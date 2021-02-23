We take a look inside the bag of young American Sam Burns.

Sam Burns What’s In The Bag?

After playing golf at Louisiana State University and turning pro in 2017, American Sam Burns has slowly but surely been making his way up the golf ladder over the past few years.

In 2018 he played most of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour and managed to earn his PGA Tour card for 2019. Since then he has kept rising the golf rankings and is now well into the world’s top-100.

But what does he put into his bag? Let’s take a look.

Burns currently has a full bag of Callaway equipment at the moment, including an Odyssey putter.

Starting at the top of the bag he has a regular Callaway Mavrik driver, but it is fitted with a TPT prototype shaft and 10.5 degrees of loft.

He then uses a Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero three-wood which has 15 degrees of loft and then his hybrid is an older Callaway Apex Pro ’15. It has 23 degrees of loft.

Shifting to the irons Burns uses a set of Callaway TCB’s which go from four-iron down to nine-iron. Instead of a pitching wedge in set he uses a Callaway MD5 Jaws instead with 46 degrees of loft.

He then uses three more wedges of the same model with 50, 56 and 58 degrees of loft.

His final club in the bag is an Odyssey O-Works 7S putter. He uses a Callaway Chrome Soft X golf ball and wears adidas apparel and shoes too.

Sam Burns What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Callaway Mavrik (10.5 degrees) with TPT prototype shaft

3-wood: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero (15 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X shaft

Hybrid: Callaway Apex Pro ’15 (23 degrees) with Fujikura Atmos Blue Hy 8X shaft

Irons: Callaway Apex TCB (4-9) all with Project X 6.5 shafts

Wedges: Callaway MD5 Jaws Raw (46-10S, 50-10S, 56-10S, 58-12X) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Odyssey O-Works 7S

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

Apparal: adidas

Shoes: adidas