Callaway Reva Golf Balls Review

In this Callaway Reva Golf Balls Review, we assess what it offers female golfers

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)
Golf Monthly Verdict

Golf is a difficult game and the Reva ball will help many golfers, especially beginners, to play better and ultimately boost their confidence for greater enjoyment.

Reasons to buy
    Slightly larger than the standard ball, so instills confidence.

    Easy to launch and forgiving on mishits.

Reasons to avoid
    Better players with a faster swing speed will not reap the benefits in terms of carry and distance.

Alison Root

By

The Callaway Reva golf ball complements the latest Big Bertha Reva family of clubs and is designed for beginners or players with slow to moderate swing speeds for increased distance, higher launch and straighter shots.

When we took the Reva golf ball out of the sleeve, and without initially paying too much attention, it looked and felt similar to any other ball, but when we took a closer look and compared it to others in the bag, we immediately noticed the difference in size.

Conforming to the Rules of Golf, the overall construction of the Reva ball, which comes in white or pink with a subtle sparkle finish, is actually 9% larger than a standard ball.

The larger diameter, 1.73 inches as opposed to 1.68 inches, means that the centre of gravity is higher to help launch the ball more easily with greater forgiveness on mishits.

Callaway Reva Golf Ball

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

We did find it effortless to get the ball airborne, particularly off the fairway, as despite the damp conditions on test day, the ball still sat slightly higher on the grass so subconsciously this gave us more confidence to make a positive strike.

Carry and distance off the tee was generous and this low compression ball with an ionomer cover, designed to reduce spin, meant that our shots generally flew markedly straight. 

For us the Reva ball really scored around the greens, those short game shots that often create panic and subsequently cause a thin or fat shot, like chipping over a greenside bunker or a chip and run. This ball gave us the self-belief that we could consistently pop it up onto the green.

On the green, we liked the soft feel of the ball rolling off the putter face – if only the holes were made bigger like the ball!

Alison Root
Alison Root

Alison Root has over 25 years' experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf. For over a decade, Alison was Editor of Women & Golf magazine and is now Editorial Director of Glorious, the digital platform devoted to women’s sport. She is a 14-handicap golfer and is currently playing the PING G Le2 family of clubs. 

