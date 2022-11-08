Best Callaway Wedges 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Best Callaway Wedges

Callaway is one of the most highly respected golf brands in the business and, as such, it should come as no surprise it makes some of the best golf wedges (opens in new tab) on the market. Not only does the brand make top of the range models for the best players in the world, but it also makes forgiving models and wedges for players at every level. Whether you want more spin control, a black finish, full face grooves, or anything else, Callaway has a model for you.

But given the wide variety of wedges on offer, how do you decide which is best for you? Well this is where this guide comes in because we have sought to give you as much information as possible on the best Callaway wedges out there. Additionally if you want more wedge buying advice, please also take a look at some of our other guides - such as the best lob wedges (opens in new tab), and best pitching wedges (opens in new tab).

Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Callaway Jaws Mack Daddy 5 Wedge Specifications Lofts : 46°-64° Grinds: 5 (S, W, C, X, L-W) Finishes: 3 (Platinum Chrome, Tour Grey, Custom) Reasons to buy + Soft feel and exceptional spin control + Wide variety of loft and sole grind options Reasons to avoid - Some may prefer a straighter, longer leading edge for easier alignment Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Jaws MD5 wedges are constructed from 8620 mild carbon steel and the Centre of Gravity (CG) of the wedges is precisely placed to create a soft, crisp feel. A big focus has also been on the shape of the wedge, with Roger Cleveland using his 23 years of experience to create a profile that is appealing from all angles. In terms of looks, it is traditional in shape, although some may prefer less taper in the hosel area. We also really like the three finishes on offer.

It has no obvious weakness but it really excels at creating spin on longer pitch shots and full shots. It’s at the level where you might want to think about landing the ball a yard or two further than normal on full shots to allow for the ball to zip back, especially in softer conditions. Speaking of soft, in testing the wedges felt buttery soft throughout.

Anyone going through a fitting process - which is a must given the wide variety of loft and grind options - can be certain that they are equipped with the best possible tools to hit those scoring shots into and around the greens.

Read our full Callaway Jaws MD5 Wedge Review

Callaway Jaws Full Toe Wedge Specifications Lofts: 54°-64° Grinds: 1 (C Grind) Finishes: 2 (Raw Chrome, Raw Black) Reasons to buy + Provides excellent control + High levels of versatility + Soft yet solid feel Reasons to avoid - Triangular in shape - Won’t look pristine over a long period Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab)

Brought in to replace the PM Grind wedge, the Jaws Full Toe combines four distinct technologies that create as much spin as possible. Callaway’s Jaws grooves have been extended all the way across the face to provide spin anywhere that the golfer makes contact. Callaway has also added a raw face for the first time in a wedge and, coupled with offset groove-in-groove technology, the wedges are said to give golfers the spin and control needed to approach any shot with confidence.

How did it test though? Well looks wise it may divide opinion but we liked it. The shape is certainly a little more triangular than the Jaws MD5 and we really like the reduced offset and straighter leading edge - it’s much more appealing down behind the ball on full shots than the PM Grind.

We also liked the spin control, flight consistency, forgiveness and ample heel and toe relief. The feel also impressed - it feels solid and quite dull off the face - offering up a pleasing sensation at impact overall.

Read our full Callaway Jaws Full Toe Wedge Review

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Callaway Jaws Raw Wedge Specifications Lofts: 48°-60° Grinds: 4 (X, Z, S, W) Finishes: 2 (Chrome, Black) Reasons to buy + Incredible levels of spin + Inspiring looks + Easy to flight Reasons to avoid - Feel off the face quite firm - Swing weight a little light Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab)

Designed by Roger Cleveland and said to feature the deepest, most aggressive grooves in golf, Callaway have added the Jaws Raw wedge to its well-renowned family of golf wedges. We tested this club out at Royal Troon and it's safe to say we weren't disappointed with the latest offering. Looks-wise, it features the same shape and visuals as we've come to expect from the Jaws range. It is well designed and features a subtle weight system that helps players bounce the club off the turf.

