD finish. In fact I like the finish so much I would go as far to say that these are two of the best golf irons from a looks perspective, on the market.

The Apex Ai200 and Apex Ai300 irons are on sale now as online exclusive sets at Callaway Golf US, and Callaway Golf UK. However, there is only 50 sets available to UK/EU golfers, you'll have to move fast to secure yourself one of these eye-catching iron sets. For US golfers Callaway has both models discounted going from $1,610 to $1,449 and a nice $161 saving.

Callaway Apex Ai300 Black Shadow Irons: was $1,610 now $1,449 at Callaway Golf The Apex Ai300 Black Shadow Irons are also available now as an online exclusive at Callaway and Joe Ferguson called the 'standard' model, "a strong blend of ‘players iron’ looks from the back, with plenty of size and offset in the playing position to inspire confidence." Joe noted that they give a lively, powerful feel and strong distance in an excellent iron in the game-improvement category. The Black Shadow Ai300 Irons come in 3-PW or 4-PW,AW with a choice of True Temper shafts and Golf Pride grips. Read our full Callaway Ai300 Irons review.

Both sets scored an impressive 4.5 out of 5 star review in our extensive testing and Joe was keen to point out that both irons delivered a very similar performance, and highlighted that he felt the Ai200 was somewhat a somewhat redundant, and that Callaway didn't need two models to bridge the gap between Apex Pro and the Ai Smoke irons, because the Ai300 irons do that job perfectly well on their own.

Saying that Joe did add that the Ai200 irons do have a slightly neater look in the short irons for those who prefer that look, and with individual irons available to buy, you could create a really nice combo set with the two Apex Ai models.

In terms of technology, both sets feature the best of Callaway tech with a forged hollow body combined with a forged 455 face which creates a tour-level sound and feel. Strategically positioned MIM weighting, and a dynamic sole design is designed to ensure enhanced turf interaction and provide more forgiveness through the ground.

Callaway states that the Ai Smart Face in both models delivers consistent ball speed, spin and dispersion, and these claims were backed up in our testing with Joe highlighting the ease of launch, strong distance output, and that smooth turf interaction.

