In this guide, we list our favourite ideas when it comes to buying golf gifts for men

Looking for something to get for that special someone who is probably annoyingly obsessed with golf? It can be a thankless task if you don’t know where to start, so that’s why we’ve created a list of some of the best golf gifts for men.

Nowadays, there is a whole panoply of equipment, training aids and clothing jostling for a golfer’s attention – these even include items to aid post-round recovery (we mean those which you won’t find in the 19th hole).

But which of them would make the best presents? Well, we think we are handily placed to provide some advice on this subject, so here are some of our best suggestions.

Best Golf Gifts For Men

Zoom Focus X Laser Rangefinder

KEY INFO

RRP: £219.99/$229 Weight: 170g Range: 850+ yards

Magnification: 6x Protection: N/A Battery life: N/A

The Zoom Focus X Laser Rangefinder on testing proved to be as accurate as more premium models, and simple to use, making it one of the best golf laser rangefinders around today.

It has a multitude of great features, such as the premium optics and six times magnification as well as slope-adjusted distance technology that compensates for elevation changes.

The unit will vibrate when the flag has been picked out from the background and it will display the yardage to the nearest 0.1 of a yard for an extra level of accuracy not many lasers offer.

It’s not as bright and the shape is a little more awkward than some of the really top-end products, but for a fraction of the price, it’s a bargain.

Read our full Zoom Focus X Laser Rangefinder Review

Titleist Tour Speed golf ball

KEY INFO

RRP: £40/dozen

This is a quality ball from Titleist for those who wish the Titleist quality at below the Pro V1 price – it features in our guide on the best mid-price golf balls.

On test, the Titleist Tour Speed kept up admirably with the Pro V1x with no obvious differences in the flight. Although with the irons the Tour Speed flew a little higher and was around 3-5 yards longer in carry through the set.

The Titleist Tour Speed feels a little more jumpy that the Pro V1s with wedges and putter. On the greens, it produced a quieter sound but the ball still ran out a similar distance.

Alternatively, check out our guide to the best golf balls on the market if you’re wanting to splash out on something more premium.

Read our full Titleist Tour Speed Ball Review

Brand Fusion Tour Alignment Sticks

KEY INFO

RRP: £9.99

No golfer should be without a set of alignment sticks, so if you’ve noticed they are missing from the bag of someone you’re buying for, this is an easy one.

With so many uses, they are easily one of the best golf gifts for men, and they’re very affordable, too. They’re durable, visible, come in a pair to help with various drills, and you even get a drill sheet and instructions included on what might help your game.

Definitely one of the best golf training aids you can buy and given the cheap price, offers tremendous value.

FootJoy HydroTour Jacket

KEY INFO

RRP: £225 Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: 2 (Black/Charcoal/Lime & Navy/Black/Red)

The standout waterproof in FootJoy’s new HydroSeries range, this is one of the best waterproof jackets we’ve ever tested. It features an innovative DrySeal double collar system, which works to keep rain away from your neck via two small holes on the outer layer that allow water to run down the back of the jacket.

It’s also very comfortable, fits really nicely and just has a premium feel to it, even though it’s quite affordable.

Golfers can swing with total confidence and freedom thanks to the four-way stretch material used in construction, and we love the style. In particular, the navy and black with bright red means pairing with black trousers is no longer a worry (if it ever was).

If this colourway isn’t to your liking, it is available in black with charcoal and lime, which we also expect to be popular.

Read our full FootJoy HydroTour Jacket Review

PuttOUT Premium Pressure Putt Trainer

KEY INFO

RRP: £29.99

Since hitting the scene, PuttOUT’s Pressure Putt Trainer has proved immensely popular with golfers of all levels. It’s undoubtedly one of the best golf training aids money can buy and has recently been given an upgrade.

The parabolic curve, which features a micro target that is the same size as a golf hole, will only accept perfectly weighted shots. Should you wish, for some reason, to make things even harder you can reduce the size of the target, to make this micro target even more, um, micro.

It works so well because it helps golfers marry up line and speed with little margin for error. If you don’t hit it just right, your ball will roll back, even when online.

For 2021, the product has a more premium look and feel, having been manufactured with higher-quality materials, meaning whoever you buy this for will be able to enjoy one of the best golf gifts for men for years to come.

