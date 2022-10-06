Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Best Evnroll Putters

Guerin Rife is the man behind the success of Evnroll putters which is no surprise to us given he has been crafting putters for over 25 years now. From blades to mallets, our testing has showed the undeniable quality of putter made by the brand. Clearly, Rife and his designers are always looking to push the boundaries of putter design and one such avenue they go down is implementing different technologies, such as the Sweet Face Technology, of which the brand has become famous for of late.

But which specific models are the best putters (opens in new tab)? Well we have tested lots of models not only in the current range, such as the Zero and ER11vx, but also models from years gone by that still perform excellently and warrant inclusion in the list below.

However if Evnroll is not for you we have also created comprehensive guides on the best Scotty Cameron putters (opens in new tab), top TaylorMade models (opens in new tab), and the best Ping putters (opens in new tab) out right now.

Best Evnroll Putters 2022

Evnroll ER2V Putter Reasons to buy + Premium looks and a soft feel + Interchangeable neck system for a custom fit Reasons to avoid - Ball comes off slower than most other putters Today's Best Deals View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Our first pick in this guide is the ER2V which is one of our top favorite models currently on the market. From a visual perspective, this putter really is excellent. The wide blade shape sets up perfectly and sits flush to the ground, the overall finish oozes sophistication and the long black sightline certainly helps. We also like the two dots at address as well.

One thing to note is that balls (opens in new tab) come off the face a little slower on the ER2V than most other putters we’ve tested. So if you’re greens are slow or you use your putter a lot from off the green you might find yourself coming up short a lot initially. Of course you can quickly recalibrate your stroke with a bit of practice, but it is the consistency of the roll, along with how well this putter sets up, that ensures your long range putting improves, taking the pressure off your short putts.

Read our full Evnroll ER2V putter Review

(Image credit: MHopley)

Evnroll ER11vx Putter Reasons to buy + Sweet Face grooves for consistent ball speeds + Large clear alignment lines + Forgiving head Reasons to avoid - Sound a little on hollow side Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

The extended version of the ER11v putter, the Evnroll ER11vx comprises of a large mallet head with additional 303 stainless steel weights in the rear corners of each side. This therefore increases the MOI further, making it more stable and forgiving on off centre hits.

Certainly on the green this is a forgiving and very large head for a mallet putter. The thick white alignment line goes the full depth and draws your eyes to ensuring that the putter is pointing where you want the ball to go.

Like all Evnroll putters there is a choice of hosel options, with the latest addition of a short slant hosel creating 15° of toe hang which, combined with the high MOI head that is made from black anodized 6061 aluminum, and the ER11vx has one of the highest MOI's on the market, giving it a worthy spot in our 2022 Editor's Choice Awards (opens in new tab).

Read our full Evnroll ER11vx Putter Review

(Image credit: MHopley)

Evnroll Zero Putter Reasons to buy + Milled Sweet Face grooves delver good roll + Excellent feel from large face + Performs better than it looks Reasons to avoid - Visually complicated Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Evnroll Zero Putter has a lot going on, both visually and technically. The putter itself has a very quirky design that moves its weight out to its extremities to help improve its stability and reduce any head twist on any off-center hits. The club features four stainless steel weights in each corner of its sole, and also has a hole in its center, which increases the MOI of the club.

The club also features Evnroll's Sweet face design that features variable grooves that create a much more consistent roll, ensuring there is no loss of energy on off-center hits. On impact, the putter feels great and produces a smooth roll on the ball. Interestingly the hosel of the putter is placed towards the rear of the club. This is what Evnroll call their FaceForward balancing, which aims to keep your putting path more consistent. This is a great club for those who need assistance with putter alignment, with the club featuring an excellent alignment tool on its back, which can help improve your focus on the golf ball and hit more accurate putting strokes.

As a result, we included this model in our guides on the most forgiving putters (opens in new tab), and best putters for high handicappers (opens in new tab) as well.

Read our full Evnroll Zero Putter Review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Evnroll ER5v Midlock Putter Reasons to buy + Very forgiving putter + Shaft lean technology allows for greater consistency + Great for golfers struggling with the yips Reasons to avoid - Pistol grip does seem large at the top Today's Best Deals View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Next up in this guide on the best Evnroll putters is the ER5v Midlock putter. The brand describes this putter as 'Armlock made easy,' and we have to agree with that statement. This putter features a patented grip design that has the deepest pistol dimension allowed by the USGA. It positions the grip sideways, pushing the shaft angle away from the mid-forearm. That reduces the typical nine degrees of loft to just four, which is similar to a simple forward press. Basically this is to eliminate all wrist movement, but how did it test for us?

Well we thoroughly enjoyed putting this putter and technology through its paces and it did seem to work for us, and will definitely benefit those golfers who have struggled with the yips before. We tested the ER5v design which is a winged mallet design with a hatched-out middle section that is designed to spread the weight of the club head out to its extremities to improve its MOI. As a result we found this putter to be very forgiving indeed and those seeking more consistency should definitely try out this putter if possible.

Read our full Evnroll ER5v Midlock Putter Review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Evnroll ER8v Putter Reasons to buy + Exceptional feel and balance + Enjoyed the look of the square-back mallet design Reasons to avoid - A fitting is the best way to ensure you have the right model and hosel configuration Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A model that came out in 2021, the ER8v is still a very good performer in the putter market, let alone the Evnroll range. Our tester usually uses blade putters but the look of the square-back design proved really appealing. As well as the shape, the classy silver satin finish and black alignment line gave confidence over every putt.

