We Compared Scottie Scheffler vs The Average PGA Tour Pro... The Numbers Are Remarkable

Scottie Scheffler has been drawing Tiger Woods comparisons over the past two seasons, with the World No.1 dominating the men's game to levels not seen since Woods' injuries took their toll in the late 2000s.

Scheffler has won three Majors since the start of 2024 and ten other PGA Tour titles as well as Olympic Gold. The Texan has now spent over 165 weeks as World No.1 and is far and away the best player in the sport right now.

His statistics are quite remarkable, as you'll find him top of many, many tables on the PGA Tour including Strokes Gained total, tee-to-green and approach-the-green as well as scoring average, money won, proximity to the hole, bounce back, bogey avoidance and many others.

But how does he compare to the average PGA Tour pro? The circuit records average numbers for many categories, and it's remarkable how many Scheffler is far ahead of the average.

Having looked at many of them, we noticed he was below average for combined distance of putts made per round, which is likely due to many tap-ins from close wedge shots and chips, as well as 'Smash Factor', which measures how efficient you are at transferring energy from the club head into the ball, calculated by dividing ball speed by clubhead speed.

But apart from those two statistics, it is quite difficult to find any area Scheffler isn't better than PGA Tour average in. Let's take a category-by-category look...

Scoring

Scheffler leads the PGA Tour in scoring average with 68.131, which is almost three strokes better than the average of 71.079 and a total only ever beaten by Tiger Woods.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This gulf vs tour average equates to almost 12 strokes over the course of four rounds!

He does this by making 4.7 birdies per round, 0.9 more than the average PGA Tour player, and just 1.73 bogeys per round - 0.86 fewer than the average. Scheffler made bogey just 10.56% of the time on the PGA Tour this season compared to the average of 16.22%.

What make these numbers more impressive is the fact Scheffler's stats include his performances in the Majors, too, which tend to be on more demanding courses. The average PGA Tour pro likely does not play in all four Majors.

(Image credit: Future)

Driving

Scheffler is not necessarily known for his driving prowess, but he should be.

He is 5.5 yards longer than PGA Tour average, with a ball speed of more than 2.5mph faster than average and clubhead speed of more than 3.5mph ahead.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His carry distance is almost eight yards ahead of average and he finds more fairways, too.

He might not hit it as far as Rory McIlroy or Bryson DeChambeau, but off the tee he is undoubtedly one of the world's best.

(Image credit: Future)

Iron play

Scheffler is famous for his incredible iron play, having led the PGA Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach for the last three years.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His 71.39% greens in regulation total is far better than the average pro and he is well clear in every single category, including proximity, GIR both under and over 100 yards and from fairway bunkers.

He managed 19 hole-outs in the 2025 season, which is up from 12 last year and 11 ahead of the average PGA Tour pro.

(Image credit: Future)

Around the greens

The World No.1's short game is another of his strengths.

Scheffler leads the tour in scrambling, getting up-and-down 68.89% of the time, and gets it down in two from greenside bunkers with a success rate of more than 57%.

(Image credit: Future)

Putting

Putting has been somewhat of an achilles heel throughout his short career so far but he has seriously turned it around over the past couple of years, likely thanks to his work with putting guru Phil Kenyon and his switch to the TaylorMade Spider X mallet model. He also moved to the claw grip late last year.

The four-time Major champion can now be considered as a very good putter, ranking 16th in Strokes Gained: Putting this season.

Scheffler averages over a shot fewer per round on the greens than the average PGA Tour pro and three-putts just 2.08% of the time.

(Image credit: Future)

Money

All of these impressive stats are the reason why we see Scheffler win a lot of tournaments and challenge for the title almost every time he tees it up.

He has six victories in 2025 and has finished inside the top-10 on 17 occasions, a whopping 14 more times than the average PGA Tour pro.

Scheffler won six titles this year and almost $27m in official earnings (Image credit: Getty Images)

That all adds up to a remarkable amount of money, especially with the finances in the men's game these days. His $27.66m total in official earnings this year is a huge $25.32m more than the average pro's earnings.

He has won over 40% of the maximum amount of money he could have earned this year, with an average of $1.38m per tournament compared to $100,000 for the average pro - meaning he earns 14 times the average pro in each event.

He also picks up 10 times the amount of FedEx Cup points vs the average pro, too.

(Image credit: Future)