We were really impressed with the spin on offer from the club's micro-grooves and Raw face. Spin on shorter chips was impressive and the control this wedge offered over a variety of different shots is what stood out most about this club. We also found it very easy to get underneath the ball thanks to the Callaway's Z Grind sole that has been designed to skid along the turf rather than dig into it. On firm ground, that makes the Raw Jaws a very handy club to have in your bag. It is a fantastic club for any player looking to generate greater stopping power around the greens.

Read our full Callaway Jaws Raw Wedge Review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

One of the most forgiving wedges (opens in new tab) out there, this will definitely help beginners who tend to get a little nervy around the greens. The extra size behind the ball will give the user that little bit of extra confidence, and help them to achieve good contact consistently when chipping (opens in new tab) and pitching.

That strike may become a little harder off firm ground and tie lies, but the positives definitely outweigh the negatives. The forgiveness on full shots also impressed and the feel off the face was also appealing - they didn’t feel firm or harsh, they in fact followed the trend of game-improvement irons feeling and sounding softer and quieter respectively.

Read our full Callaway Mack Daddy CB Wedge Review

(Image credit: Callaway)

Callaway Sure Out 2 Wedge Specifications Lofts: 56°-64° Grinds: 1 Finishes: 1 (Chrome) Reasons to buy + Refined bounce angle enhances playability + Confidence-inspiring at address Reasons to avoid - Wide sole won't appeal to everyone Today's Best Deals View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) View at TGW - The Golf Warehouse (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're a beginner, there's a fair chance that one of the more frequent shots that you struggle with is a fat strike, which is where you catch the turf before the ball. This Callaway Sure Out 2 model is one of the best golf wedges for beginners (opens in new tab) because it features a larger face area than most wedges, and a wider sole, which promotes a solid ball contact to propel the ball up in the air.

Meanwhile, the grip comes with 3 "step down" markings to promote effective and ultimate distance control and shot selection.

How we test

When it comes to wedges, we take the testing process (opens in new tab) very seriously. Whether we are sent a product or buy it ourselves, we put everything through its paces to ensure we can provide thorough and reliable advice. Every member of the Golf Monthly team is an avid golfer and as such, knows what does and doesn't make for a good wedge.

As far as our methodology goes, we review all wedges properly, which means we have used each one across multiple rounds and in practice to assess every aspect of performance in all conditions. For example, if a wedge claims to be the ultimate bunker club, we will test that theory from any and all lies possible.

Specific to the best Callaway wedges, we tested those with and without full faces to assess how spin differed relative to strike. We were also keen to find out the forgiveness on offer from each model, as well as the feel and distance control. We all know new wedges are going to generate more spin, but it's important that a golfer is also able to flight it how they like and hit their numbers consistently.

This comprehensive testing style is not just exclusive to wedges as we test with the same level of thoroughness across all gear categories.

What to consider when buying a new wedge

What should you consider when buying a new wedge? Below are some key factors.

Gapping

Of course when deciding the wedge setup you need to have a clear idea of gapping. Knowing how far you hit each club and knowing your yardages will therefore help you decide on if you want to carry two, three or even four wedges. This then impacts the top of the bag too. As such we recommend measuring your current wedge yardages and how often you are in between clubs to help decide if you need to carry extra options. We have also created a guide on the best gap wedges (opens in new tab) as well so check that out for more information.

Bounce

Low bounce wedges are more suited to hard fairways and tight lies, while high bounce wedges are better for softer ground conditions and bunkers. The most bounce you will ever see on a wedge is about 18°, but it can be as low as 2°. The type of bounce you opt for should largely depend on things like your normal angle of attack, the firmness of your fairways and the type of shots you like to hit around the greens.

Finish

Options like black PVD and copper are becoming increasingly common. The difference is mainly cosmetic, but dark finishes can help reduce glare. Alternatively there are classic chrome and silver designs as you can see above.

Grooves

While grooves are now tightly regulated, it is still well worth keeping up to date with the latest designs, which use new milling processes and groove shapes to help move water and dirt away from the ball at impact to create extra spin and improve control. Additionally there are several brands that have brought out wedges with grooves that stretch across the entire face, such as the Callaway Jaws Full Toe option above. Admittedly this does take a little bit of time to get used to, but for those players who may struggle with strike, a full faced wedge might do you some favors when creating spin towards the toe.

FAQ