Adam Scott Becomes Latest High-Profile Withdrawal From Cognizant Classic

Following six weeks in Hawaii and the US West Coast, the PGA Tour travels around 2,500 miles east for the beginning of the Florida Swing, with the first tournament being the Cognizant Classic.

Previously the Honda Classic, the event has been won by some big names in the past but, with its position on the PGA Tour calendar sandwiched between the lucrative Signature Events, it is not as prioritized as the surrounding tournaments, which is showcased by yet another big withdrawal on Monday.

Adam Scott last played the Cognizant Classic (formerly Honda Classic) in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Genesis Invitational winner, Jacob Bridgeman, withdrew from the Cognizant Classic 24 hours after his victory at Riviera Country Club, with US Ryder Cup player, Ben Griffin, joining his fellow countryman shortly after.

Now, on Monday evening, yet another high-profile name has followed the pair, with Adam Scott pulling out of the tournament following a strong solo fourth finish at the Genesis Invitational.

It now means three of the tournament favorites have withdrawn from the event, with Scott replaced by Chan Kim, Griffin with Jackson Suber and Bridgeman with Lanto Griffin.

Patrick Rodgers was another withdrawal on Monday, with the American replaced by Brandt Snedeker. Harry Higgs also received a sponsor exemption, while Brooks Koepka's addition in the field means the 121-player field has expanded to 123 players.

This occurred at the Farmers Insurance Open and WM Phoenix Open, with Frankie Capan III and Carson Young added to the field via Koepka's inclusion.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bridgeman and Griffin were the highest-ranked players (20th and 11th) in the field prior to withdrawing (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scott, whose world ranking jumped 19 spots to 52nd, had been set to return to the event for the first time since 2021, but will now next tee it up at The Players Championship in a fortnight's time, which is the PGA Tour's Flagship Event.

In terms of the Cognizant Classic, World No.26 Ryan Gerard becomes the highest-ranked player in the field, while only 14 players of the 72 who competed last week will now play the tournament at PGA National.

Five-time Major winner Koepka headlines as he makes his third PGA Tour start after rejoining from LIV Golf. Among those inside the top 50 are Michael Brennan, Rasmus Hojgaard, Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai, Kristoffer Reitan, Michael Thorbjornsen and Sami Valimaki.