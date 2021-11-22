Bridgestone e6 Golf Ball Review

Bridgestone is the golf ball brand of choice for Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau, two of the most talked about names in the game, as well as Fred Couples, Lexi Thompson and Matt Kuchar.

Are they any good for the average golfer?

This review of the Bridgestone e6 golf ball tests out the new 2021 model from the Japanese rubber, tyre and auto parts giant.

The Bridgestone e6 has been the brand’s top-seller since 2005 and is recognised as one of the best distance golf balls.

This year’s ball has been reengineered with a larger softer core for faster compression and more distance. Bridgestone offsets this high compression core with a surlyn cover that is thinner for better spin and feel.

The result Bridgestone says is more power and softer feel. I pegged this ball up at Slaley Hall’s Hunting Course, a former European Tour and European Seniors Tour venue and recent host of the EuroPro Tour Championship finals.

At 7,000 yards plus in a cold northerly wind, Slaley posed a stiff test. With one dozen retailing at around £19.99, it’s possible I also didn’t expect a lot from the e6.

I was wrong. This is a two-piece ball at a value price point that delivers serious all round performance.

From the tee, I expected solid distance and I got it – at least comparable with some of the best golf balls I’d usually play. At regular tempo, the e6 was accurate. When I went after a couple, it got away from me and the pattern repeated with mid to longer irons.

This ball is easy to shape and move both ways, so would suit better players who have plenty of shots to call on. The thinner cover and varied dimple pattern seems to encourage the movement through the air, which is both a weakness and a strength, depending on how accurate you are in the long game.

The Bridgestone e6 flew with a mid-trajectory, ideal for the windier conditions with good launch off the driver and my long irons and hybrids.

A two-piece distance ball with the perfomance of a multi-layer ball

I was most surprised and pleased with this ball on the green. The e6 is butter soft to putt with, comes off the putter at a measured calm pace and makes a pleasing soft sound.

You can develop a bias when you’re holing putts but if a ball feels good and gives you confidence, then you’re likely to approach every putt positively.

On chips and pitches, the e6 offers bags of stop and control. The soft feel does provide quality feedback when using a good wedge and there was more check and reaction on bunker shots and mid-range wedge shots than I expected.

Lastly, the e6 looks and feels nice. The alignment arrow on the side is useful for lining up putts or tee shots and the balls feels and plays like more expensive options.

It’s also available in yellow, which is good in Autumn and Winter, or simply to add some colour to your game.

At £19.99 a dozen, you can see why this ball sells so well, but after testing it around a tour venue I found Bridgestone’s e6 golf ball delivers outstanding bang for your buck.