A Premium Golf Ball Without The Premium Price On Amazon Prime Big Deal Days? Sign Me Up...
The PXG Tour and Tour X balls impressed our expert tester from tee to green, delivering impressive numbers easily on par with far more established market rivals
Conor Keenan
For Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day shopping event, the PXG Xtreme Tour and Tour X golf balls are reduced from $49.99 to $34.99 - a massive 30% saving on both these high-end golf balls that seriously impressed one of Golf Monthly's gear testers Joe Ferguson last year, rating them both receiving glowing 4.5 out of 5 star reviews.
When it comes to the best golf balls, Titleist has held the crown for many years as the most popular choice, with their iconic Titleist Pro V1 being the dominant golf ball. Challengers for the crown come and go, but the PXG golf balls might just have the all-around capabilities to knock the mighty Pro V1 from its perch and might just be the best premium golf ball you've yet to try.
These Amazon Prime Day in October deals now make the PXG a bargain buy, but you'll have to be quick, though, because all the Amazon deals end at midnight on 8th October.
In our testing, the PXG Xtreme Tour ticked all the boxes as one of the best premium golf balls. Golf Monthly's gear tester Joe reckoned the Xtreme Tour was a very impressive offering and a significant level-up on the previous iteration. Review highlights included its slightly lower spinning performance (than its Tour X sibling), which makes it a strong option for windy conditions. The feel is a little firmer than most premium balls on the market, but the ball speed output is excellent. Read all the details in Joe's PXG Xtreme Tour Golf Ball review.
The PXG Xtreme Tour X Golf Ball also scored an impressive review from Joe. Key review highlights were its higher flight and spin (when compared to the standard model), and its speed, overall distance and marked improvement in durability. Joe noted that its firm feel won’t be to everyone’s taste, but the Xtreme Tour X was a significant upgrade over previous PXG balls. You can read all the details and deep dive into the numbers by reading our full PXG Xtreme Tour X review.
Conor Keenan
