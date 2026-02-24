Adam Scott Becomes Latest High-Profile Withdrawal From Cognizant Classic
The Cognizant Classic field continues to take a hit, as Major winner, Adam Scott, became the latest high-profile player to withdraw on Monday
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Daily Newsletter
Sign up for all the latest tour news, gear reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides plus features, tips from our top 50 coaches and rules advice from our expert team.
Once a week
Kick Point
Sign up to our free Kick Point newsletter, filled with the latest gear reviews and expert advice as well as the best deals we spot each week.
Once a week
Women's Golf Edit
Sign up to our free newsletter, filled with news, features, tips and best buys surrounding the world of women’s golf. If you’re a female golfer, you won’t want to miss out!
Following six weeks in Hawaii and the US West Coast, the PGA Tour travels around 2,500 miles east for the beginning of the Florida Swing, with the first tournament being the Cognizant Classic.
Previously the Honda Classic, the event has been won by some big names in the past but, with its position on the PGA Tour calendar sandwiched between the lucrative Signature Events, it is not as prioritized as the surrounding tournaments, which is showcased by yet another big withdrawal on Monday.
Genesis Invitational winner, Jacob Bridgeman, withdrew from the Cognizant Classic 24 hours after his victory at Riviera Country Club, with US Ryder Cup player, Ben Griffin, joining his fellow countryman shortly after.
Now, on Monday evening, yet another high-profile name has followed the pair, with Adam Scott pulling out of the tournament following a strong solo fourth finish at the Genesis Invitational.
It now means three of the tournament favorites have withdrawn from the event, with Scott replaced by Chan Kim, Griffin with Jackson Suber and Bridgeman with Lanto Griffin.
Patrick Rodgers was another withdrawal on Monday, with the American replaced by Brandt Snedeker. Harry Higgs also received a sponsor exemption, while Brooks Koepka's addition in the field means the 121-player field has expanded to 123 players.
This occurred at the Farmers Insurance Open and WM Phoenix Open, with Frankie Capan III and Carson Young added to the field via Koepka's inclusion.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Scott, whose world ranking jumped 19 spots to 52nd, had been set to return to the event for the first time since 2021, but will now next tee it up at The Players Championship in a fortnight's time, which is the PGA Tour's Flagship Event.
In terms of the Cognizant Classic, World No.26 Ryan Gerard becomes the highest-ranked player in the field, while only 14 players of the 72 who competed last week will now play the tournament at PGA National.
Five-time Major winner Koepka headlines as he makes his third PGA Tour start after rejoining from LIV Golf. Among those inside the top 50 are Michael Brennan, Rasmus Hojgaard, Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai, Kristoffer Reitan, Michael Thorbjornsen and Sami Valimaki.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.