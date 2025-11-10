Titleist Provide Festive Cheer With Two Limited Edition Pro V1 Golf Balls

A thing I do on an annual basis is keep an ear out for the first Christmas song I hear post-Halloween. Even though it is November, hearing one for the first time that year will act as a war horn for me, telling me it is now time to begin planning my holiday gifts. I don't love Christmas songs (too repetitive), but I do love Christmas, so as I stood in the Duty Free store in the airport last Monday and heard one of my least favorite songs, All I Want For Christmas by Mariah Carey, I knew what I had to do.

Upon hearing I did two things - I left the store so I didn't have to listen to it (November 3rd is way too early), before hunkering down with my laptop to begin searching for the Christmas gifts I want to buy. I'm not a Christmas songs guy but I am a Pro V1 guy, meaning my first port of call was to go straight to Titleist and see if there were any discounts on one of the best golf balls money can buy.

Pleasingly, one of the biggest brands in golf have already launched their holiday gift guide, housing all the best possible Titleist golf presents in one easy-to-use section of the website. Whether you want to go big and gift someone one of the best golf drivers on the market in the GT2 or GT3, a customized Vokey SM10 wedge or even something as small as a golf cap, it's all there.

Two products in particular really caught my eye, however. Special edition golf balls have become very popular in the last numbers of years, led by the likes of Callaway and TaylorMade releasing multiple different unique designs. As someone who loves a bit of flair on their ball, I've been waiting for Titleist to deliver their own special edition balls to rival their competitors - I now no longer have to wait.

Pro V1 Happy Holidays $61 at Titleist Both the Pro V1 and Pro V1x have received hoiday-themed designs as part of the 2025 Titleist Holiday Gift Guide, with the special edition Pro V1 Happy Holidays golf ball features a new "hand-drawn" holly mark on the nameplate. The Pro V1 is best suited for those who want a premium golf ball that delivers length off the tee as well as a stable ball flight, especially in windy conditions. Read our full Titleist Pro V1 Golf Ball Review Pro V1x Happy Holidays Titleist The Pro V1x, however, is a ball for those who want slightly less spin from their golf ball as well as a firmer feel. We particularly loved using this ball for short game shots thanks to the spin control we experienced, whilst those who love the festive season will appreciate the Christmas lights above the nameplate. Read our full Titleist Pro V1x Golf Ball Review

Golf balls aren't the most exciting present money can buy, but not many can beat them in terms of how useful they will choose - at the end of the day, we can't play golf without a good golf ball and given how much time we spend playing the game, we'd be doing ourselves a disservice not equipping ourselves with a good one.

However, if you're buying for yourself or a friend and want something a little less Christmas-themed, the Holiday Gift Guide offers plenty of customization options for both the Pro V1 and Pro V1x.

Starting from $55 a dozen, you can custom-design your golf ball with pretty much anything you want - from cartoon sketches of animals to national flags, to licensed logos of your favorite sports team or even your name written in text, it's one of the best customizable golf ball experiences in golf.

It isn't just the Pro V1 or Pro V1x that is customizable, but all the best Titleist golf balls.

Virginia Tech-themed Pro V1 golf balls, with more sports teams logos available as part of the Pro V1 customization process (Image credit: Titleist)

As an adopted Virginia Tech fan, I had to rep the Hokies and design a Pro V1 with the school logo on the side in the hope whoever on the Golf Monthly team gets me in the work Secret Santa next month reads this article.

Whoever you are buying for, there will no doubt be something to make to turn what is already a brilliant golf ball into an even better Christmas gift. For more information on Titleist gear and equipment, check out our buying guides best Titleist drivers, best Titleist irons and even the best Titleist golf bags.