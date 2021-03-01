We take a look at some of the most forgiving putters currently on the market.

Most Forgiving Putters

We hear a lot about forgiving drivers, woods and irons but less so with the flat-stick. This shouldn’t be the case though because many brands construct the most forgiving putters possible to help us from six-feet, especially when we struggle to find the middle of the face and our strokes become more frayed.

But what makes the most forgiving putters? Well the best putters for forgiveness are usually mallets designs. They tend to be larger and there is more weight to them in the club-face, which can also be redistributed to other parts of the head which can help stabilise your stroke. The weight of the putter in the perimeter of the club-head offers better balance than what can be offered from a blade putter.

The best mallet putters also tend to have a larger sweet spot which can be beneficial if you are a player who struggles to consistently strike your putts out of the middle of the face. The weight in the club-head also helps here because it diminishes the twisting of the putter throughout the stroke too.

Also mallets often have some kind of alignment aid too which can help improve accuracy.

So bearing all of this in mind, here are some of the most forgiving putters, in all shapes and sizes, that are designed to get the ball rolling straight and true. Oh and they should help you hole more putts too.

Ping Heppler Tomcat 14 Putter

+ We all need help on the greens and in our stroke, this does it

– This is the most ‘out there’ putter and not one for the traditionalist

This is another that should suit plenty of strokes and tastes. This has the most forgiveness in the Heppler family and there is plenty going on with the airport runway lights catching the eye and the imagination. The dots actually get closer together from front to back to simulate motion. More forgiveness is becoming more popular in putters these days and this should really help with your pace putting. Good for your confidence.

Ping Heppler Putters Review

Odyssey 2-Ball Ten Putter

+ Incredibly easy to line up putts

– Triple Track option only useful with the corresponding Callaway golf balls

While this putter doesn’t swing itself, it pretty much does the rest for you. Odyssey’s 2-Ball Ten has added some incredibly useful alignment tools to a putter that is surprisingly lightweight, easy to roll and forgiving across the face

The new 2-Ball Ten comes with Odyssey’s famous 2-Ball alignment and it really helped us with making sure the ball was lined up correctly and the face came in square at the point of impact; a very useful tool for those who tend to push or pull lots of putts.

Being a mallet, this is also a very forgiving putter and mishits aren’t too punishing so this is ideal for the golfer who struggles with consistent strike. The feel off the face is nice and soft too and that feel is mirrored in the sound it makes off the face.

The 2-Ball Ten is also available with Odyssey’s Triple Track alignment and this works very well with Callaway’s Triple Track balls for even more help with alignment.

Scotty Cameron Phantom X 11.5 Putter

+ Easy to align and the wingback design makes it very stable

– Expensive, but its performance, looks and feel match the price

Scotty Cameron is the go-to putter for those who want a hand crafted and premium putter in their bag.

The Scotty Cameron Phantom X 11.5 is the newest addition to the acclaimed, high-tec Phantom range and is a wingback, mallet designed for stability throughout the putting stroke.

This is an ideal mallet putter for those who like to have an arc in their putting stroke as the low bend shaft creates a nice amount of toe flow mixed with stability. There is further stability from the wings and despite its larger profile, these wings are not distracting to the eye and the clean white line running through the crown is a great alignment tool.

If you don’t tend to have an arc on your putting stroke, we’d recommend the Scotty Cameron Phantom 11, which is identical in the head to the Phantom X 11.5 but with a different shaft that creates a face balance

Scotty Cameron Phantom X Putters Review

TaylorMade Truss TB1 Putter

+ A blade with mallet-like assistance, what’s not to like?

– A lot has gone into this and it’s fairly pricey

Dustin Johnson is renowned for mixing things up at the putter end of the bag and he first tried the Truss mallet before putting the TB1 into play and winning at the Travelers. He has grown up using a blade but enjoys the benefits of a mallet so this was ideal and it offered him more stability. Even the Tour pros need some of the most forgiving putters possible!

