World Wide Technology Championship 2025: Who Are Our Experts Backing For Victory In Mexico?

After a recent voyage to Japan and a hop back stateside for a trip to Utah, the PGA Tour presses on with its fall series and heads to the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico.

The event is hosted at the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal, which is a course we have seen for the past two seasons on the PGA Tour. We therefore have a pretty good idea of what to expect, with a premium placed on making birdies and scoring low.

The last two winners on this track have reached 24- and 27-under-par, but in order to reach these heights players will need to outperform the field in Strokes Gained: Approach and will also require a red hot putter.

In partnership with my fellow betting experts at Golf Monthly HQ, I believe we have found a series of tips that fill the bill perfectly - but who are we backing to win the World Wide Technology Championship 2025?

World Wide Technology Championship 2025 Betting Tips

Higgo has been in great form of late (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Garrick Higgo (+2200) To Win @ BetMGM

The big-hitting South African ticks all the boxes this week to rightly be among the favorites to lift the trophy in Mexico.

Higgo was T6 here last year at 17-under-par and arrives in superb form after a T4 at the Baycurrent Classic, solo-2nd at the Sanderson Farms Championship and T7 at the Procore Championship.

Whether he can keep up this play is the question, but if he can then look for him to challenge for his third PGA Tour win and second of the year.

Pick Two: Johnny Keefer (+5000) To Win @ BetMGM



The former Baylor University man has just wrapped up a remarkable season on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he won the Player and Rookie of the Year titles as well as breaking the circuit’s season-season scoring average record.

In his first start with a PGA Tour card I can see him arriving in grand style. Keefer has two wins and two runners-up finishes this year so he has to be looked at.

He has not done much in four career PGA Tour starts but that doesn’t worry me - he is certainly one we’ll be watching a lot of in the coming years.

Two runner-up finishes in 2025 for Greyserman, but can he grab a PGA Tour victory this week? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Max Greyserman (+2000) To Win @ BetMGM

There's a lot going for Max Greyserman this week and, at the World Wide Technology Championship, I believe it will be the tournament where he finally claims a PGA Tour victory after several close calls.

Just in 2025 alone, he has two runner-up finishes, including one at his last tournament - the Baycurrent Classic - He also lost out in a playoff at the Rocket Classic in June.

Importantly, the American has course form at El Cardonal at Diamante, finishing solo fourth in 2024 after rounds of 68, 64, 69 and 65, meaning that he will hopefully take confidence into this week.

Pick Two: Nico Echavarria (+3300) To Win @ BetMGM

Like Greyserman, I have opted for someone with good course form and recent form, with the Colombian fitting that bill nicely with some eye-catching odds.

I'm a big fan of Echavarria's, with his all-round game extremely solid.

He has two victories on the PGA Tour, so isn't afraid to win, and looking at his last result at the Baycurrent Classic he squeezed himself into the top 10 for the first time since the Rocket Classic in June.

Finishing T6th in this tournament last year adds to hope that the 31-year-old can make it a hattrick of PGA Tour career wins.

Ben Griffin is the betting favorite and two of our experts believe that is completely justified (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Ben Griffin (+1200) To Win @ BetMGM

Unsurprisingly, Griffin is among the leading claims to win this week following the best season of his career so far.

The American Ryder Cup player has won twice and managed eight more top-10s, the most recent of which arrived via a runner-up finish at the Procore Championship in his last start on this side of the world.

His game is the best it's ever been with strokes gained in all areas, especially on the green, and that will be crucial in a tournament which has often turned into a shoot-out.

Although he has managed a best finish of T23rd here, Griffin has never been this complete a player, so I fully expect him to contend this time around.

Pick Two: Garrick Higgo (+2200) To Win @ BetMGM



If you're keen to back a big-hitting, clutch putter who's in great form, look no further than South Africa's Garrick Higgo.

The 26-year-old's past three results on the PGA Tour are T7th, 2nd, T4th for a start, and he managed a T6th at this very event 12 months ago.

Higgo's length off the tee and form with the flat stick should help him compete once more, and with no pressure on his shoulders as a result of a victory at the Corales Puntacana Championship earlier this year, the South African can play confident and free - ingredients which often help when trying to win a tournament.

Baz likes Sami Valimaki at a huge price after seeing his Strokes Gained data over the last six months (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Ben Griffin (+1200) To Win @ BetMGM

I wouldn't usually side with Ben Griffin as the betting favorite in a tournament, especially at this kind of price, but I really do believe he is significantly better than most of the field in his current form.

Griffin has played great on correlating courses, at the FedEx St. Jude and RBC Canadian Open (at Hamilton), but his recent results are also pretty electric.

A runner-up finish on his last start is particularly encouraging, but four further top-12 finishes in the previous four starts adds significant weight to his claim.

Griffin ranks 6th for SG: Approach and SG: Putting, so has the perfect skill set to go low and propel himself to the top of the leaderboard for a third PGA Tour win.

Pick Two: Sami Valimaki (+10000) To Win @ BetMGM

Sami Valimaki might not have any recent form to write home about, but I think he is perfectly suited to this particular test.

He was runner-up at the Mexico Open last year, his best finish on the PGA Tour so far, and also played respectably on correlating track Hamilton Golf and Country Club in 2024.

Two top-10 and six top-25 finishes in 2025 is a relatively promising return, but his Strokes Gained numbers suggest this could be his week.

In the last six months, Valimaki ranks 5th in the field for SG: Putting and 9th for SG: Approach - meaning he certainly fits the profile at a huge price.

Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Wins In 2025