Ping G Le3 Hybrid Review

The G Le3 hybrid is part of Ping’s iron/hybrid combo solution for golfers so they can make an easier transition from irons to hybrids and create an ideal set makeup with optimum gapping.

Aesthetically, it’s a lovely looking club with an understated navy clubhead that’s complemented with gold and silver accents and a color-coordinated shaft. I really like the new three-dot alignment aid on the crown. The middle dot is slightly larger and I found this makes for an easy set-up.

(Image credit: Future)

Compared with its predecessor, G Le2, the 4, 5, 6 and 7-hybrid are an additional quarter-inch in length. It’s a minimal adjustment, but aims to ensure more consistent gapping between clubs, and Ping’s data does reflect improvements across the entire set making it one of the best golf hybrid clubs on the market.

I’m not a confident hybrid player, as I often lack accuracy and consistency with this club, however, from the very first shot, I was pleasantly surprised by how well it performed. Like the G Le fairway woods, the hybrids have a maraging steel face that flexes at a faster rate to encourage a high launch and longer carry.

I felt really comfortable and confident with this club in my hands. It sits nicely behind the ball and the weight suited me. I was able to swing at the ball and fully commit through the shot, knowing that the weight puts it amongst the most forgiving hybrids money can buy.

(Image credit: Future)

I was impressed by the consistently straight ball flight and generous distance, and Ping would suggest this is due to the dual-roll face profile which is optimised to the target swing speed for consistent spin, especially higher on the face.

Hybrids are renowned for being versatile clubs and, over 18 holes, I used the 5-hybrid on a number of occasions from a variety of lies. I noticed the excellent turf interaction that enabled me to glide the club through the grass while maintaining control of my swing. This hybrid is definitely a handy club to have in your bag.