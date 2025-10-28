This Is The Perfect Sunday Bag For Winter Golf - Our Favorite 5-star Model Has A Huge 34% Off

The Sunday Golf Loma XL is not only by name the best Sunday golf bag, but it scored an impeccable 5 out of 5 star review as the perfect Sunday golf bag aptly created by a brand sharing the same name.

The Sunday bag shares basically the same attributes as the best golf pencil bags: lightweight, enough storage for the basics, and meaning you can travel around the course quickly. They are also ideal for playing your best winter golf, if you're just playing the odd 9 winter holes, and carrying fewer clubs.

Our tester Dan Parker waxed lyrical about the Loma XL during testing and awarded it coveted spots in our buyers guides as the best overall pencil bag and the thinnest Sunday bag. Right now, at Rock Bottom Golf, you can get the Sunday Golf Loma XL for a bargain price of just $144.49, a massive 34% off the RRP of $219.99 and a $75.50 saving.

You have to use the Halloween-themed SCARY code at checkout to receive the full discounted price – so don't forget that. Rock Bottom also sweetens this golf bag deal further with FREE shipping.

Save $75.50 Sunday Golf Loma XL: was $219.99 now $144.49 at Rock Bottom Golf With 34% off, this Sunday Golf Loma XL deal is worth grabbing, especially for anyone on the hunt for a backup bag for casual games or even a few quick winter holes. We have already awarded the Loma XL a 5-star review, and it holds the best overall pencil bag title, so have no fear, you won't be disappointed in this bag. The discount applies to all the in-stock colorways – including the Midnight Green pictured, and the reviewed Toasted Almond. Be sure to add the code SCARY at checkout for the full discount. Read our full Sunday Golf Loma XL Review.

In Dan's testing, some of the many review highlights included the Loma XL's extremely lightweight design, at a featherweight 1.5kg, making it one of the lightest golf bags available. Our choice as the best premium Sunday bag is the Titleist Premium Carry Bag, which weighs in at 1kg.

Elsewhere, Dan highlighted the stunning good looks of the Loma XL, and its carefully thought-out design, saying, "This bag has clearly been designed by golfers and the perfectly proportioned pockets, ultra-lightweight build and trendy look make it a class leader in the Sunday bag category."

Dan also noted the 3-way divider which neatly stores up to 8 clubs as well as the impressive and comfortable double strap. Dan summarized, saying "The Loma XL is one of the finest examples of a Sunday bag currently on the market." adding, "The Loma has been a delightful golf companion, made with the sort of love and attention I think every golf product should be made with."

Dan Parker was a big fan of the "perfectly proportioned" Sunday Loma XL bag. (Image credit: Future)

If the Loma XL isn't on your radar and you're perhaps on the hunt for a golf bag with more storage space, then you might want to check out our guides to the best golf stand bags or best golf trolley bags.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just around the corner, and we expect some big discounts to be dropping, so be sure to check in on our Black Friday Golf Deals page closer to the time. Black Friday is on the 28th of November, and Cyber Monday is the 1st of December.

In the meantime, as the Sunday Golf Loma XL is at its lowest price of the year, it's unlikely to get cheaper come Black Friday, so why take the chance of missing out on this brilliant discount? Just remember to use the SCARY code at checkout.