To enhance the quality of the roll all the Truss putters have the same Surlyn insert found in the Spider putters while the grooves are designed to get the ball rolling rather than skidding.

According to TaylorMade’s data this Truss TB1 blade deflects 61.5% less than a standard heel-toe blade while the centre-shafted TB2 is up at 80.3%. Both of which also feature in our best TaylorMade putters guide.

TaylorMade Truss Putters Review

Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham Putter

+ Premium performance at a cut price

– Quite a large and busy putter head which won’t suit all

This putter is an addition to the excellent Wilson Staff Infinite range of putters and very recognisable head shape that has become increasingly popular in mallet putters across the market, and one of the most forgiving putters too.

As with all the Infinite range, the Buckingham features counterbalance technology which combines a heavier head and grip weights, moving the balance point closer to the hands for a smoother and more controlled putting stroke.

The Buckingham also comes with an oversize grip as standard which is great for golfers who use a claw grip, or golfers who find themselves gripping too hard on a thin grip and want a softer feel.

At a very competitive retail price with a premium look and feel, the Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham is a great option at a fractional price.

Mizuno M-Craft 3 Putter

+ This is an outstanding looking model and there’s an option to tinker with the weight

– There’s no topline alignment

Mizuno are back in the premium putter market with three M-Craft models. The 1 is a square back with a mid slant neck to help with an exaggerated putting arc, the 2 is a classic heel-toe with plumber’s neck and is suited for a moderate putting arc. This model, the M-Craft 3, is a face-balanced mid-mallet and is suitable for those with less arc in their stroke.

They are all forged from premium carbon steel and then beautifully CNC-milled and the results are exquisite – there are also adjustable sole weights for added customisation.

You might not have considered a blue finish, it also comes in black and white, before but this might change your mind.

Evnroll ER11V Putter

+ You’ll struggle to find a putter that helps you more

– More compact than old Evnroll mallets, but it is still quite big

The flagship model in the new Evnroll V Series putters is the ER11V, which is a high-performance mallet offering forgiveness and stability with a clean and compact look.

All Evnroll putters come with patented ‘Sweet Face Technology’, an innovative and unique mill pattern engineered to deliver uniform performance across the entire hitting area. You can really feel this at work in the ER11V too, making it an ideal option for a golfer who struggles with consistent roll and pace control.

The other putters in the V Series have the same innovative technology in the head and come with a number of different shaft bends so golfers can find an Evnroll putter that suits their putting stroke precisely.

TaylorMade Spider SR Putter

+ Incredibly stable and creates a consistent roll off the face

– If you do like to rotate the putter then there might be more suitable options

The third member of the Spider putter family to make our list, the Spider SR is designed to be one of the most stable putters in the Spider range.

SR stands for Stability Refined and the stability comes from the Tour-inspired winged shape which features two back weights for the highest MOI performance, making it one of, if not the, most forgiving putter in the Spider range.

The Spider SR has the same TPU Pure Roll face insert that is used in the Spider EX, making for a soft feel with consistent roll allowing golfers to maximise their pace control on the greens.

The biggest difference between the Spider SR and the rest of the Spider range is of course the looks and the SR’s arrow alignment tool is very helpful at keeping the blade square through impact. If you’re after a forgiving mallet and like the shape of the Spider SR its an ideal putter.

Axis 1 Rose Putter

+ It’s a thing of clinical beauty and Rose’s putting stats have improved significantly

– It’s one of the pricier putters on the market

When this was launched it was said to be the world’s first ‘Perfect balance/Torque free’ mallet putter. This was done by placing the centre of gravity exactly in the centre of the face and in line with the axis of the shaft which is said to create a perfectly balanced putter.

Justin Rose said of the putter: “I’d been wanting to use Axis 1 for a couple of years but hadn’t been able to. That was a big part of my decision and why I changed equipment (from TaylorMade to Honma).”

The putter remains in the bag, unlike Rose’s association with Honma.