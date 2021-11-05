Callaway Reva Golf Balls Review

The Callaway Reva golf ball complements the latest Big Bertha Reva family of clubs and is designed for beginners or players with slow to moderate swing speeds for increased distance, higher launch and straighter shots.

When we took the Reva golf ball out of the sleeve, and without initially paying too much attention, it looked and felt similar to any other ball, but when we took a closer look and compared it to others in the bag, we immediately noticed the difference in size.

Conforming to the Rules of Golf, the overall construction of the Reva ball, which comes in white or pink with a subtle sparkle finish, is actually 9% larger than a standard ball.

The larger diameter, 1.73 inches as opposed to 1.68 inches, means that the centre of gravity is higher to help launch the ball more easily with greater forgiveness on mishits.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

We did find it effortless to get the ball airborne, particularly off the fairway, as despite the damp conditions on test day, the ball still sat slightly higher on the grass so subconsciously this gave us more confidence to make a positive strike.

Carry and distance off the tee was generous and this low compression ball with an ionomer cover, designed to reduce spin, meant that our shots generally flew markedly straight.

For us the Reva ball really scored around the greens, those short game shots that often create panic and subsequently cause a thin or fat shot, like chipping over a greenside bunker or a chip and run. This ball gave us the self-belief that we could consistently pop it up onto the green.

On the green, we liked the soft feel of the ball rolling off the putter face – if only the holes were made bigger like the ball!

