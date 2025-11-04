The Wait Is Over... New Scotty Cameron Low Torque Putters Finally Unveiled

Putter design has changed considerably over the decades, and, in the current climate, zero-torque putters have become more and more popular over the past few years.

There are several models available on the market, with the most recent coming from the iconic brand Scotty Cameron, who has introduced golf fans to a new approach regarding low-torque putter design.

The Scotty Cameron Phantom 11R OC Putter (Image credit: Future)

Labeled the 'OC (Onset Center) Low-Torque Putters,' the models in question are the Phantom 11R OC and Studio Style Fastback OC, with the mallet and mid-mallet profiles given a re-design to combine low-torque performance with significant feel and feedback.

Scotty Cameron has continued to increase its range of putter offerings of late, revealing a Studio Xperimental Limited line of the Squareback 2 and Fastback 2 models inspired by those used on pro circuits.

In regard to the OC (Onset Center) Low-Torque Putters, the company has made some significant changes.

For example, 'Onset Center' refers to the putters’ shaft position, which is set back from the putter head’s leading edge (Onset) and in line with its center of gravity (Center).

By introducing this set-up, it means the torque in the stroke is minimized, with the new models resulting in golfers having additional options within the best Scotty Cameron putters, allowing for more shaft and neck configurations.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Scotty Cameron Studio Style Fastback OC Putter (Image credit: Future)

You will still find the traditional elements of Scotty Cameron's putters, such as the chain-link milling design across the face, with loft and lie customization also available across the Phantom 11R OC and Studio Style Fastback OC.

Multiple models of Scotty Cameron putters have shown up on the professional circuits and, in terms of low-torque models, Elvis Smylie is one of the many players to introduce one to his set-up, with the 23-year-old on-course for a PGA Tour card after a successful season on the DP World Tour.

Speaking about the release, Scotty Cameron’s Senior Director of Putter R&D, Austie Rollinson, stated: "In the last few years, we’ve seen a growing number of golfers who want to minimize the feel of face rotation in the stroke via putter setup.

"As a designer, what excites me most about OC is that it gives golfers options. We now have an entirely new configuration for golfers who want to feel a square, straight-back-and-through path."

The new Scotty Cameron OC putter models will be in golf shops worldwide on Friday 14th November and will have an SRP of £499.