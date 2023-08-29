Ping G Le3 Hybrid Review
Is this the best women's hybrid on the market? Alison Root takes the G Le3 onto the course to find out
As part of the G Le3 iron/hybrid combo, this is such a useful club to fill a gap in your bag. This hybrid looks the part behind the ball and set-up is made easy with a new alignment aid. Even from tricky lies, it feels stable with consistent and accurate results.
Excellent control
Delivers distance and accuracy
Lovely aesthetics
Unsuitable for faster swinging players
Custom fitting is key
The G Le3 hybrid is part of Ping’s iron/hybrid combo solution for golfers so they can make an easier transition from irons to hybrids and create an ideal set makeup with optimum gapping.
Aesthetically, it’s a lovely looking club with an understated navy clubhead that’s complemented with gold and silver accents and a color-coordinated shaft. I really like the new three-dot alignment aid on the crown. The middle dot is slightly larger and I found this makes for an easy set-up.
Compared with its predecessor, G Le2, the 4, 5, 6 and 7-hybrid are an additional quarter-inch in length. It’s a minimal adjustment, but aims to ensure more consistent gapping between clubs, and Ping’s data does reflect improvements across the entire set making it one of the best golf hybrid clubs on the market.
I’m not a confident hybrid player, as I often lack accuracy and consistency with this club, however, from the very first shot, I was pleasantly surprised by how well it performed. Like the G Le fairway woods, the hybrids have a maraging steel face that flexes at a faster rate to encourage a high launch and longer carry.
I felt really comfortable and confident with this club in my hands. It sits nicely behind the ball and the weight suited me. I was able to swing at the ball and fully commit through the shot, knowing that the weight puts it amongst the most forgiving hybrids money can buy.
I was impressed by the consistently straight ball flight and generous distance, and Ping would suggest this is due to the dual-roll face profile which is optimised to the target swing speed for consistent spin, especially higher on the face.
Hybrids are renowned for being versatile clubs and, over 18 holes, I used the 5-hybrid on a number of occasions from a variety of lies. I noticed the excellent turf interaction that enabled me to glide the club through the grass while maintaining control of my swing. This hybrid is definitely a handy club to have in your bag.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and in addition to writing, overseeing all content and developing industry relationships, she was the go-to voice for TV and radio to comment on breaking women’s golf stories. Alison is also the Editorial Director of Glorious, the new digital platform devoted to elevating women’s sport and that includes golf! She is a 14-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
