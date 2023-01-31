Ram FX Golf Travel Cover Review
We take the Ram FX golf travel cover overseas for an extensive test of its usability and protection it offers to travellers
A well-thought-out and user-friendly golf travel cover that has plenty of space and solid protection for golf clubs and more. Put simply, you can travel confidently, easily, and efficiently with this travel cover.
Easy to transport
Plenty of padding
Extra side pockets are useful for golf accessories
Heavier than some travel covers
Traveling with golf clubs can be a stressful experience. Worrying about the condition of your precious golf clubs as they are carted through baggage handling is something that can't really be avoided when you travel with golf equipment abroad. However, a well-designed and protective golf travel bag can do a lot to assure you that your clubs will arrive at their final destination intact.
The Ram FX golf travel cover aims to alleviate any of these stresses by providing golfers with a spacious and padded travel bag that is easy to transport from A to B. Before testing this bag, Ram wouldn't have been my first choice when it comes to travel accessories but I was pleasantly surprised when unboxing this product and how well-proportioned and well-padded all the pockets were.
A large main compartment (131 x 38 x 38cm) houses golf clubs and features one main strap to hold your clubs down once they are packed. Although I traveled with a lightweight carry bag on this occasion, there is easily room for a large stand bag or even a cart bag depending on what you prefer to travel with. Exterior pockets include one perfectly sized for a pair of golf shoes and a similarly sized pocket I found useful for packing accessories like golf socks and belts. With so much room in the main compartment though, I found it easy to pack other belongings for my trip alongside the golf bag in the main compartment.
The bag is made from a very sturdy ripstop fabric with extra padding across key areas where the golf clubs would be most vulnerable to knocks - I certainly felt confident that my clubs were going to be safe in this bag. A final security and protection feature is the two straps that go across the exterior of the bag to keep everything in place. For all of this, the bag does come in slightly heavier (9lbs) before you've even packed it, so maybe something like the MacGregor VIP II Premium Wheeled Travel Cover which comes in a 6lbs would be more suited to those anxious about how much weight they want to travel with.
With an RRP in the UK of £89.99, this bag easily represents one of the best-value travel bags on the market. Apart from the branding, it is really hard to tell this apart from the travel bags made by the bigger bag manufacturers and at this price, with this many features, the Ram FX golf travel bag is a real champion in its category.
Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides, specializing in golf shoe and golf cart reviews. Dan has now tested and reviewed over 30 pairs of golf shoes for the website and magazine with his current favorite pair being the Ecco Biom C4. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 8.5 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands. His best day in golf so far was shooting 76 at Essendon Golf Club on his first-ever round with his Golf Monthly colleagues. Dan also runs his own cricket podcast and website in his spare time.
Dan is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425 Max
Fairway: Ping G425 Max
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Ping i59 (4-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro
Putter: Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham
Ball: TaylorMade TP5 Pix
