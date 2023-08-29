Ping G Le3 Irons Review

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Continuing the success of previous generations, the G Le3 is designed as an iron/hybrid combo solution, so golfers can create the ideal set makeup with optimal gapping.

The irons, 6 through 9 iron with three wedge options (PW, UW, SW), are designed with the same intention as the family of woods in the G Le3 range, and that is to allow women with a slow to moderate swing speed to swing the club faster for greater ball speed and more distance.

I love the colour scheme of the stainless-steel head – navy with a touch of gold and silver, these are sophisticated looking irons. It’s also worth mentioning the soft and comfortable Lamkin grip in matching navy making it an appealing option in the best golf irons for women department.

Although not obvious, compared with its predecessor, G Le2, these irons are lighter overall because the high-density heel and toe weights allow for light swing weights. I found them easy to swing, they’re nicely weighted, not too head heavy.

Over 18 holes, I knew when I’d hit the sweet spot by the exhilarating feel and sound, but the good thing is, even bad shots flew ok, thanks to a new thinner face which positions mass low and to the perimeter, so it was noticeable how I could get away with mishits, although they didn’t sound great! I thought these were some of the most forgiving irons that money can buy, especially as I was able to let the club do the work, enjoying a weighty punch behind the ball. Shots flew high and were generally pretty accurate with decent and consistent distance.

The standout club for me was the sand wedge, as Ping has applied its design attributes of the iconic EYE2 sand wedge to the G Le3 model. It has a slimmer hosel, wider sole and a more traditional head shape which puts it amongst one of the best Ping irons on the market.

As someone that often struggles with intimidating short game shots, I found this club to be a game changer, simply because it has a confidence-boosting appearance, so I felt in complete control when addressing the ball, and it worked!