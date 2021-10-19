In this guide to the best adidas golf shirts, we highlight the most stylish and performance-focused options so you can look and play your best in adidas

Best Adidas Golf Shirts

With a large stable of tour pros all around the world, the best adidas golf shirts are some of the most visible in the game. Adidas has a classic style all its own, known for its great fitting shirts that are made with the latest materials to help players stay cool in warm conditions.

The company has several new editions for this fall and winter with a common theme being that the shirts are made out of recyclable material in what the company says is an effort to reduce plastic waste.

The new lines offer both bold and elegant styles as well as some classic looks that are great on and off the course.

We took a look at all the new offerings from adidas as well as some shirts that have a great legacy. Our conclusion is that adidas continues to make some of the best golf polo shirts money can buy. Don’t forget adidas also produces some of the best golf tops and best golf shoes too.

Adidas Go-To Polo

KEY INFO

Colors: 5, including crew navy RRP: $75, £55

+ Great everyday golf shirt for all conditions

+ Stretchable material always snaps back

– Requires extra care when washing

The name says it all, according to adidas, which claims this is the polo shirt you should go to most of the time, on or off the course.

It has a breathable fabric that has a cotton-like feel, and it also stretches sufficiently to move with a golfer’s swing. Another cool feature is that you can have the collar buttoned all the way to the top, but it easily stretches so you can pull it over your head without ruining the integrity of the collar.

And finally, it’s also made in part with recycled materials, which adidas says is part of a company goal to help end plastic waste.

Read our full adidas Go-To polo shirt review

Adidas Night Camo Print Polo

KEY INFO

Colours: 5, including halo mint/semi screaming green RRP: $70, £50

+ Subtle styling gives shirt a classy look

+ Advance material blend provides comfort and flexibility

– Extra care required when washing

This camo print shirt is a little more subtle than most, creating a classy look that isn’t overwhelming.

This all over print features a stretchy cotton blend for breathable comfort and flexibility. Cotton accounts for 19 percent of the material, while 74 percent is recycled polyester and 7 percent is elastane single jersey.

The material has a dry, breathable feel to it. Like many of these adidas shirts, a little extra care when washing is critical for maintaining its look and feel.

Adidas Adicross Three Below Polo

KEY INFO

Colours: 3, including aluminium RRP: $80, £47

+ Great look off the course as well as on

+ Looks good untucked

– Requires special care when washing

Adicross is another example of an adidas shirt that’s inspired by traditional golf style, but also designed to be worn off the course as well. The slight droptail hem and subdued print are nice style elements for this great-fitting shirt.

This modern look features a stretchy, perforated jacquard fabric for breathable feel and comfort no matter where you are.

This is a shirt that can definitely be worn tucked or untucked, especially in casual settings like bars or the 19th hole.

Adidas Ultimate 365 Allover Print Primegreen Polo

KEY INFO

Colours: 5, including violet tone/crew navy RRP: $65, £47

+Allover print has a real elegant look

+Built-in UV protection great for bright sunny days

– Must take extra care when washing

This shirt, designed to be worn throughout the year like many of the best adidas golf shoes, really does have a great look to it. This stylish print brings modern style to the course, and it works off the course, too

Made with high-performance recycled materials, the shirt also has UV coverage of 50-plus for protection from the sun.

The Ultimate365 Allover Print fabric also absorbs moisture and stretches four ways to enhance performance.

Adidas Statement No-Show Primegreen Polo

KEY INFO

Colours: 2, including carbon/jungle ink/black RRP: $90, £66

+ Very breathable, doesn’t show perspiration

+Design allows maximum swing mobility

– Maybe too lightweight for chillier conditions

Nobody likes others to see them sweat, and this particular polo shirt from adidas is designed to hide perspiration, using all-weather knit fabric that’s extremely lightweight, soft feeling and breathable.

This polo features Raglan sleeves (the seams are close to the collar, not where the upper arm meets the shoulder) for greater swing mobility, and the shirt itself is made from 100 percent Primegreen recycled polyester to help reduce plastic waste.

With adidas branding on the left shoulder, this three-button polo is also easily machine washable.

Adidas Ultimate365 3-Stripes Polo

KEY INFO

Colours: 2, including Power berry/Legacy blue/white RRP: $75, £55

+ Appealing style

+ Freshrite technology helps fight odor

– More color options in this design would be nice

This versatile polo features a balanced-weight all-year fabric that’s made of 88 percent recycled polyester and 12 percent elastane single jersey. Translation: This is a good choice for pretty much any time of year.

The Ultimate 365 3-Stripes also feature something called freshrite for odor suppression. Plus, it has a UV factor of 50-plus, meaning it provides plenty of protection from the sun in the warmer months.

With the stripes across the chest and sleeves, it also has a distinct style.

Adidas Two-Color Club Stripe Polo

KEY INFO

Colours: 4, including crew navy/white RRP: $65, £47

+ Classic styling

+ Material and construction doesn’t impede swing

– Must wash cold and dry with low heat. Susceptible to wrinkles

With a solid color collar and allover stripes, this shirt has a look that really never goes out of style.

The Two-Color CLub Stripe Polo has some more old-fashioned technology, however, when it comes to flexibility and comfort. The shirt features split side hems for easy movement as well as soft moisture-wicking stretch fabric.

It does require a little more care than some of the other polos from adidas, including washing in cold water and tumble dry on low heat. A cool iron from time to time also helps maintain its fresh look.

Like the Ultimate 365 3-Stripes, it must be washed in cold water, tumble dried on low heat and may need to be touched up occasionally with a cool iron to retain its looks.

Adidas Primeblue HEAT.RDY Polo

KEY INFO

Colours: 2, including semi night flash RRP: $60, £ 44

+ Athletic style that would play well in other sports

+ Great material for hot days

– Must use extra care when washing and drying

As the name would imply, when the heat is up, this is the shirt for it.

The Primeblue HEAT.RDY Polo shirt is made with Primeblue, a high-performance recycled material made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic. It’s made with 100-percent recycled polyester doubleknit, breathable air-cooling fabric.

The shirt has an athletic styling with a thin stripe on the shoulders running down to the sleeves with a contrasting color on the inside of the collar.

Adidas Ultimate365 Solid Polo

KEY INFO

Colours: 5, including black RRP: $65, £47

+ Classic look that never goes out of style

+ Designed for year-round comfort

– Medium weight might not be best for super hot days

The medium weight Ultimate365 Solid Polo is a classic looking shirt that’s easy to match or contrast with shorts and trousers.

For comfort the shirt features something called Aeroready, which manages moisture to keep players dry. The overall product, like many in the current adidas golf line, is made with Primegreen, a series of high-performance, recycled materials.

This regular-fit shirt has a three-button polo collar and has a UV rating of 50-plus to protect golfers from the sun.

If you enjoyed this guide on the best adidas golf shirts, be sure to check out the Golf Monthly website for more guides, such as the Best Nike Shirts, or Best Golf Shorts.