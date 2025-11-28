Get Your Child Into Golf This Christmas - One Of The Best Kids Package Sets Is Now 21% Off This Black Friday

Are you trying to get your child into the game of golf, but don't know where to start? Well, help is at hand with this Black Friday package set offer that won't break the bank.

Ask the best players in the world what clubs they used as a junior, and I guarantee most will say a golf club sets... They give you all the basics you need, won't cost you a fortune to purchase, and are perfect for introducing beginners into the game.

Save 21% Shorties Golf Junior Package Set: was $192 now $151.20 at Amazon In testing, we found this junior package set to be a well-thought-out and well-constructed option. Not only are the lofts, shaft flexes and weights all considered and appropriate, but the color options will be very appealing to the young audience. Available in four different sizes with varying discounts, Shorties Golf even run a program that enables previous purchasers to donate sets they have grown out of, with the brand really thinking about everything you need to get started in the game. Read our full Shorties Golf Junior Package Set Review

We've been long-time fans of package sets and, if you are wanting one of the best golf club sets for kids at a discounted rate this Black Friday, we've found one of our favorites, the Shorties Golf Junior Package Set, which is reduced from $190 to $150.

To begin with, Shorties offer their package sets in four different sizes. These are Junior (46"-51" Tall), Mini (42"-46" Tall), Tot (38"-42" Tall) and Tiny (34"-38" Tall). This is different to some other kids package sets, which are only available in one size.

In fact, such is the care Shorties have put in, they also run a program that enables previous purchasers to donate sets they have grown out of to their foundation in exchange for a healthy 20% discount on the next size up.

Having tested this model, the sizing aspect was a big positive, as were the well constructed clubs and the premium feeling and looking stand bag, which is also available in multiple different colors.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

These may sound like minor aspects, but getting the right length of golf club is crucial in the long-term and short-term. Not only does it ensure the correct set-up, but it will lead to consistency and not picking up bad habits as they get taller and advance their golf game.

Out of the box, the bold, bright colors are very eye-catching and will make you stand-out on the golf course. As mentioned, the bag is also very premium-feeling compared to other kids models, while there is ample space for golf balls, tees and other necessities.

Within the set, you have a driver, hybrid, 7-iron, pitching wedge and putter, which is a perfect amount of clubs. Not too many to cause confusion, but not too little that you're using the same clubs over and over.

The last positive is the performance. When struck, they provide a very powerful and satisfying high-pitched impact sound, which almost creates the impression that the golf ball is going even further than it is.

(Image credit: Future)

Obviously there are negatives. The driver is the only club that comes with a headcover, for example. However, this is only a minor point to what is an excellently well-constructed kids package set.

It's one of many golf deals available this Black Friday and, if you are wanting to check out more offers from various retailers, you can take a look at our live hub, which will be running over the duration of Black Friday. Or take a look at our other guides on the best golf sets for beginners, or best women's golf sets.