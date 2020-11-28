Best Cyber Monday Golf Watch Deals
Take a look at some of the best golf deals on golf watches in this piece.
By Sam Tremlett
Best Cyber Monday Golf Watch Deals
Golf and GPS technology have gone from strength to strength over the past few years with brands investing a lot more time and money into GPS devices, rangefinders and also GPS watches. And with our Cyber Monday Golf Deals you can grab one for your wrist.
Of course given the up-to-date nature of the technology, they can be quite expensive. But at this time of year there are some incredible deals to be had especially on watches that can give you clear distances, look great on and off the golf course, and have a smattering of other features.
Because of this, we have scoured the internet to try and find the best deals on GPS watches, just like we did in our best Cyber Monday golf bag deals post and best Cyber Monday golf balls deals post.
Cyber Monday Golf Watch Deals - UK
One of the best GPS watches and tracking systems on the market, you can save a colossal £113.98 on the Shot Scope V2 right now. It contains tags for all 14 clubs which then measure your rounds once synced with the smartphone app.
The watch also gives GPS yardages to the front, middle and back of greens plus hazards.
If you are in the market for a GPS watch then Garmin make some of the best. This S60 is a case in point. It looks fantastic and has over 40,000 courses loaded onto it, you can use it’s drag-and-drop functionality to measure distances, hazards, and move pin positions. It can also be used to monitor runs, swims and bike rides for great additional value.
Save £40 with Golf Gear Direct on this Bushnell GPS watch which has thousands of courses in over 30 countries programmed onto it, has a long battery life and is very simple to use.
Black Friday Golf Watch Deals - US
Save 33% on the Garmin Approach S40 GPS watch this Cyber Monday! The watch comes pre-loaded with over 41,000 golf courses, giving you all the key distances you need out on the course. It also tracks everyday activities, gives smart notifications and has a screen that features a sunlight-readable display. It's available in white/light gold.
For an extra $50 you can also get the S40 Bundle which includes the watch along with CT10 club tracking sensors. These can be used with the Garmin Golf app for live scoring, automatic scorecard uploads and the ability to review all your stats in real time or during play.
The S10 offers up front, back and middle yardages, allows you to enter your score, tracks your rounds time and steps and has a rechargeable battery that works up to 12 hours in GPS golf mode. There are also three colours to choose from.
Perfect for the multi-sport athlete, this Fenix watch from Garmin has an unbelievable saving of $150 on Cyber Monday! Not only does it have GPS capabilities but you can also receive emails, texts and alerts right on your watch. Add to that lots of other features, and a great looking aesthetic, and you have a premium golf watch for a not so premium price.
Featuring more than 40,000 courses with distance to hazards, plus Garmin AutoShot round analyser and activity tracking.
An ultra-premium golf watch, this Garmin Fenix design is currently $100 off. It features a full range of golf capabilities to track your game, round after round. It also has multi-sport functionality so it can track every activity from running, to swimming, to skiing.
We recently tested the Samsung Galaxy Active 2 Watch and we found it to be a stellar performer in a variety of ways. First it has a sleek design with a bright, crystal clear screen displaying distances and hole maps. Much of the navigation and functionality on this watch is unique to the market, which makes it an appealing prospect to the gadget lover. Right now you can save $70 on one too!
Save an incredible 41% on this GolfBuddy GPS watch. During testing we found the accuracy of the Aim W10 to be excellent. Preloaded with 40,000 courses, the Aim W10 will pinpoint your position and give you the right yardage every time.
Golf Monthly is covering Cyber Monday very closely - why not check out the best deals we have spotted so far at the links below.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear and equipment content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
