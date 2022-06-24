Best Golf Bags Under $100 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Best Golf Bags Under $100

When it comes to golf it can be difficult to keep your budget to a minimum. After all, it isn't exactly the cheapest sport to play! Whether it is golf clubs, golf balls (opens in new tab), or even apparel like polo shirts, trousers and shoes (opens in new tab), it can be a costly venture.

One of the most important aspects of golf is making sure you have a good bag. It's the piece of equipment that stores your clubs and apparel, as well as other necessities. It is therefore crucial that it is waterproof and light with plenty of storage space.

The best golf bags (opens in new tab) on the market are quite pricey and may be out of reach for many, especially with the cost of living going up and up and up. That's why we, at Golf Monthly, have sought to bring you the best golf bags for under $100.

You may think that, because they are under $100 they aren't going to be good bags, but you would be wrong as, overall, their performance competes with those which are almost triple the cost. Along with the golf bags, we have also taken a look at the best golf shoes under $100 (opens in new tab), with a number of incredible performers going for equally incredible value.

Stand Bags

Wilson Staff Feather Carry Golf Bag Specifications Weight: 5.1lbs/2.3kg Pockets: 5 Colors: 5

Coming in at around $99.99 (depending on the retailer), the Wilson Staff Feather Carry Golf Bag provides premium performance at a budget that won't break the bank. Featuring five spacious pockets, it also has a number of colorways which will catch the eye of any golfer. The five-way divider also means your clubs slide in and out of the bag easily.

Along with the storage, it is extremely lightweight (opens in new tab) at just 5.1lbs, with padding on the straps and hip/lower back giving superb protection and comfort when out on the golf course. For under $100 it is superb value for money but it should be noted this price can vary upon retailer.

Designed to fit a half set of around seven-eight clubs, this is a fantastically priced option from Inesis, a brand we would always recommend looking at if you want a budget piece of golf gear. If you are looking for the best golf stand bags (opens in new tab) to accommodate your full set of 14 clubs, or anything close to this number, then this is not the bag for you. Nor does it pretend to be.

What it does offer is an extremely lightweight bag that weights just over 3lbs, as well as space for your golf balls, tees and apparel. The shoulder straps are adjustable and padded, and there is a padded panel on the bag where it rests on your back. This means that carrying is not at all tiring.

Cart Bags

Precise MX14 Deluxe Cart Bag Specifications Weight: 6.9lbs/3.1kg Pockets: 6 Colors: 2

This Precise MX14 Deluxe Cart Bag is a fine performer and, at just under $100, it certainly is brilliant value for money. Precise has implemented a 'graphite friendly' 14 way divider top, meaning the clubs stay separated from one another and will last longer.

The bag also features six spacious pockets, with a cooler pocket coming in handy for those days when the sun is out. For a cart bag (opens in new tab), it is extremely lightweight, weighing just 6.9lbs, which means that there will be no problems transporting it around.

Wilson Golf W Cart Bag Specifications Weight: 3.5lbs/1.6kg Pockets : 8 Colors: 2

Wilson features again, but this time with the Golf W Cart Bag. We have found the bag at just over $80, and it provides superb value for money, as there is a lot of bag available to the user.

To start, it is extremely lightweight at just 3.5lbs, something that will appeal to those who use trolleys out on the golf course. What will also appeal are the eight pockets, which provide plenty of storage space for your apparel and other necessities.

Pencil Bags

Callaway Carry Double Strap Bag Specifications Weight: 1.9lbs/0.9kg Pockets: 3 Colors: 2

Callaway are known for producing some of the best golf clubs on the market, but the brand are also known to make a quality bag or two. Weighing just 1.9lbs, the Golf Carry Double Strap Bag is water-resistant, which makes it perfect for wintery conditions when the weather and elements are against you.

For a slim bag, it also features a velour-lined valuables pocket, plus a further three zippered pockets that can store apparel and tees etc. Costing $89.99, it is a great addition to anyone's game, with the Callaway name a definite stand out.

Another big name that produces some excellent bags is TaylorMade, with the company's Quiver Pencil Bag (opens in new tab) offering plenty of storage space despite being quite slim.

Featuring six pockets, it also has a smart Self Adjusting Strap System that allows for a comfortable and stable carry. What's more, the extended grab handle and mini retractable legs make it easy to grab and go, whilst the top and base are also designed for accessibility on golf carts.

How we test golf bags

Our testing process for all golf gear, let alone golf bags, is rigorous and comprehensive. As far as our methodology goes, if we say we have reviewed a product, that means we have used it out on the golf course, and put it through its paces in different conditions. We also endeavor to use all the features on the golf bag, for example if the valuables pocket claims to be waterproof (opens in new tab), we pour water on it to find out.

We should also say that manufacturers cannot pay for a good review because we tell things how we see it. As far as the testing team goes, the Golf Monthly team is a mixture of ages and handicaps, and most are members at golf clubs so regularly put golf gear to the test in fun rounds as well as competitions.

How to choose a golf bag

There are several key factors to consider when thinking about buying a golf bag and we have gone into those below...

Bag Type - Put simply what kind of bag do you want? Do you want a stand bag? Or a cart model? Or even a pencil bag for those quick summer rounds? All three have positives and negatives to them and you should think about what is important to you here as a way of choosing accordingly.

For example stand bags have comfort and lightness at the forefront of their designs, along with waterproofing and durability. The negatives here are they require more effort to use and don't have as much storage when compared to cart bags.

Cart bags are for those who want to use golf carts on the golf course. If this is you, then you'll likely want a stable model that is not only easy to lift and move around, but also one that sits firmly on your cart. Cart bags usually offer a lot of storage as well, but this does mean they are bulkier and heavier.

Pencil bags are usually very light and are ideal for quick rounds, but of course don't offer as much storage or strength compared to the other two types.

Storage - Have a think about how much gear you like to play with. If you like to take a lot, then a cart bag could be the way to go as you can store stuff away, and not have to carry it either. Stand bags often have good storage too but you will obviously have to carry and finally if you don't like to take that much gear onto the course then a pencil bag is ideal.

Waterproofing - If you live or golf somewhere that gets a lot of rain then this is a no-brainer really, get a bag that offers protection from the rain. Whereas if you don't, then this factor won't be as important. We should acknowledge that some models above are better than others in this regard because they have been designed as such.

Weight - Across all types of bag, weight is important. Stand bag and pencil bags obviously have to be lightweight because players will be carrying them on their backs and shoulders all day, whilst cart bags should also have a degree of lightness too so they are easy to maneuver on the golf course, and from the car to the cart itself. Thankfully most brands these days make lightweight models because not many players want to use a heavy bag.

Looks - How do you want your golf bag to look? Whether it be a stand or cart model, brands try their best to create design aesthetics that stand out, or blend in on the golf course. Therefore have a think about which models you like the look of, or if some bags have different color schemes.

Budget - Our final factor to consider is of course price which is important to you if you are reading this guide. What should be acknowledged here is that cheaper golf bags tend to be pencil or stand bags whereas cart bags are usually a bit more expensive.