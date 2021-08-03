We run through the best Sun Mountain golf bags currently on the market – Stand and Cart bags designed for a range of on-course requirements

Best Sun Mountain Golf Bags

Sun Mountain has been one of the leading golf bag manufacturers in recent years, making some of the top golf bags in the business.

Sun Mountain produces an impressive range of golf bags engineered to suit differing on-course requirements. Whether you prefer to carry or take a cart, here below we consider the best Sun Mountain golf bags.

The golf bag is an essential item of equipment and finding the right one could help you make the difference when it comes to organizing and planning your game.

You need a bag that will protect your equipment, provide the right level of storage with easy access to clubs and accessories, and one that delivers the best possible ergonomic fit for you. Get all these things right and you can reduce on-course stress and direct all your energies to what’s important: playing the best possible game you can.

What then are the best golf bags from the brand? We’ve reviewed and tested them and have selected our favorites below to help you make the right choice when selecting your next bag.

If Sun Mountain is not for you though, also make sure you check out some of our other bag guides from other brands – such as the best TaylorMade golf bags, best Ogio golf bags, or the best Titleist golf bags.

Best Sun Mountain Golf Bags

Sun Mountain Two5 Plus Stand Bag

+ Very lightweight and comfortable

+ Has a modern, sporty design that will appeal to most tastes.

– Not fully waterproof

Weighing in at under 3lbs, the Sun Mountain 2.5+ stand bag, which featured in our guide on the best golf stand bags, has been designed specifically for those who like the freedom to walk around the golf course.

It’s very light, it’s minimal and it’s comfy to carry thanks to the excellent X strap system and cushioned shoulder pads. A hip pad on the bag again adds to the comfort levels.

There’s a 4-way 9” top providing good club separation and protection, while storage comes through six pockets including apparel pocket, valuables pocket and beverage pouch.

The carbon fiber legs help keep weight down but are also super-strong and durable.

Available in nine color options, this is a sleek, stylish and functional stand bag. We think it’s one of the best Sun Mountain golf bags available right now.

Sun Mountain Two5 Plus Stand Bag Review

Sun Mountain H2NO Lite Speed Stand Bag

+ Complete waterproof protection

+ Comfortable strap system

– 4-way top might not be enough separation for some

This is a mid-sized stand bag that, although not as light as some, provides great versatility given it is 100% waterproof and offers impressive storage options.

The fully waterproof and lightweight H2NO Lite Speed stand bag weighs in at just 2kg and features a 4-way with plenty of club storage for a bag of this size.

There is plenty of storage elsewhere too with six pockets providing ample storage and include a full-length clothing pocket, several accessory compartments and an easily accessible beverage pouch.

The fully adjustable X-Strap Dual Strap System guarantees comfort and ease of use, with the carry straps being attached to the top of the bag for a more balanced carry.

Sturdy aluminum legs add stability and activate quickly, while the Velcro leg lock system ensures seamless application on trolleys.

As will all bags in the H2NO series, it is fully waterproof to the highest specification with TPU coated fabric, sealed seams and a matching rainhood meaning all of your belongings will be protected as and when the heavens open.

Sun Mountain H2NO Lite Speed Stand Bag Review

Sun Mountain Eco-Lite Stand Bag

+ Made from recycled plastic

+ Comfy carrying

– There are lighter stand bags available

For the environmentally conscious golfer, the Sun Mountain Eco-Lite stand bag is a strong option. The fabric used in its construction – Repreve – is made using recycled plastic bottles.

The material for the Eco-Lite uses approximately 25 20-Oz bottles.

But, it’s not simply an eco-friendly bag – it’s a performance stand bag too.

It weighs in under 3lbs, delivers ample storage in five roomy pockets and offers comfortable carrying thanks to the E-Z Lite dual strap system.

The apparel pocket is a good size – big enough for full waterproofs plus at least one other garment – while there’s also a velour lined valuables pocket and a water bottle sleeve.

There are five color options, from standard black to striking rush green (pictured). It’s a good-looking bag as well as a robust and functional one.

Sun Mountain 4.5 LS 14-way Supercharged Stand Bag

+ Charging capabilities

+ Good storage in 10 pockets

– More features means more weight

The standout feature of this bag is that you can charge your electronic devices when on the move. Stored in an internal pocket is a Philips Power Bank lithium battery. The Power Bank has two USB ports, one standard and one rapid-charging, allowing the recharging of multiple devices at once.

If you’ve forgotten to charge your distance measuring device, or your phone – problem solved!

But there’s much more to this bag. The 14-way divider means ultimate protection for your clubs, and because they’re well separated, they’re also easy to see and access.

