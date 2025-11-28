I’m Arranging My 2026 Golf Season Viewing Early And This Black Friday VPN Deal Is My First Port Of Call

The dust may have just settled on what was one of the most exciting years in professional golf, and if 2026 is even half as exciting, golf fans are going to be in for another blockbuster year. 2026 is only a matter of weeks away, and the first PGA Tour event of the new year is the Sony Open in Hawaii, which begins on January 12th.

The Sony Open is the curtain raiser and the official start of another PGA Tour this year - I know this because I’m already organizing my 2026 golf season viewing. As I travel regularly, a VPN deal is my first port of call, and this Black Friday deal from NordVPN is outstanding.

Save up to 77% when you sign up for NordVPN, and pay as little as $2.99 a month for two years.

A totally reliable and secure VPN is highly recommended when traveling, and this Black Friday deal on NordVPN's award-winning service is outstanding value for money. The savings start at 74% off Nord's Basic plan and rise to 77% off the Prime version. Even better, when you sign up for a two-year contract, you'll get three months extra absolutely free.

Save 74% ($299.70) NordVPN Plus 2-year plan + 3 EXTRA months : was $404.73 now $105.03 at NordVPN Save at least 73% on 24 months of NordVPN and get three months for free. NordVPN comes with a host of security benefits for your internet usage, which are very useful when travelling abroad and include safety when using public Wi-Fi, and protecting privacy for remote work and financial transactions. There are significant discounts that apply across all of Nord's service plans – Basic (cut by 74%), Plus (74%), Complete (73%), and Prime (77%).

Having a subscription to a top-rated service such as NordVPN means geo-blocking is not an issue when overseas, so you can access your regular streaming services wherever you are in the world. That means being able to watch all the biggest tournaments with notable tournaments like The Players Championship in March, and the Majors, which start at Augusta National and The Masters in April.

Elsewhere, following the 2025 Ryder Cup drama, the 2026 Presidents Cup sees the US look to save face after losing on home soil as they take on an International team at the Medinah Country Club. Not to be left out, the women of Europe and the US will also go head-to-head in the Solheim Cup in September.

Men's Major Golf Events 2026

THE PLAYERS Championship , March 12-15

, March 12-15 Masters Tournament , April 9-12

, April 9-12 PGA Championship , May 14–17

, May 14–17 US Open , June 18–21

, June 18–21 Open Championship , July 16–19

, July 16–19 Presidents Cup, September 25-27

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Women's Major Golf Events 2026

Chevron Championship , April 23-26

, April 23-26 U.S. Women's Open, June 4-7

June 4-7 KPMG Women's PGA Championship , June 25-28

, June 25-28 The Amundi Evian Championship , July 9-12

, July 9-12 AIG Women's Open , July 30-August 2

, July 30-August 2 Solheim Cup, September 11-13

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A trustworthy VPN is almost essential for all your streaming viewing, and also means you can work online with total confidence, download content, and access all your usual services without worry – just as you would at home.

Disclaimer We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.