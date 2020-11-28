Take a look at some of the best golf deals on golf watches in this piece.

Best Cyber Monday Golf Watch Deals

Golf and GPS technology have gone from strength to strength over the past few years with brands investing a lot more time and money into GPS devices, rangefinders and also GPS watches. And with our Cyber Monday Golf Deals you can grab one for your wrist.

Of course given the up-to-date nature of the technology, they can be quite expensive. But at this time of year there are some incredible deals to be had especially on watches that can give you clear distances, look great on and off the golf course, and have a smattering of other features.

Because of this, we have scoured the internet to try and find the best deals on GPS watches, just like we did in our best Cyber Monday golf bag deals post and best Cyber Monday golf balls deals post.

Cyber Monday Golf Watch Deals - UK

£224.99 Shot Scope V2 GPS Watch and Performance Tracker £224.99 £111.01 at Amazon

One of the best GPS watches and tracking systems on the market, you can save a colossal £113.98 on the Shot Scope V2 right now. It contains tags for all 14 clubs which then measure your rounds once synced with the smartphone app.

The watch also gives GPS yardages to the front, middle and back of greens plus hazards.

£399.99 Garmin Approach S60 GPS Watch £399.99 £299.99 at American Golf

If you are in the market for a GPS watch then Garmin make some of the best. This S60 is a case in point. It looks fantastic and has over 40,000 courses loaded onto it, you can use it’s drag-and-drop functionality to measure distances, hazards, and move pin positions. It can also be used to monitor runs, swims and bike rides for great additional value.

£169 Bushnell iON 2 GPS Watch £169 £129 at Golf Gear Direct

Save £40 with Golf Gear Direct on this Bushnell GPS watch which has thousands of courses in over 30 countries programmed onto it, has a long battery life and is very simple to use.

Black Friday Golf Watch Deals - US

$299.99 Garmin Approach S40 $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save 33% on the Garmin Approach S40 GPS watch this Cyber Monday! The watch comes pre-loaded with over 41,000 golf courses, giving you all the key distances you need out on the course. It also tracks everyday activities, gives smart notifications and has a screen that features a sunlight-readable display. It's available in white/light gold.

$369.99 Garmin Approach S40 Bundle $369.99 $249.99 at Amazon

For an extra $50 you can also get the S40 Bundle which includes the watch along with CT10 club tracking sensors. These can be used with the Garmin Golf app for live scoring, automatic scorecard uploads and the ability to review all your stats in real time or during play.

$149.99 Garmin Approach S10 $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

The S10 offers up front, back and middle yardages, allows you to enter your score, tracks your rounds time and steps and has a rechargeable battery that works up to 12 hours in GPS golf mode. There are also three colours to choose from.

$799.99 Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire Multi-sport Watch $799.99 $649.99 at Amazon

Perfect for the multi-sport athlete, this Fenix watch from Garmin has an unbelievable saving of $150 on Cyber Monday! Not only does it have GPS capabilities but you can also receive emails, texts and alerts right on your watch. Add to that lots of other features, and a great looking aesthetic, and you have a premium golf watch for a not so premium price.

$199.99 Garmin Approach S20 GPS Watch $199.99 $179.99 at Golf Galaxy

Featuring more than 40,000 courses with distance to hazards, plus Garmin AutoShot round analyser and activity tracking.

$849.99 Garmin Fenix 5x Plus Sapphire Golf GPS Watch $849.99 $749.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

An ultra-premium golf watch, this Garmin Fenix design is currently $100 off. It features a full range of golf capabilities to track your game, round after round. It also has multi-sport functionality so it can track every activity from running, to swimming, to skiing.

$319.99 Samsung Galaxy Active 2Watch $319.99 $249.99 at Amazon

We recently tested the

We recently tested the Samsung Galaxy Active 2 Watch and we found it to be a stellar performer in a variety of ways. First it has a sleek design with a bright, crystal clear screen displaying distances and hole maps. Much of the navigation and functionality on this watch is unique to the market, which makes it an appealing prospect to the gadget lover. Right now you can save $70 on one too!

$299.99 GolfBuddy Aim W10 GPS Watch $299.99 $178 at Amazon

Save an incredible 41% on this GolfBuddy GPS watch. During testing we found the accuracy of the Aim W10 to be excellent. Preloaded with 40,000 courses, the Aim W10 will pinpoint your position and give you the right yardage every time.

