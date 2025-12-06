Crown Australian Open Final Round Tee Times 2025
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen takes a two-shot lead into the final round of the big DP World Tour event at Royal Melbourne Golf Club
With one round to play of the Crown Australian Open, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen leads the way over a host of big names as he closes in on his maiden DP World Tour title.
The Dane carded a 66 in the third round to lead by two over four-time PGA Tour winner Si Woo Kim and LIV Golfer Cameron Smith.
The latter will be hoping the tournament in his homeland marks the occasion where he puts a worrying run of poor form firmly behind him with his first Australian Open win at the event, which is being held at Royal Melbourne.
The three begin their final round at 11.50am local time, 16 hours ahead of ET, where the group gets underway at 7.50pm on Saturday.
Daniel Hillier, Jose Luis Ballester and Carlos Ortiz, who make up the penultimate group, also remain in contention. They begin at 11.39am local time.
Some more big names are in the third-to-last group to tee off, with Chinese prodigy Wenyi Ding playing alongside the Australian pair of Adam Scott and Min Woo Lee. Of those, Ding has the most to do, needing to claw back five shots on Neergaard-Petersen. They get underway at 11.28am local time.
The biggest name in the field is Rory McIlroy. He's nine behind with one round to play, and begins the final round at 10.12am local time alongside Matt McCarty and Stefano Mazzoli.
Check out the full list of tee times for the final round of the Crown Australian Open below.
AUSTRALIAN OPEN FINAL ROUND TEE TIMES
Local time - Sunday (ET - Saturday)
- 7:09am (3:09pm) - John Senden, Stephen Leaney
- 7:17am (3:17pm) - Yannik Paul, Corey Lamb, Tobias Jonsson
- 7:28am (3:28pm) - James Marchesani, Romain Langasque, Jediah Morgan
- 7:39am (3:39pm) - Robin Williams, Benjamin Follett-Smith, James Morrison
- 7:50am (3:50pm) - Tapio Pulkannen, David Law, Brett Rumford
- 8:01am (4:01pm) - Alex Fitzpatrick, Cam Davis, Kaito Sato
- 8:12am (4:12pm) - Quim Vidal, Cameron John, Kerry Mountcastle
- 8:28am (4:28pm) - Nathan Barbieri, Joel Girrbach, Connor McKinney
- 8:39am (4:39pm) - Geoff Ogilvy, Curtis Luck, Clement Charmasson
- 8:50am (4:50pm) - Jason Scrivener, Tyler Hodge, Stephan Allan
- 9:01am (5:01pm) - Rocco Repetto Taylor, Haydn Barron, Nick Volke
- 9:12am (5:12pm) - Austin Bautista, Jordan Gumberg, Tom Vaillant
- 9:23am (5:23pm) - Sean Crocker, Ugo Coussaud, Sebastian Munoz
- 9:39am (5:39pm) - Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Rafa Cabrera Bella, Richard Green
- 9:50am (5:50pm) - Daniel Young, Sebastian Garcia, Cameron Adam
- 10:01am (6:01pm) - Jack Senior, Aaron Cockerill, Bernd Wiesberger
- 10:12am (6:12pm) - Matt McCarty, Stefano Mazzoli, Rory McIlroy
- 10:23am (6:23pm) - Ben Henkel, Daniel Rodrigues, Ryan Fox
- 10:34am (6:34pm) - Wade Ormsby, Michael Hollick, Davis Bryant
- 10:55am (6:55pm) - Greg Chalmers, Marc Leishman, Abraham Ancer
- 11:06am (7:06pm) - Ryo Hisatsune, Elvis Smylie, Jake McLeod
- 11:17am (7:17pm) - Jack Buchanan, Caleb Surratt, Lucas Herbert
- 11:28am (7:28pm) - Wenyi Ding, Min Woo Lee, Adam Scott
- 11:39am (7:39am) - Daniel Hillier, Jose Luis Ballester, Carlos Ortiz
- 11:50am (7:50pm) - Cam Smith, Si Woo Kim, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
