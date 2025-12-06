Crown Australian Open Final Round Tee Times 2025

With one round to play of the Crown Australian Open, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen leads the way over a host of big names as he closes in on his maiden DP World Tour title.

The Dane carded a 66 in the third round to lead by two over four-time PGA Tour winner Si Woo Kim and LIV Golfer Cameron Smith.

The latter will be hoping the tournament in his homeland marks the occasion where he puts a worrying run of poor form firmly behind him with his first Australian Open win at the event, which is being held at Royal Melbourne.

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen is closing in on his maiden DP World Tour win (Image credit: Getty Images)

The three begin their final round at 11.50am local time, 16 hours ahead of ET, where the group gets underway at 7.50pm on Saturday.

Daniel Hillier, Jose Luis Ballester and Carlos Ortiz, who make up the penultimate group, also remain in contention. They begin at 11.39am local time.

Cameron Smith is back on track after a run of poor form (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some more big names are in the third-to-last group to tee off, with Chinese prodigy Wenyi Ding playing alongside the Australian pair of Adam Scott and Min Woo Lee. Of those, Ding has the most to do, needing to claw back five shots on Neergaard-Petersen. They get underway at 11.28am local time.

The biggest name in the field is Rory McIlroy. He's nine behind with one round to play, and begins the final round at 10.12am local time alongside Matt McCarty and Stefano Mazzoli.

Check out the full list of tee times for the final round of the Crown Australian Open below.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN FINAL ROUND TEE TIMES

Local time - Sunday (ET - Saturday)