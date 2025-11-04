Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show - Ask The Pod!
It's our favourite part of the show, and hopefully yours too! Ask us anything about equipment and join the conversation with fellow listeners and viewers here.
Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show is your one-stop shop for all things golf equipment related. Each week, a new episode will land, providing you with in-depth gear-related insights. Whether you are thinking about your next purchase or you're interested in the finer details behind golf club design and fitting, this show provides a light-hearted, informative look at all areas of golf equipment.
Our favourite segment of the show continues to be the very literally titled Ask The Pod. This is the part of the show where you, well, Ask The Pod. The easiest way to get in touch and ask us anything you want is to leave a comment in the box at the bottom of this page. We promise to read them all!
We field questions ranging across all equipment topics, whether you're looking for some advice on which clubs are right for your game, are confused about a piece of terminology, or want some advice on how to build your own equipment at home, we're on hand to help.
While you can still contact us via our email (kickpointpodcast@futurenet.com), comment on our YouTube channel or DM us on our Instagram page with any questions, consider this another hub and community for equipment conversation.
We'll be sure to answer any questions in the comments section down below, and will look to feature the best questions, comments and interactions on future episodes of the show, too!
WATCH: Watch the latest episode of Kick Point and access our full playlist featuring every episode here.
LISTEN: Listen to the latest episode of Kick Point here
Dan has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. He graduated with a Master's degree in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and looks after equipment reviews and buying guides, specializing in golf shoes, golf bags, golf trolleys, and apparel reviews. Dan is also a co-host of Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 7.1, and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands.
Dan's current What's In The Bag:
Driver: Cobra DS-Adapt X
Mini driver: TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini
Fairway: Ping G440 Max 21°
Irons: Titleist T250 (5), Titleist T100 (6-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro (50, 56, 60)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Bag: Vessel Sunday III
