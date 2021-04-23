The Ping G425 Max driver has been chosen for our Editor's Choice list in 2021.

Ping G425 Max Driver

Ask yourself what you really want from a new driver – would three more yards or three more fairways per round make more of a difference to your scoring? Our guess would be the latter, making the Ping G425 Max driver an appealing prospect.

In our full review of the Ping G425 Max driver we certainly found its accuracy a huge positive, which is why we rate it as one of the most forgiving drivers currently on the market.

Incredible Forgiveness

The Max gets its name from the fact it has the highest MOI of any Ping driver to date, which is no mean feat considering how forgiving its predecessor, the G410 Plus, was on those all too frequent off-centre hits.

Weight savings from advancements in the driver’s dragonfly crown design allowed for a new 26-gram tungsten movable weight called a CG Shifter. This weight can be secured in one of three settings – neutral, draw or fade – to influence forgiveness and shot shape.

The G425 Max carries over the drag-reducing turbulators on the crown and a more rounded shape, which certainly makes the driver look easier to hit down behind the ball. That same booming sound features, instantly distinguishing it as a Ping driver, while the feel across the face is incredibly solid and stable.

Fairway Finder

This is truly a driver built to help the average golfer find more fairways over a long period of time. It’s not super low spinning, so it might not be the longest driver you test this year, but it’s more than likely going to be the straightest regardless of whether you utilise the moveable weight or not.

Having a driver that is playable and user friendly is so important. How many times have you blown a score or blobbed a hole because of a bad drive? The Ping G425 Max will save you when your swing lets you down because of how consistent and forgiving it is, which will give you the confidence you need when standing over the ball facing a testing tee shot.

