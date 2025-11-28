Don't Miss Out! My Top-Rated Golf Shoes Have Up To 50% Off For Black Friday

The way to a woman’s heart is through her sole! This Black Friday, I’ve found some fantastic offers on some of the best women’s spikeless golf shoes, most of which I’ve tested, so I’m really impressed with the savings you can make.

With up to 50% off on selected models and sizes, the list of deals are below for you to check out, so I suggest you go shoe shopping! Our Black Friday Deals hub page also comes loaded with tons of golf gear.

The Italian brand Duca del Cosma always does their utmost to produce a trendsetting range of golf shoes that perform as good as they look.

In my opinion, the style of the Alesi shoe is as near to trainer-like as you can get without looking too bulky. It has a chic, feminine appearance set off by the wedge platform sole and the navy and light blue jacquard print.

Look closely, and you'll see the print subtly features the 'C' for Cosma, similar to other luxury brands. Made in soft Italian Nappa leather, it feels comfortable to the touch, and subtle detailing includes shiny silver eyelets printed with ‘Duca del Cosma.’ You even get a choice of laces to customize the look!

(Image credit: Golf Monthly - Howard Boylan)

I particularly liked the raised profile; they felt compact and comfortable, securing my feet in all the right places while still allowing them to breathe over 18 holes.

I'm a regular size 6 (39) and they suited me perfectly, though I would advise women who need a wide fitting to try before they buy, as they are a fairly narrow fit.

As for performance, I couldn’t fault the grip and traction of the lightweight spikeless Airplay sole. Even when it was damp underfoot, the shoes delivered impressive stability. These shoes are waterproof and, when you combine fashion and performance, the Alesi definitely makes the list of best women’s golf shoes.

My first impression of the FootJoy Pro/SLX was that this is a "proper" golf shoe, exceptionally well-made, promising both comfort and stability. This is thanks to visible design features like an exposed heel stabiliser and a side wall TPU wrap, engineered to control lateral and upper foot movement during the swing.

The design is clean and modern, hitting a semi-sporty note as one of the best women's golf shoes. Constructed with premium leather, comfort is an outstanding feature. The molded Ortholite Fitbed felt great immediately, and it will only improve as it molds to your foot over a few rounds. Also, the StratoFoam midsole gave a noticeable spring in my step.

(Image credit: Alison Root)

Performance-wise, I was impressed. This shoe is packed with traction technology and easily stood up to testing on wet and slippery ground.

I felt stable and in control on every shot, it's worth noting that I usually wear a size 6, but found that a half-size down (5.5) fit me better in this model.

The Gallivan2r combines high fashion and performance for that unmistakably modern and stylish look. This model blends the classic design of the Gallivanter shoe with the comfort technology of the MG4+.

The first thing I noticed about the Gallivan2r was its classic and more understated style, particularly in the all-over black. It’s one of the most classy-looking shoes I’ve seen this year, featuring a patent-type toe and a shiny, rigid black heel counter.

I haven’t always been a big fan of kilties, but I must admit I really like it on this model, as it blends nicely and cleverly highlights the brand’s embossed logo.

(Image credit: Alison Root)

Of course, it wouldn’t be a G/Fore shoe without a splash of fun, which is found on the sole with nubs in a variety of vibrant colors.

While the leather doesn't feel instantly soft like some competitors, these are nicely cushioned and over 18 holes, I found the Gallivan2R to be incredibly comfortable. It felt true to size and snug, which I actually prefer for compact stability.

One of the best things is the unique massaging insole. Once you've got used to the sensation underfoot, it's a feature most women will love.

I was also impressed by the year-round performance, specifically the grip, thanks to the G/Pod cleat system. I found it to be reliable, and the shoe is lightweight, making walking in wet, muddy conditions feel much easier. Plus, the black color easily wipes clean!

Whether you’re walking, running, or playing golf, Skechers has always prioritised comfort, and the Go Golf Elite 6 Slip-ins rank among our most comfortable golf shoes for women.

I’d heard so much about the Slip-ins feature and was genuinely surprised by the hands-free design. Being able to slide your foot straight in without bending down is a small luxury, even if you do need to bend down to tie up the laces!

Once on, they feel secure thanks to the heel pillow, which gently hugs your foot and keeps it in place. If you have problem feet, you’ll really appreciate the removable arch fit insole that provides soft, podiatrist-approved support by molding to your foot.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

I found the cushioning impressively lightweight. It almost feels like wearing a high-performance trainer rather than a traditional golf shoe. The overall fit is slightly on the narrow side, though it worked fine for me.

Style-wise, they lean into a sporty, performance aesthetic, which might not appeal to everyone, but I liked the subtle branding and the unusual periwinkle color. It’s also a nice bonus that these shoes are waterproof and made with recycled materials.

Performance-wise, it was very solid, as the low-profile outsole features GRIPFLEX technology to ensure traction and stability, while offering enough flexibility to feel well balanced over your shots.

These shoes tick a lot of boxes. They are easy to wear, easy to clean, and excel in comfort for those long days on the course.

Olivera 2 is a sassy-looking shoe that blurs the line between high fashion and high-performing golf gear. It looks great and is among some of the best women’s golf shoes out there right now.

The metallic rose gold Nappa leather is glamorous without being overly reflective or patent, catching the sunlight beautifully.

Details like the stamped logo, copper eyelets, and the choice of cream or ballet pink laces add a large dose of customization and luxury.

(Image credit: Future)

The wide, chunky sole is extremely fashionable and instantly boosts confidence. Comfort-wise, the soft leather inside means they fit like slippers from the first try-on.

They are waterproof, functional, and smart for après-golf, adding a sprinkling of fun to any outfit.

Performance is impressive too. The Airplay 15 Smart Sole provides fantastic stability. The rubber nubs cover the sole to ensure grip and balance in every direction, which is fantastic for hilly courses.

Finally, the offset medial toe bumper protects the leather from scuffs. These shoes are a brilliant investment that deliver style and function both on and off the course.