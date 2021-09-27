It's a big decision when choosing your flat stick. Here's how to make sure you match it up to your stroke...

Toe Hang Or Face Balanced Putter?

One big decision when choosing a putter is whether you go for a toe hang model or a face balanced one.

All golfers have different putting strokes from straight-back-and-through to a slight arc to a bigger arc.

This will affect which putter is best for your game, so we’d recommend a putter fitting or at least some advice from a PGA Professional.

You’ll notice that in the image below, the Ping is a blade putter and the Scotty Cameron is a mallet.

However, there is more to it than that.

One of these putters is designed with a straight-back-and-through stroke whilst one is designed for players with an arc to their stroke.

When you balance the putters on your finger, the Ping clearly has a toe hang and the Scotty doesn’t, meaning that the bladed putter more suits golfers with an arced putting stroke, whilst the mallet is better for the straight-back-and-through strokes.

It’s really important that you marry up your putter with your stroke…that’s how you find consistency on the greens.

There really is no excuse for having a mis-match in that regard.

You can find bladed putters suited to a straight-back-and-through stroke and mallets for an arced stroke, just make sure that yours is the right one for your game.

Straighter stroke technique:

If you want to create a straighter stroke you need to make two slight changes.

Stand closer to the ball, your wrists will be higher at address and the heel of the putter might even come off the ground, and stand a little taller at address.

These help the shaft to hang more perpendicular to the ground which will naturally allow the putter to move on a straighter arc.

Arced stroke technique:

For a stronger arc there should be a little bit more shoulder rotation both back and through.

The putter will move on the inside on the way back, return to square through impact and then move inside again on the way through.

It is just like a mini version of your full swing.