Read our full PuttOUT Premium Pressure Putt Trainer Review

FootJoy HyperFlex Golf Shoes

KEY INFO

Sizes: 6-12 Waterproof: 100% BOA option: Yes

Colours: Men (Grey, Blue, Black, Grey); Women (Black, Grey)

Thanks to a combination of excellent fit and almost unrivalled underfoot cushioning, this is easily one of the most comfortable shoes on the market. There are two models available: a laced version and a BOA option, which is what we have previously tested.

The Wrapid BOA fastening system means these shoes fit perfectly and won’t cause any soreness as a result of pinching. Staggered ridges on the outsole allow the shoe to flex with your foot’s natural movement, which also adds to the comfort on offer.

It’s also quite a stylish, modern-looking shoe that resembles more of a trainer than what golfers of a bygone era would wear. This is another plus.

Read our full FootJoy HyperFlex Shoe Review

Garmin Approach S12 GPS Golf Watch

KEY INFO

RRP: £179.99/$199.99 Courses preloaded: 42,000 Battery life: 30 hours

Screen size: 2.3cm Weight: 34g Straps: 3

While it’s not as stylish as the more feature-packed S42, the S12 comes in at a slightly lower price point that represents excellent value. With more than 40,000 preloaded courses, finding your desired venue is extremely quick and easy.

The usability of this watch is also brilliant. Off the tee it gives loads of information on things like distances to bunkers, water hazards and ideal lay-up yardages, and you can also move the flag around to get a more exact number. These are just a few of the reasons why it features in our guide to the best golf GPS watches.

Another performance aspect we really like is the measure-shot feature that does as you’d expect – it tracks how far you’ve struck a given shot.

It’s easy to input scores and a few stats at the end of each hole, and Big-Numbers mode makes it ideal for those whose eyesight maybe isn’t what it once was.

All in all, this is a highly impressive and affordable product from Garmin.

Read our full Garmin Approach S12 Review

Theragun Mini

KEY INFO

RRP: £175

The massage technique is perhaps not something recreational golfers are too familiar with, yet there’s a fair chance it could transform your performance on the course, as well as your overall physical wellbeing.

This massage device, which was originally designed by a chiropractor for his own use after a motorcycle accident, has become an increasingly popular and effective way of treating muscle tension and pain, as well as preventing injury.

One of a number of products in the range, the Theragun Mini is the most affordable and will still perform the job you want it to with little effort required. It only takes about 15 seconds of ‘pummelling’ the muscles for blood flow to increase and tight muscles to loosen.

Collin Morikawa calls it his secret weapon, and if it’s good enough for a two-time major winner, it’s good enough for the rest of us.

Adidas Cold.Rdy Hoodie

KEY INFO

RRP: £55 Sizes: XS-2XL

Colours: 3 (Black, Navy, White)

Adidas kind of led the charge when it came to the rise of the golf hoodie. The big-name brand has, in recent times anyway, not been afraid to rock the boat and defy conventional styling in golf.

For those willing to break the mould, we love this Cold.Rdy hoodie that has been worn on tour by adidas professionals such as Tyrrell Hatton and Collin Morikawa. It’s one of the best models out right now and is a clear example of what innovative and refreshing golf apparel looks like.

We think the best golf hoodies have their own style and this model is a case in point. It is a smart, comfortable and soft garment, with technology that insulates and manages moisture to make sure you are prepared to play.

It also features a jersey-lined hood with a drawcord along with a slight droptail hem for a modern finish.

FootJoy StaSof Glove

KEY INFO

RRP: £22 Sizes: S-XL

Colours: 2 (White & Black)

Buying a glove yourself is one of those annoyances, which is why this makes the grade as one of the best golf gifts for men. FootJoy has been making the premium all-leather StaSof since 1980 and it remains the company’s most popular glove among tour players.

Constructed from TactionLT Advanced Performance leather, it feels fantastic against your skin and it delivers that hint of natural tackiness you expect from high-end leather, helping you maintain a strong grip on the club.

Breathing holes on the front and back of the fingers help keep your hand cool, while the PowerNet mesh across the knuckles adds to the glove’s flexibility.

The Velcro closure tab is slightly angled to work with the shape of the hand and overall, it’s one of the best golf gloves around.

Read our full FootJoy StaSof Glove Review

Ping Hoofer Lite Stand Bag

KEY INFO

RRP: £159.99/$245 Weight: 2kg/4.4lbs Pockets: 7

Waterproof: Not fully Colours: 7

The Hoofer Lite Stand Bag is, as the name would suggest, all about lightness. Constructed with lightweight and durable materials, it has a unique aesthetic without compromising on performance, making it one of the best golf stand bags on the market.

