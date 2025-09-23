Callaway XR Package Set vs Callaway Mavrik Set Package Set: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

Callaway XR Package Set $1,379.95 at Amazon $1,399.99 at CARLSGOLFLAND.COM $1,399.99 at CARLSGOLFLAND.COM $1,399.99 at CARLSGOLFLAND.COM An outstanding package set that offers high levels of performance from driver to putter. In particular, we loved how easy to hit the irons and woods were. Pros Premium, user-friendly aesthetics

Easy to hit through the set

Excellent putter Cons Some may prefer a more specialist-looking wedge Callaway Mavrik Package Set $1,199.99 at Callaway Golf Check Amazon An outstanding package set offering high-quality components with a genuinely premium feeling design. The looks are sophisticated and understated, and the performance does not disappoint. Pros Clean, sophisticated looks

Some of the best package set irons I have tried

White Hot insert in the putter feels great Cons Could do with a more ‘specialist’ feeling sand wedge

Callaway XR vs Callaway Mavrik Package Set: Read our head-to-head verdict

Callaway is among the market leaders in most golf categories from the best drivers to the best golf balls, so it will come as no surprise that they are also right up there when it comes to the best golf club sets.

The best sets for beginners need to tick certain boxes and Callaway has taken care of all of those with their XR and Mavrik package sets. Whether it's forgiveness in the driver, consistency in the irons or quality in the putter, both of these sets deliver.

While experienced players will generally benefit more from a proper custom fitting than a package set, for beginners and casual golfers a complete set can be the perfect choice. These bundles offer all the essential clubs to get started, often at excellent value. If you’re just taking up the game and aren’t yet certain how committed you’ll be, investing in an affordable package set makes sense because you’ll have everything you need without having to spend heavily on equipment that might not see long-term use.

Package sets have everything a new golfer needs. They generally include a driver, fairway woods, a range of irons and wedges plus a putter. You’ll also get a bag to house everything in. If you are looking for the best cheap set then neither of these Callaway offerings fit the bill and you would be better served with something like the Strata Package Set or the MacGregor CG4000 set. If you don't mind spending a bit more though then these two sets from Callaway should be on your wanted list.

Which one should you choose? Let's find out.

What is the set made up of?

The XR set includes 12 clubs in total, covering everything from driver to putter. The version we tested had a 10.5° driver, 3-wood, 4-hybrid, irons from 5-iron through pitching wedge, plus a gap wedge and a 55° sand wedge, and a putter. From a gapping perspective, this setup is spot on, providing all the coverage most golfers need to step confidently onto the course. With its smart composition and reliable performance, the XR package earned a place in our 2023 Editor's Choice Awards.

The Mavrik set is impressively complete, providing everything a beginner - or even a more experienced golfer - might need. It includes a driver, 3-wood, 4- and 5-hybrids, irons from 6-iron through sand wedge, a putter, plus a stand bag. The bag itself is a quality piece: it features double straps and extra back padding for a comfortable carry, making it just as practical off the course as the clubs are on it.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's nothing to choose between them here as both offer an excellent range of clubs and it comes down to whether you prefer a 5-iron or a hybrid.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Looks

The XR woods feature matte black crowns and present a generous profile behind the ball, delivering the same sleek, aspirational aesthetic we’ve come to expect from Callaway.

At address, the driver sits slightly closed, making it a forgiving option suited to a wide range of golfers. The irons carry the unmistakable Callaway DNA too, with their rounded toe and thick topline that is substantial enough to inspire confidence without feeling overly bulky.

The putter is an Odyssey DFX #7, finished in a clean black-and-white design with a large, confidence-boosting head. Completing the set is a smart, stylish stand bag in grey, blue, and red.

In terms of the overall look of the Mavrik set, I must say, the sophisticated grey and black colorway of the bag and headcovers immediately caught my eye. It is classy and understated, which I really enjoyed. Very often in the package set market, I find manufacturers can be a little patronising with the color and design choices, but not so here.

The bag is a particular highlight and overall when it comes to aesthetics the Mavrik has the edge, not least because of the smart stand bag.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Performance

In testing, the Callaway XR driver proved easy to launch and consistently produced controlled draws. As noted earlier, it sits a little more closed at address, which will particularly appeal to newer golfers. While it doesn’t quite match the distance of a premium driver, the performance was still impressive for this category.

The 3-wood and hybrids also inspired confidence behind the ball, especially for players with slower swing speeds. Distance was a real strength throughout the irons too, with the 30° 7-iron performing right on modern averages. The putter stood out as well, with its generous head size and soft grip delivering excellent feel and feedback.

The XR stand bag deserves a mention too. With a 7-way divider, it provides solid protection and organisation. While not as robust as some premium stand bags, it remains one of the most impressive inclusions we’ve seen in a package set.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The Mavrik driver is built with forgiveness in mind, and it more than delivers. Its expansive sweet spot soaks up mishits as well as many of the top drivers on the market, retaining impressive ball speed even on poor strikes. It feels and sounds powerful at impact, and the effortless launch makes it ideal for moderate swing speeds.

The inclusion of a 3-wood plus both 4- and 5-hybrids adds excellent versatility before you even reach the irons. The 3-wood in particular stood out, offering a dependable alternative to driver from the tee with a subtle draw bias. The hybrids impressed as well, combining a springy strike with high, confidence-boosting launch.

The irons might well be the best irons I have tried in any package set I have reviewed over the past couple of years. They strike a perfect balance: sleek shaping and confidence-inspiring toplines without being overly chunky.

The only slight letdown is wedge which does its job, though it feels basic. Even in a beginner-focused set, a wedge with higher bounce and a more versatile grind would add much more short-game playability and give golfers extra confidence.The putter is a genuine highlight though. It features the Odyssey White Hot insert which provides a beautifully soft feel and satisfying feedback. Its modern blade shape is traditional yet stable, with the back bumpers helping on off-centre strikes. The White Hot Pro 1 was one of the best putters of its time, and it’s great to see that DNA carried through here.

Which one is best? This is a nuanced answer. The Mavrik is the better option for mid-level players, while the XR set offers more help to new golfers and high-handicap players.

Overall Appeal

Both of these Callaway sets are at the higher end of the package set market and we rate both very highly. When it comes to the differences between them, there isn't a great deal but the newer golfer will probably get a little more from the XR set, not least because of the driver which offers good assistance to golfers who struggle to get the ball in the air. It is also designed to combat a slice, one of the more common problems newer golfers tend to have.

While the Mavrik set is by no means unsuitable for the newer golfer or high handicapper, it is aimed more at the slightly better player. The irons in particular are of such a level that even a low-mid handicap player could use them without feeling like their game was being restricted.

The added benefit of the Mavrik set is that if you bought them as a beginner they would last you for some time as you would not need to upgrade as your game improved and your handicap started to come down. The XR set is ideal for the casual beginner who isn't going to take the game too seriously, but the avid new golfer who plays a lot and sees a quick improvement in their scores will soon feel like they need something a little more advanced, so the Mavrik would be a better choice.

Which one should you choose?

Choose the Callaway XR Package Set if...



- You want a set of clubs that are easy to launch, particularly the woods

- You need help combating a slice off the tee

- You plan to utilize the putter in the set

Choose the Callaway Mavrik Package Set if…

- You plan on keeping the set even as your game improves

- You want irons that are easy to hit and forgiving

- You want a stylish, premium quality bag