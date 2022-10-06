Best Used Golf Drivers 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Best Used Golf Drivers

A driver is arguably the most important golf club in your bag as it's the club that you use to get the ball in play from off the tee. Because it is so important, it is usually the most expensive, with some models costing more than $500, that's a huge amount of money to be spending on just one club!

You could opt for one of the best budget golf drivers but an alternative strategy is to consider the second hand market through websites like eBay. You may think that this isn't a good idea, but you can pick up some of the best golf drivers that money can buy from reliable dealers and sellers that have their own shops here.

Obviously, when it comes to purchasing a driver off eBay you need to do some research, but here at Golf Monthly we have done some digging ourselves to find some cracking deals on excellent drivers from years gone by.

If you still are unsure on whether used golf clubs are the way to go then it may be worth noting that golfers are turning to the second hand market for equipment. That's according to Golfclubs4cash, Europe's biggest second-hand golf equipment retailer, who has reported year-on-year growth that has exceeded that of the 2020 pandemic boom.

In this Best Drivers 2021 video, we review some of the models featured below

So, why not check out some of the fantastic deals we have found on eBay, which include some of the most forgiving drivers and some of the best drivers for distance that money can buy.

Best Used Drivers US

(opens in new tab) Callaway Mavrik Driver (opens in new tab) | $244.29 from 2nd Swing Golf Callaway is used by an array of players out on the professional circuit, with this Mavrik driver (opens in new tab) coming in 10.5° with a stiff shaft and under $250, it will suit a range of playing abilities and budgets.

(opens in new tab) Cobra LTDx Driver (opens in new tab) | £298.16 at Maple Hill Discount Golf One of the best Cobra drivers (opens in new tab) on the market is now under £300! It features in a 10.5° head, with a HZRDUS Smoke IM10 60 shaft that is in stiff. This driver has been used for less than 10 rounds and has plenty of adaptability available: so much so, it actually featured in Golf Monthly's Editor's Choice Awards for 2022 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) TaylorMade SIM2 Driver (opens in new tab) | $269.99 from Global Golf Ranked as one of the best TaylorMade drivers (opens in new tab) on the market, this SIM2 features a 9° head with a stiff Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei AV RAW Blue 60 shaft. Built with the faster swing speed in mind, the SIM2 (opens in new tab) would make a welcome addition to anyone's golf bag.

(opens in new tab) PXG 0211 Driver (opens in new tab) | $199.99 from Global Golf PXG has grown immensely over the past 10 years and its clubs like the 0211 (opens in new tab) that have propelled them amongst the best drivers around. This model comes with a 10.5° head and a Project X Evnflow Riptide CB 50 shaft in regular. It ranks as one of the best budget golf drivers (opens in new tab) money can buy.

(opens in new tab) Ping G400 Driver (opens in new tab) | $249.29 from Impacting The Game This Ping G400 Driver (opens in new tab) is in good condition and features a free headcover, as well as 9° of loft and an Alta CB stiff Flex Graphite shaft. The driver suits a wide range of abilities but, with the stiffer shaft, it may be better suited to those with a mid-high swing speed. The midsize grip will suit those with larger hands.

(opens in new tab) Cobra Radspeed Driver (opens in new tab) | $209.99 from Global Golf Cobra is a brand known for producing some of the best value-for-money golf drivers and, at a smidge over $200, this Radspeed is no exception. Set at 10.5°, there is plenty of room for adjustability, with a stiff ProjectX HZRDUS Smoke Blue RDX 60 shaft built in that will help players with mid-high swing speeds.

(opens in new tab) Wilson Staff D9 Driver (opens in new tab) | £210.46 at Maple Hill Discount Golf Wilson is sometimes overlooked when it comes to drivers, but this D9 model (opens in new tab) offers superb value. At just over £200, you have the option of various lofts, as well as either a regular or stiff shaft, with the D9 one of the most forgiving drivers (opens in new tab) out there.

Best Used Drivers UK

(opens in new tab) Titleist TSi3 Driver (opens in new tab) | £274.99 from GolfClubs4Cash Featuring 10° of loft and a regular Flex HZRDUS Smoke Red RDX shaft, the Titleist TSi3 (opens in new tab) is one of the best Titleist drivers (opens in new tab) that money can buy. Described as being in good condition, it features an adjustable head that will cater for a range of players when it comes to spin and distance.

(opens in new tab) Mizuno ST-G 220 Driver (opens in new tab)| £249.99 from TV Golf Centre Mizuno are known for some of the best golf irons (opens in new tab) that money can buy, but they also produce a number of superb drivers. Here, we found the ST-G 220 Driver (opens in new tab) in 9° and a HZRDUS RDX Smoke regular Graphite shaft for under £250. It is in good condition, includes a free headcover and is catered towards the better player.

(opens in new tab) TaylorMade M3 Driver (opens in new tab) | £164.99 from GolfClubs4Cash TaylorMade is arguably the king of drivers and this M3 (opens in new tab) is now under £165. Featuring a 12° head and a regular flex shaft, it will make a great addition to those with slow t0 medium swing speed typically found among senior golfers. The moveable weights allow you to adjust launch, spin and shot shape.

(opens in new tab) PXG 0811 X Driver (opens in new tab) | £197.96 from Affordable Golf This PXG driver comes with a one-year warranty, as well as a regular Diamana 60 shaft. Featuring a 9° loft, the condition rating is very good, although it may suit the slightly better player, with the driver designed to be low-spinning.

(opens in new tab) Honma T-World XP-1 Golf Driver (opens in new tab) | £169.95 at Affordable Golf Honma are known for creating premium equipment and, at just £170, the T-World XP-1 is an absolute steal, especially as it is in very good condition. At 10.5°, it also has a Vizard shaft, meaning it is one of the best high handicap drivers (opens in new tab) and one that will suit a range of players.

What to consider when buying used models

When it comes to purchasing used models there are a number of factors that need to be considered:

Seller

Firstly, is the seller reputable? You don't want to purchase a golf club that may be cheap, but sold by someone who has a low approval rating on the sites and therefore may not deliver promptly, if at all. In the case of some sellers on eBay there have been examples of counterfeit clubs being sold, so always buy through well-known retail shops on second hand channels that have very high feedback ratings.

One last point is to make sure you do your research. As noted earlier, there may be a specific type of shaft or weight that you are looking for in your driver, so it's crucial that you check that what you are purchasing matches your requirements. You don't want the debacle of buying one of the best Ping drivers or one of the best Callaway drivers to find out the loft or shaft is different to what you are used to.

Condition

We've all been there. You spot a club that is hundreds of dollars cheaper than the original price and, when it's delivered, it is damaged beyond belief. That is why it's crucial you read up on the condition beforehand. Most sellers will list the condition of the club on the page, but you can always message them if you do have any problems or queries.

Specs

This may sound like an obvious one but, when researching, it's important you find out whether the specs of the driver or club are correct. Again, these should be listed on the sites, but be wary of the flex of the club, as well as the weight. You don't want the club to arrive to find out that the shaft is incorrect, or the head is a different model.

FAQs

Why would you purchase used clubs? Used golf clubs are usually far cheaper than new models and offer a potentially huge saving. What's more, a company may have stopped producing a certain model, so used sites can be a great place to pick up these models that no longer exist.