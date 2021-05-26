In this review, Alison Root took the Callaway BIG Bertha Reva driver out onto the course to find out what performance golfers can expect

Callaway Women’s Big Bertha REVA Driver Review

Reva is Callaway’s new brand of clubs dedicated to women under the iconic Big Bertha line. Following extensive research and testing, with input from thousands of female golfers including professional and amateur players alike, the clubs in the Reva family have been engineered to specifically suit the needs of women golfers.

Like all clubs in the Reva line, this driver is not just a women’s version of a men’s club. Every aspect of Big Bertha technology has been reworked to reflect the findings and provide help where women with slow to moderate swing speeds need it most. The upshot is Callaway’s first high-launching women’s driver that promises to deliver greater accuracy and increased distance.

Related: Best golf drivers for women

It’s refreshing to see that Callaway have steered away from styling a female-specific driver in a traditional feminine colour, and instead have opted for an easy-on-the eye electric blue and black colour scheme. The ultra-shiny finish of the clubhead does gleam in bright light, so you have to ignore your reflection.

The soft, Lamkin grip is comfortable to hold, and the slightly offset clubhead sits really nicely behind the ball for easy aiming, so you cannot help but feel quietly confident on the tee.

Related: Best golf drivers for beginners

We found that the characteristics of Callaway’s Jailbreak technology that stabilises the clubhead and the expansive area on the distinctive Flash Face do combine effectively for powerful ball striking. A solid impact sound matches good results and needless to say, there is noticeable forgiveness as we got away with mishits.

To provide greater elevation and accuracy off the tee was a priority in the design process and the ultra-low centre of gravity and internal draw-bias weighting does a good job in delivering both. We were suitably impressed by consistent high-flying shots that stayed on the straight and narrow.

This driver comes with a loft of 10.5° or 12.5°, but each is adjustable to one-degree lower or two-degrees higher.