The feel of the putter was also a plus point in testing. The feel off the CNC-milled face is on the soft side, which allowed us to be a little more aggressive and made it easy to judge the pace on longer putts. Additionally, the grooves in the centre meant it was easy to get the ball rolling early and minimize the effects of bumpy surfaces.

Read our full Evnroll ER8v Putter Review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Evnroll ER10 Outback Putter Reasons to buy + Incredibly forgiving in terms of distance consistency and accuracy + Seems easy to square up naturally at address and impact. Reasons to avoid - Slower than average speed off the face - Soft feel might be too extreme for som Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Our final pick in this best Evnroll putters guide is the ER10 Outback, another model which came out a while ago and yet still warrants inclusion on this list. Designed to offer forgiveness, it certainly has a large footprint at address.

The black front section is made from aluminum and the silver rear wing is made from stainless steel, which is very clever because your eyes focus on the black parts at address, so it looks like a fang design and appears smaller than it actually is. This design also shifts a lot of the weight back away from the face to improve the stability and forgiveness.

Off the face, thanks to Sweet Face Technology, there’s no denying that this is a very consistent and accurate putter, really soft at impact, which is a lovely feeling and it works brilliantly on fast greens. Overall the Outback is a cleverly designed putter that makes it very easy to square the face at address and impact, and rolls the ball with impressive consistency and accuracy.

Read our full Evnroll ER10 Outback Putter Review (opens in new tab)

How we test putters

When it comes to product testing, our reviews and buyers' guides are built upon a rigorous testing procedure as well as the knowledge and experience of the test team.

The putter section is headed up by Martin Hopley, one of the foremost UK equipment reviewers with over 20 years' experience. Other members of the Golf Monthly team contribute to the putter tests as well, and all writers are able to efficiently test the vast majority of the biggest product releases and convey the pros and cons eloquently.

Getting into specifics, we test the putters outdoors on real greens with premium golf balls to get a thorough understanding of design features, feel, sound and looks. Ultimately, we aim to be as insightful and honest as possible in our reviews so it is important to acknowledge that no manufacturer can buy a good review. This is because our team tells it how it is. To learn more on our methodology, see how Golf Monthly tests products (opens in new tab) in our guide.

What to consider when buying a putter

When it comes to arguably the most important golf club in the bag, you need to think about what you want and what you like to use when it comes to the putter. A confidence-inspiring design that suits your eye and suits your stroke can save countless shots on the greens and a good flatstick is often a quick way of bringing the handicap down. So then what are the things you need to mull over before purchasing?

Head Design

As you have seen above, Evnroll putters come in a traditional blade (opens in new tab), mid-mallet or a mallet design (opens in new tab). All three styles have positives and negatives to them for every player.

As the Zero and ER11vx designs show, mallet putters tend to be much larger than blades and they usually come in various shapes and sizes. This allows designers to redistribute weight around the head for stabilization and balance. Mallets also tend to have larger sweet spots which helps those inconsistent strikers, and the size of the head usually means there are more alignment tools and aids on the head to help this facet of putting.

A blade putter is a lot simpler in terms of design and will suit the traditionalists among you a lot more than some of the mallet putters pictured above. Blade putters also tend to suit players with an arc in their putting stroke because of the toe-weighted nature of the club-head.

Feel

Here, we're talking not just about the feel and sound the ball makes coming off the face, but how the putter feels in your hands. Given the technology used in Evnroll putters, we would definitely recommend getting the putters in your hands and hitting some putts with them before purchasing.

A quieter sound contributes to a softer feel, whereas a louder sound usually translates into a firmer feel. A firmer feel is often the product of shallow grooves or no grooves at all on the face, where sound can't be dissipated as effectively. They work better with softer feeling golf balls, where as soft-feeling putters work best with firmer golf balls.

You can get putters with adjustable weights in the sole that will alter the feel of the putter. For example, if your stroke is quite smooth and slow, a heavier putter will encourage that more. Jerky putters may prefer a lighter putter, although opting for more weight may reduce it, depending on what your goals are.

The putter grip plays a huge roll in the confidence you feel with a putter. Get one that feels right and sits in your hands comfortably while allowing you to return the putter back to the ball squarely and consistently.

Looks

You should get a putter that you like the look of as the aesthetics can play a role in inspiring or diminishing confidence on the greens. Blades won't offer as much alignment assistance, but are still popular because of how they feel and the levels of forgiveness are increasing every year.

Mallet putters have more real estate, and can therefore provide more help to set the face squarely. Mid mallets are somewhere in the middle, offering a decent level of assistance without looking too cumbersome. As the models above have shown, Evnroll make models with lots of different shapes and sizes so get your hands on them to see how they look behind the ball and even in the bag.

FAQ's

Which PGA players use Evnroll putters? Several big name players have used Evnroll putters throughout their careers, chief among which are Lexi Thompson and Ian Poulter. Additionally US Open champion Lucas Glover has gamed an Evnroll design as has PGA Tour player Zac Blair.

Are Evnroll putters heavy? Not especially. Whilst some models are slightly heavier because of the mallet design and counter weights, Evnroll putters are not significantly or noticeably heavier than putters from other brands.