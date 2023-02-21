Ram Golf Accubar Plus Ladies Set Review

If you have been playing golf for a long time, Ram is a brand that you will be familiar with and you might even remember the likes of Tom Watson, Nick Price and Nancy Lopez enjoying success with Ram clubs. Nowadays, the brand only focuses on producing affordable, good quality golf clubs for the everyday player, ideally suitable for beginners, high handicappers or casual golfers, so I was keen to find out how the Accubar Plus Ladies set would shape up against some of the other best women’s sets on the market.

First impressions, it is really difficult to find fault with this set because in terms of value for money, it’s amazing. There’s a driver, fairway wood, a 4 and 5 hybrid, irons 6-SW and a putter. Plus, the clubs come with a stand bag in a lovely two-tone silver and green colorway with matching headcovers. All this for just £269.99, which is mind-boggling when you compare the total price of a package set with the cost of some drivers and fairway woods alone.

(Image credit: Alison Root)

The driver has a large bulbous shaped head with a tiny circle for an alignment aid on the top of the silver crown. I like the uncomplicated design and how the silver/green colourway extends through to the graphite shaft, making it easy on the eye and overall providing a comfortable feel on the tee. It sits nicely behind the ball at address and felt pretty easy going to swing, although slightly head heavy.

Compared with drivers like the Titleist TSR1, Callaway Paradym or TaylorMade Stealth, inevitably it does not have the same aerodynamic technology that helps to optimise performance, so whilst my drives flew consistently high and straight, it was not as easy to generate power off the clubface. That said, for the level of golfer that this 12-degree driver is aimed at, it does a very decent job.

(Image credit: Alison Root)

The fairway 3-wood and 4 and 5 hybrids have exactly the same aesthetic as the driver, so as far as look and feel is concerned, there’s not much to dislike about these clubs. Performance wise, using the 3-wood, I managed to comfortably sweep the ball off the fairway, although I did feel that I needed to exert more effort into these shots to achieve maximum height and distance. As for the hybrids, these are a great asset to any golf bag, and without exception the 4 and 5 in this set work really well, but it’s the irons that get the gold star!

Regardless of the brand of club that I have in my hands, I do not classify myself as a good iron player, but I was genuinely surprised how much I liked these cavity-back irons with a stainless steel head. I found it super easy to get the ball airborne, they are ultra-forgiving and over 18 holes I was impressed by many accurate iron shots. Like the driver, the irons are head heavy, but for short game shots, the weight of the PW and SW helped to provide solid control.

(Image credit: Alison Root)

A mallet-shaped putter complements the set and keeps the color theme alive with a green face insert. It’s a nicely weighted putter, but I found the alignment aid on the back of the large head benefitted me most, helping me to focus on swinging back and through without twisting the face open or closed excessively for good results from short and mid range.

(Image credit: Alison Root)

The golf bag with its seven-way divider top was extremely comfortable to carry. I appreciated its auto-pop out legs and it also has decent sized pockets for clothing and accessories. Overall, this is an amazing set of clubs for the performance benefits on offer at such a great price, and it’s also worth mentioning that this set is also available with 1” shorter shafts, so perfect for ladies 5’ 3” and below.