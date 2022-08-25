Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

TaylorMade Kalea Premier Women's Golf Set Review

With more women playing golf than ever before, it is exciting to see manufacturers innovating to help improve the range of clubs on offer to female golfers. The TaylorMade Kalea Premier range represents an exciting addition to the women’s golf equipment market, designed to be customised to compliment the physical attributes of female golfers and improve their performance from tee to green.

Having tested these clubs at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Italy, the home of the 2023 Ryder Cup, we can certainly vouch that these are some of the best women’s golf clubs on the market. But it’s also clear that TaylorMade has gone the extra mile designing this 11-piece club set with input from a women’s advisory committee, set up specifically to assist the brand develop premium golf clubs that can help female golfers play better.

Now it is worth noting that TaylorMade is selling this set slightly differently depending on where you are in the world. In the United States you can buy the entire set as a package whereas in Europe you will need to buy each of the clubs and bag separately - you can click to read our individual reviews of these products below.

Aesthetically, Taylormade has maintained a sleek and refined design in this club set, which is similar to the color schemes on the older Kalea 3 (opens in new tab) model. Shades of dark blue and teal contrast well with the glossy stainless steel clubheads of the Kalea irons and the putter. Meanwhile, the driver (opens in new tab) and fairway woods take a lot of inspiration from TaylorMade’s SIM2 driver and feature a lightweight carbon fiber crown that just oozes class.

It’s safe to say you’ll look the part walking around the course with the Kalea Premier set. But you’ll also reap the rewards in terms of performance, as these clubs offer exceptional distances and control on your longer shots. And that’s why the driver is perhaps the main event here. It is a lightweight offering weighing 10g less than its predecessor, the Kalea 3 driver, and comes in a 12.5º loft as standard. It offers excellent forgiveness, which prevents mis-hit shots from veering too far off course. From the moment I picked it up I loved it because the light feel and weight balance is perfect, and I found it effortlessly easy to swing. Some better players with faster swingers may get on better with the Stealth HD women's driver, but the Kalea Premier should suit the majority of lady golfers.

Speaking of forgiveness, we were enamored at how much reprieve the Kalea Premier fairway woods (opens in new tab) offered. Their clubheads are 37 percent larger than the original Kalea 3 range, which might explain why we felt ourselves hitting these clubs off the ground and the tee very consistently. Well-struck shots were rewarded with impressive yardages, but what was most telling is that even our mis-hit shots comfortably stayed in play and traveled considerably long distances. The desirable rainbow-shaped ball flight ensures the ball lands softly with the same control you'd expect from a long iron. It's pretty handy out of the rough too. They come in three loft choices (3, 5 & 7 woods) so you can fill whatever fairway wood slot in the bag nicely.

You’ll see similar benefits in the Kalea Premier hybrids (opens in new tab), which can be mixed and matched to provide a forgiving alternative to your long irons. The V-steel sole has been designed to glide, not dig, by reducing friction with the turf so you'll find it really easy to hit. It's also very handy out of the rough and I even enjoyed using it from shallow-faced fairway bunkers. Additionally my shots seemed to have a high ball flight and landed softly which is ideal for a hybrid. This Rescue is available in 4, 5, 6 and 7 loft options.

Once you find yourself back on the fairway, you can take advantage of the Kalea Premier irons (opens in new tab), which pack a real punch off the clubface and we found ourselves hitting the Kalea Premier 8-iron about the same distance as we would hit our standard 7-iron. They feel quite firm but that being said, I did find it relatively easy to manipulate shots and be more creative, hitting little low punch shots into the wind and even gentle draws and fades.

We were pleased to see the Kalea Premier Spider Mini putter (opens in new tab) included in this range as it really adds to the quality of an already premium women’s golf set. The Spider franchise is one of the most reputable in golf, but this model is specifically designed for female golfers with a 15 percent reduction in its footprint compared to the standard Spider putter. It also has a specially-designed graphite shaft that weighs just 70g, which helps the rhythm and timing of your stroke. Additionally, the deep grooves on the putter face provided a reassuringly early true roll that helped putts stay online.

All these impressive clubs fit inside the lightweight Kalea Premier cart bag (opens in new tab), which is one of the most stylish women's golf bags (opens in new tab) on the market. It screams elegance from top to bottom, thanks to the heathered navy and turquoise material that lines the bag. It will also keep your clubs and valuables well-protected as it features a 14-way divider and several nicely positioned pockets dotted all over.

Ultimately, it is plain to see the dedication that TaylorMade has put into designing this excellent women’s golf set (opens in new tab). Every part performed admirably and so whether you're able to buy the set as a whole or benefit from a custom fitting for each individual club, you'll be really pleased with the performance on offer.