Odyssey Women's White Hot OG 2-Ball Putter Review

Women's Odyssey White Hot OG 2-Ball Putter Review

The 2-ball design with White Hot is back better than ever. Tested on very wintery bumpy greens initially, yet still had nostalgic memories flood back. They were good ones too. I almost forgot about the state of the putting surface as the ball kept going in. That's good right?

Let’s face it, this is a 2-Ball so the excitement of holing putts immediately springs into mind. On first impressions the combination of the white and striking blue is eye catching.

The thing that gets a big tick in the box is that it isn’t overtly feminine unlike other women's putters such as the Taylor Made Kalea Mini Spider. Every surface of the 2-Ball that isn’t gifted with that glorious insert or white and blue design, is softly milled and we mean softly, with a rich silver PVD finish. Like a clean cut suit with sass, it’s classy and looks like it’s going to do the business.

Talking of which, it really does do the business. The performance is amazing. The ball comes off the face so smoothly and the familiar White Hot insert is like slipping on your comfiest trainers and effortlessly delivering a personal best. The 2-ball putters were always renowned for feel on longer putts and almost holing the ball out for you and I think this has again been resurrected in this putter by combining the double bend face-balanced mallet and iconic White Hot insert.

With options of 32” and 33” shaft length plus a super stroke grip, slimmer in design it is especially suited to women, this putter has been designed with us ladies in mind. It feels softer and although is a mallet didn’t feel cumbersome.

It is best suited (as with all face balanced putters) to a golfer with a fairly straight back straight through stroke with minimal arc. That being said it does a great job stabilising a slightly nervy stroke on those shorter putts. A real confidence booster on the greens. From a distance there is balance in the weight of the putter and we found controlling the pace of putts really natural. Like rolling a ball to the hole by hand. If you struggle with this why not combine this putter with this advice and see our article on gauging distance on long putts .

It is a 2-ball, any golfers rely on that solid line on top of their putter to help align them correctly. This actually didn't put me off, usually I love a line and especially rely on one when holing out. I'm sold on this putter as I could not miss. That takes a lot to put that out there but this club has got me so excited to get out and play again.

Having it fitted will be a huge benefit and something I'd recommend any golfer gets done. After all your putter accounts for around 40 percent of your shots. It's worth investing in and getting right. Give this a go and you won't be sorry.