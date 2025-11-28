Lululemon Black Friday Sale: Check Out My 3 Favorite Golf Pieces Now On Offer

I don't think many golfers are aware of Lululemon's huge range of golf clothing. Most know the brand for its 'athleisure' pieces like leggings, shorts, jackets and other gear more centred around running and training.

However, in recent years, the brand has pivoted into high-end casual wear as well as golf clothing. On the PGA Tour, Max Homa and Min Woo Lee are both official ambassadors, and both do a great job of showcasing the classic fits and clean colours of Lululemon's golf line.

The brand is well known for how comfortable some of its pieces are, making it ideal for golf. Stretchy fabrics, perfectly fitting trousers and moisture-wicking designs are just some of the reasons why Lululemon is perfect for golf. I've now got two pairs of its ABC Classic Shorts, which are great for golf and decent for off-course wear too.

Australian Min Woo Lee rocking some more flashy pieces from Lululemon (Image credit: Getty Images)

Because it's a little on the expensive side, and the brand isn't totally focused on golf, I think it goes under the radar as one of the best fashion brands in golf. Those who prefer a more subtle palette to their wardrobe will also love what Lululemon has to offer. Subdued color, pastels and plain polos are the way forward here, bucking the trend we've been seeing lately of bright colors and bold patterns.

Though I've purchased two pairs of shorts for myself from Lululemon, I've never worn any of its midlayers or polos. Luckily, my colleague Johnny tested the Metal Vent Tech earlier this year. In his review, he said, 'The Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Half Zip has seamlessly integrated itself into my golfing wardrobe. As expected from Lululemon, a brand renowned for sleek and comfortable clothing, this half-zip is engineered for movement. It's incredibly lightweight and stretchy fabric, coupled with a seamless design, offers a perfect balance of form and function.' Luckily for you, both are on sale right now.

So, with the Black Friday sales now in full effect, now is a better time than ever to take advantage of some less eye-watering prices on some of the best Lululemon apparel for golf. Below, I've selected the three best pieces from the sale. Want to see more? Explore the rest of the Lululemon site from the links to see the rest of the deals.

Save 40% ($79) Lululemon Windproof Golf Pullover Quarter-Zip Jacket: was $198 now $119 at lululemon This lightweight, windproof and water-repellent quarter zip is specifically designed for golf. There's plenty of room around the chest and waist, meaning it doesn't inhibit the golf swing, while the UPF40+ fabric provides sun protection too. It's available in black or blue in the sale.

Save 33% ($29) Lululemon Evolution Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt: was $88 now $59 at lululemon This polo is designed for both casual wear and for the golf course. The four-way stretch material makes it comfortable to swing a golf club in, and the sweat-wicking material makes it ideal for hot conditions. Last of all, it's made from 100% recycled materials, which is a nice touch.

Save 33% ($39) Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Half Zip: was $118 now $79 at lululemon This one is designed a little more for running and training than golf, but the way modern golf fashion is going, it's more than suitable for the golf course in my opinion. It's made with minimal seams to reduce chafing, while the mesh construction makes it very breathable. That it can be used for many other activities aside from golf makes this 33% discount an even more promising proposition to refresh your golf wardrobe.