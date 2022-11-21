Cobra Air-X Women’s Irons Review
Are the Cobra Air-X Women's irons among the best distance irons for women on the market? Carly Frost finds out
Undoubtedly a distance-boosting iron, designed for women who need more length without compromising on forgiveness. The Air-X looks beautiful and will appeal to a wide spectrum of game improvers, especially given the great value price point.
Large, forgiving clubhead features offset to neutralise a slice
Notable distance gains
Ultralite graphite shafts help boost your swing speed
Some may prefer a softer feel
Hard to shape shots and manipulate ball flight
Cobra Air-X Women’s Irons Review
When it comes to irons, most women want something that’s lightweight and really easy to use while visually instilling feelings of confidence. The Cobra Air-X women’s irons put great big ticks in these important boxes.
For starters, they are very lightweight to swing, with weight savings being made in both the head and the grip. These marry with a bespoke ‘ultralite’ women’s 48-gram shaft to give you an iron that, to me, felt totally effortless to swing. What I liked though, as a better player, was that the light weight feel didn’t come at the compromise of clubhead stability or awareness.
The head felt very controllable through the hitting area and my resulting draw-bias shots were repeatable. I really did find that I was able to dial into my new distances very quickly. Talking of which, what impressed me the most about the Air-X was how far these irons flew - about one club longer than my own - which got me questioning whether I should consider switching into them myself. When I looked into the reason for this more thoroughly, I discovered that the lofts are stronger than most distance irons through the set, which means a typical 7-iron effectively launches more like a 6-iron.
Of course the compromise of a bigger, cavity-back game-improver head size like this is that it’s very difficult to do much with the ball flight other than hit it straight. But let’s face it, that’s what the inconsistent golfer this model is aimed at wants to achieve. If you want shot-shaping versatility, you probably want to opt for a smaller low-handicap iron.
The offset is particularly pronounced on the long-irons which, in my opinion, as the harder clubs to hit in the bag, is exactly where you need it. The offset is progressive through the set so that it is much easier to square the face at impact in the long irons and eliminate the slice. By the time you get to the shorter irons, where you want more finesse, it really isn’t that noticeable. My ball flight was high with a pleasing draw, so I have no doubt they will go a long way to straightening out the slice that haunts so many women’s iron play.
The only negative for me was the firm feel off the face. I prefer the softer, more responsive feel of a forged head. The fiery repulsion was consistent no matter whether I hit shots out of the middle, heel or toe - no nasty feedback vibrations from off-center strikes. This was thanks to the variable thickness face that is thinner in the heel and toe to enhance off-center performance.
I also loved the soft satin sheen to the finish. It looks as though it’s going to be very durable and resistant to scratching over time, ensuring your new set of women's irons won’t look tired or dated too fast. The subtle dashes of soft pink on the back of the head give it a lovely feminine touch and shop shelf appeal.
You can buy the Cobra Air-X as a stand-alone 7-iron set (5-iron through to sand wedge) or as a combo with hybrids that complement. There are also some cracking Air-X fairway woods and a very impressive Air-X women's driver to match. If you can afford to splash out on the lot I think they’re great value, you’ll get perfect distance gapping throughout your set and have lots of fun playing them.
Carly Frost is one of the golf industry’s best-known female writers, having worked for golf magazines for over 20 years. As a consistent three-handicapper who plays competitive club golf at Parkstone and the Isle of Purbeck courses in Dorset every week, Carly is well-versed in what lady golfers love. Her passion for golf and skill at writing combine to give her an unbeatable insight into the ladies game.
Carly’s role at Golf Monthly is to help deliver thorough and accurate ladies equipment reviews, buying advice and comparisons to help you find exactly what you are looking for. So whether it’s the latest driver, set of irons, golf ball, pair of shoes or even an outfit, Carly will help you decide what to buy.
Over the years Carly has been fortunate to play some of the greatest courses in the world. Her view ‘from the ladies tee’ is invaluable. She ranks Sea Island, Georgia, USA, where she met her husband, world-renowned golf coach Dan Frost, among her favourite golf resorts. Their aptly-named eight-year-old son Hogan is already hitting the ball as far as Mum and will undoubtedly be a name to watch out for in the future.
Carly is a keen competitor and her list of golfing achievements are vast. She is a former winner of the South West of England Ladies Intermediate Championship, a three-time winner of the European Media Masters and she once beat an entire start-sheet of men to the title of Times Corporate World Golf Champion. She has played for both the Dorset and Surrey County Ladies first teams and is known for her excellent track record at matchplay.
Carly holds the ladies course record (68) at her home club Parkstone and her lowest competition round (seven-under-par 65) was carded in the pro-am of the Irish Ladies Open at Killeen Castle, playing alongside Solheim Cup superstar Anna Nordqvist. Although her current handicap index has crept up to 3.7 since Covid she has her sights firmly set on achieving that elusive scratch handicap and hopefully playing for her country when she’s 50.
Carly’s current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Epic Max, 10.5°
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM2, 15°
Hybrids: Titleist TS2, 19°, 21°, 24°
Irons: Mizuno JPX900, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX, 52°, 56° and 58°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X5
Ball: 2021 Callaway Ladies SuperSoft
