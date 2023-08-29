Ping G Le3 Irons Review
The new Ping G Le3 irons are designed with slow swing speeds and forgiveness in my mind. Here, Alison Root takes them on the course to see how they stack up
Players with a slow to moderate swing speed can’t go wrong with this super forgiving set of irons that are not only easy on the eye, but effortless to swing to consistently get the ball up with greater speed for high-launching shots.
Very forgiving
Consistent ball flight
Easy to control
Won’t suit stronger players
No 5-iron option, 6-iron to 5-hybrid
Continuing the success of previous generations, the G Le3 is designed as an iron/hybrid combo solution, so golfers can create the ideal set makeup with optimal gapping.
The irons, 6 through 9 iron with three wedge options (PW, UW, SW), are designed with the same intention as the family of woods in the G Le3 range, and that is to allow women with a slow to moderate swing speed to swing the club faster for greater ball speed and more distance.
I love the colour scheme of the stainless-steel head – navy with a touch of gold and silver, these are sophisticated looking irons. It’s also worth mentioning the soft and comfortable Lamkin grip in matching navy making it an appealing option in the best golf irons for women department.
Although not obvious, compared with its predecessor, G Le2, these irons are lighter overall because the high-density heel and toe weights allow for light swing weights. I found them easy to swing, they’re nicely weighted, not too head heavy.
Over 18 holes, I knew when I’d hit the sweet spot by the exhilarating feel and sound, but the good thing is, even bad shots flew ok, thanks to a new thinner face which positions mass low and to the perimeter, so it was noticeable how I could get away with mishits, although they didn’t sound great! I thought these were some of the most forgiving irons that money can buy, especially as I was able to let the club do the work, enjoying a weighty punch behind the ball. Shots flew high and were generally pretty accurate with decent and consistent distance.
The standout club for me was the sand wedge, as Ping has applied its design attributes of the iconic EYE2 sand wedge to the G Le3 model. It has a slimmer hosel, wider sole and a more traditional head shape which puts it amongst one of the best Ping irons on the market.
As someone that often struggles with intimidating short game shots, I found this club to be a game changer, simply because it has a confidence-boosting appearance, so I felt in complete control when addressing the ball, and it worked!
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and in addition to writing, overseeing all content and developing industry relationships, she was the go-to voice for TV and radio to comment on breaking women’s golf stories. Alison is also the Editorial Director of Glorious, the new digital platform devoted to elevating women’s sport and that includes golf! She is a 14-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