It features a strap that is very easy to put on and take off, while the front shoulder pads are very comfortable and durable. There’s also a cushioned hip pad to ensure the walking experience is a pleasurable one.

A roomy four-way top provides ample space for a full set, and seven pockets offer enough storage options for essentials and extras.

It has an auto-deploy stand and full contact base for secure placement, as well as an umbrella loop holder, and towel and glove attachment points. The new design also includes a cart-strap channel.

Read our full Ping Hoofer Lite stand bag review

Motocaddy M5 GPS Trolley

KEY INFO

RRP: £899.99/$1,399 Preloaded Courses: 40,000 Screen: 3.5” LCD touchscreen

Weight: 10.5kgs/23lbs Battery: Super‑lightweight, waterproof Lithium

This is for those who are feeling extra generous. There are plenty of options in this price bracket when it comes to electric trolleys, but our favourite is the Motocaddy M5.

It features a hi-res 3.5” LCD touchscreen display that can be controlled in all weather conditions – even when wearing a glove – and also gives yardages, tracks scores and the time of your round. A function giving users the ability to use their phone via the trolley is also on the horizon.

It’s powered by a 28.8V drive system – also found on every M-Series model in the range – which makes the performance very efficient and long-lasting.

Motocaddy also makes some of the best golf push trolleys, so if this model seems on the steep side, there is plenty of value to be found elsewhere.

Read our full Motocaddy M5 GPS Trolley Review

Under Armour Stormproof Rain Jacket

KEY INFO

RRP: £130 Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: 4 (Black/Blue, Grey/Black, Black/Royal Blue, Pitch Grey/Black)

As expected with Under Armour, the level of research and development that has gone into this jacket is incredible. But it’s also a stylish offering that comes in several colours.

It is one of the best performing waterproofs out there because of its Storm technology, which repels water time and time again. The Hydropel zippers and windproof construction further enhance this jacket’s appeal.

This is another jacket on the list that can be used on and off the golf course and we also included it in our guide on the best waterproof golf jackets.

Perfect Practice Perfect Putting Mat

KEY INFO

RRP: £139/$189.99 (Standard Edition)

Lengths: 3 (8ft, 9ft 6in, 15ft 6in)

An essential piece of kit for golfers, especially as the off-season approaches, is the putting mat. And one with the word ‘Perfect’ in its name this many times should be pretty good, right?

If you’ve got the space to use the Perfect Practice Perfect Putting Mat, it doesn’t disappoint. Previously, we have tested the 9’6″ version but there is a shorter and longer option available, depending on your needs.

The mat itself rolls at a good speed but isn’t ridiculously and unrealistically fast. The slight incline at the hole means it’s a great way of working on pace putting while conditions outside might make it difficult to experience the real thing.

Once a putt is holed, the ball conveniently comes back down the wooden runner on the right so you don’t have to march back and forth every time you’ve holed a putt. Quality-wise, this is one of the best putting mats on the market.

Read our full Perfect Practice Perfect Putting Mat Review

Royal and Awesome Diamonds in the Rough

KEY INFO

RRP: £54.99

Made from 97% Cotton and 3% Spandex crease-free fabric they come as trousers or shorts. There is even a matching cap you can buy separately. Each pair comes with its own bottle-opener-cum-pitch-repairer-cum-ball-marker.

Having owned a pair for several years, we can testify that the bold pattern does not fade. While they won’t be for everyone, if you’re buying for someone who has a larger-than-life style on the course, these are definitely among our favourite golf gifts for men.

Cobra Radspeed Fairway

KEY INFO

RRP: £229/$279.99

Lofts: 14.5°, 18.5°, 22.5°

It’s a bit of a risk buying someone a club they haven’t had a chance to test, so this is perhaps a bold entry in a guide to the best golf gifts for men. But that’s how much we rate the Cobra Radspeed fairway wood.

All of the four new Radspeed fairway woods feature Cobra’s signature Baffler Hollow Split Rails, which allow for greater clubhead speed and excellent turf interaction.

The four heads include the standard Radspeed, the larger Radspeed Big Tour, the draw bias Radspeed Draw, and a more compact Tour five-wood.

Each model offers something different in terms of flight, forgiveness and distance, making it one of the best fairway woods on the market

Read our full Cobra Radspeed Fairway Review

