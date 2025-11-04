LIV Golf League Abandons 54-Hole Format In Favor Of Four-Day Events

The LIV Golf League has announced all of its tournaments from the start of the 2026 season will now be played over 72 holes across four days.

LIV, which also means 54 in Roman numerals, has confirmed it has moved on from its original three-day format with immediate effect "as the next phase of growth for the league" takes place.

In a statement confirming the drastic change, LIV Golf's CEO Scott O'Neil said: “As we enter our fourth season as a league, the move to 72 holes marks a pivotal new chapter for LIV Golf that strengthens our league, challenges our elite field of players, and delivers more of the world-class golf, energy, innovation and access that our global audience wants.

"We’re seeing upward momentum and traction from Hong Kong to Adelaide to Indianapolis, and that heightened interest opens the door to add another day of golf while benefiting our fans, players, marketing partners, and our global media partners.

“The most successful leagues around the world - IPL, EPL, NBA, MLB, NFL - continue to innovate and evolve their product, and as an emerging league, we are no different. LIV Golf will always have an eye towards progress that acts in the best interest of LIV Golf and in the best interest of the sport.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Most tournaments will begin on Thursday and end on Sunday in 2026, however, LIV Golf Riyadh - the circuit's opening event - will be played Wednesday through Saturday.

The competition's other rules will remain identical, with the individual and team stroke play formats running concurrently and the shotgun start beginning every round.

As was the case in 2025, each event's team champion is worked out by adding up all four players' individual stroke-play scores from every round. LIV Golf went on to say that the format of the circuit's Team Championship will be confirmed at a later date.

Reacting to the significant alteration, Legion XIII captain and two-time LIV Golf Individual Championship winner Jon Rahm called it "a win for the league and the players."

He said: “LIV Golf is a player’s league. We are competitors to the core and we want every opportunity to compete at the highest level and to perfect our craft.

"Moving to 72 holes is the logical next step that strengthens the competition, tests us more fully, and if the growing galleries from last season are any indication, delivers more of what the fans want.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau called it a "fantastic evolution."

He said: “Everyone wants to see the best players in the world competing against each other, especially in the majors, and for the good of the game, we need a path forward.

“By moving to 72 holes, LIV Golf is taking a proactive step to align with the historic format recognized globally. This is a fantastic evolution of the LIV Golf product, showing how our league listens and adapts to create the best possible experience.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The move to 72 holes is the latest apparent move by LIV Golf to ensure its current OWGR application is given the green light this time.

Having failed to appease the OWGR previously, LIV recently broadened the pathways available to reach the league by offering two cards at both its Promotions event - set for January 2026 in Florida - and via the Asian Tour's International Series Rankings instead of one per route.

In addition, trademark filings submitted last week suggest officials are looking to deepen the number of golfers playing in every tournament by adding a couple of new teams.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this year, it also confirmed that anyone who finished inside the 'Drop Zone' would lose their spot with the PIF-backed circuit and would only be able to return via LIV Golf Promotions or the International Series.

Previously, captains were immune from losing status while Branden Grace was saved by Stinger GC despite ending in the relegation places in 2024.

With around two months until the new LIV Golf campaign begins, the circuit's transfer window has opened and teams will be finalizng their rosters before LIV Golf Riyadh starts on February 4.