There’s great storage for a stand bag with no fewer than 10 pockets. You’ll be able to take as much equipment as you need out on course and organize it efficiently to be easily found and utilized as required.

The E-Z Fit dual strap system is easily adjusted to ensure a comfortable fit and the straps themselves deliver comfy carrying.

Overall – this is a feature-packed stand bag that’s great for the golfer who wants to be prepared for anything.

Sun Mountain Collegiate Bag

+ Classic looking stand bag

+ Works on a cart

– Quite basic in design

The Sun Mountain Collegiate Bag is a solid, classic stand bag that’s been designed with college and school golf teams in mind.

It’s robust with ample storage in six pockets and the E-Z Lite dual strap system offers comfortable carrying.

It’s a simple design that’s ideal for college, team or company logos and it’s available in no fewer than 16 color options.

Clubs are well protected by the 4-way top and dividers and the stable stand can be fixed shut if the bag is being used on a cart or push cart.

The bag comes with matching rainhood and it’s been designed to function together with the Zero-G belt which can be purchased separately – it significantly reduces the stress of carrying.

Overall, the Sun Mountain Collegiate bag does exactly what’s required of a solid, lightweight and reliable stand bag.

Sun Mountain Leather Sunday Bag

+ Looks the business

+ Lightweight for a leather bag

– Not as functional as others

This is a great looking, premium leather bag that harks bag to a more elegant golfing age. In terms of aesthetics, this beautifully constructed bag is hard to beat – it definitely turns heads.

Made from 100% Mongolian Yak Leather, it’s soft to the touch but it’s also highly durable – it’s not a bag you’ll take out every game but if well looked after, it should last for years of special golfing occasions.

Although storage is limited, we enjoyed enough space for valuables and accessories, but it’s really a bag you’ll only be taking out when the weather is fair. In terms of clubs, there’s a four-way top and full-length dividers, keeping your sticks well separated and organised.

If you’re after a classic-looking bag constructed using quality materials and workmanship, the Sun Mountain Leather Sunday Bag is well worth considering.

Sun Mountain C130 Cart Bag

+ Optimized for cart use

+ 11 color choices

– Significant storage means it’s bulky to store

It’s not surprising that the C130 is Sun Mountain’s best-selling cart bag. It delivers all the features you would expect from a high-performance product.

The bag has been designed exclusively for cart use and all boxes have been ticked.

Storage is extensive in 13 well-placed and ample pockets. You could pack to go for a two-week vacation using the storage space in this bag.

All the pockets are front-facing meaning they’re easily accessible and that accessibility is guaranteed by the cart strap pass-through system. In addition, a smart strap system attaches the bag more firmly to a cart with two Velcro straps to prevent twisting and movement.

The 14-way top with oversized putter well means clubs will be fully separated and full-length dividers prevent shafts clashing.

This sturdy bag may be bulky but it delivers the ultimate in storage and protection for your equipment.

Sun Mountain H2NO Lite Golf Cart Bag

+ Lightweight yet spacious

+ Outstanding waterproofing

– 14 way dividers aren’t for everyone

Another new model in 2021 was this H2NO Lite cart design. It has a 12-way top with individual, full length dividers as well as a specific putter slot.

Weighing at just 2.7kg it is easy to move around from the garage, to the car, to your trolley, and it has seven spacious pockets for all your needs (including 2 full length pockets and a valuables pocket).

When fitted with the matching rain hood the lightweight 2000mm coated fabric will keep everything in the bag safe and dry. Like all H2NO bags, the Lite is constructed using fully waterproof fabrics, high-quality YKK waterproof zippers and all seams are then taped and sealed.

The Sun Mountain H2NO Lite bag is perfect for the golfer seeking super lightweight performance come rain or shine.

Sun Mountain H2NO Staff Cart Bag

+ Modern looking design

+ Plenty of storage in forward facing pockets

– Negligible performance gains over above model

This cart bag offers premium features in a mid-to-large sized design and fully waterproof fabric that will keep your possession dry in the worst weather conditions.

The H2NO Staff cart bag features a 10.5” inch, 14-way top with full-length dividers and nine forward-facing pockets, making access easy and convenient when you are out on the course.

The 11 pockets include two full-length apparel pockets; velour-lined valuables pockets; a rangefinder compartment; beverage pocket; plus an array of accessory pockets.

The cart strap pass through system ensures the high-quality seam-sealed pockets are easy-to-access when in use and the H2NO staff is available in five colour options with a style to suit every taste.

If you liked this guide on the best Sun Mountain golf bags, be sure to check out the Golf Monthly website.