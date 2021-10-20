Check out some of the best Jordan golf shoes currently on the market.

Best Jordan Golf Shoes

As a brand, Nike is unsurpassed in sports. And when consumers think of Nike, they probably think of the company’s most iconic athlete of all time, Michael Jordan. And Jordan loves golf, which is why the Nike subsidiary brand, Jordan, expanded beyond its Jordan Brand sneakers into golf a few years ago.

The Jordan Brand is probably the most unique in golf because like Jordan sneakers, they can quickly become collectors items. These limited edition releases certainly appeal to a different demographic of golfers, perhaps a group that hasn’t always been welcome on the golf course. But because they are flashy and limited, they appeal to collectors as well, which often drives up the price on the secondary market.

The best Nike golf shoes are more readily available than Jordan golf shoes, but they arguably don’t have the same desirability as these rare offerings.

What we have found is that the best Jordan golf shoes might gain value that goes way beyond their performance or look on the golf course – these are also very capable golf shoes, with imaginative colors and designs that often venture way beyond golf’s stuffy past.

Despite the flashier looks, Jordan golf shoes are some of the most comfortable golf shoes on the market.

Virtually nothing is off-limits when it comes to Jordan shoes, especially when it comes to styling. Low tops, mid tops, even the best high tops, plenty of color combinations and materials, spikes and spikeless with aggressive soles describe the options.

Here then, is a look at some of these very different offerings from Jordan, which not only break certainly from traditional golf shoes, but from Nike’s main lineup of golf shoes as well.

If these styles aren’t to your taste, check out our guides on the best golf shoes for walking, the more traditional styles of the best FootJoy golf shoes or the notoriously comfortable best Skechers golf shoes too.

Best Jordan Golf Shoes

Nike Air Jordan VI Retro Golf Shoe

+ Imaginative designs and colors

+ Athletic design provides plenty of stability

– Midtop shoe isn’t for everyone

The Air Jordan VI Retro Golf Shoe pays homage to the shoes he wore during his first championship run with the Chicago Bulls basketball team.

The Retro Shoe features a green all-leather waterproof upper, a lightweight injected unit in the midsole and forefoot moderation that helps stabilize the foot during swing rotation. There’s also a strategically placed rubber in the heel and forefront to provide support and grip.

True to the line, there’s a dominant Jumpman logo on the bottom of the midsole, which adds an additional hit of the DNA for which the Jordan Brand is known. The shoe also features seven sets of spikes on each sole, making it a good choice in pretty much all conditions.

Nike Air Jordan 4 Golf Shoes

+ Imaginative designs and colors

+ Athletic design provides plenty of stability

– Midtop shoe isn’t for everyone

The Jordan Brand made a point to celebrate the Air Jordan IV throughout 2021, and that included its performance versions for golf.

Three new Air Jordan IV Golf colorways were introduced this year — the “Seersuchker”, “Green Metallic,” and “Teal Purple,” worn by the Jordan Brand’s family of athletes at various golf tournaments this year.

These mid-top shoes feature an aggressive sole with seven sets of spikes on each shoe. The Seersucker is in reference to one of MJ’s suits, and features classic, striped material. The Green Metallic is based on the Air Jordan/OG Metallic Pack, and the Teal Purple was inspired by oceanside colors and ripstop nylon of Jordan Flight Suits.

Nike Air Jordan XI Low Golf White

+ Very clean look, easy on the eyes

+ Certainly one of the more comfortable shoes in the lineup

– Like all white shoes, keeping them clean and bright can be a challenge

If you’re looking for a warm weather golf shoe with a bit of a classic look while still retaining the Jordan flair, the Air Jordan XI all-whie shoe would be a pretty good fit. The shoe features glossy patent leather on the mudguard and on the a leather-tone outsole plate, so it’s not super difficult to keep clean, but any white shoe is always a challenge, especially in muddy conditions.

This is a shoe that appeals to younger and older golfers alike, and certainly doesn’t offend the more conservative player – we think this is the best golf shoe for seniors in the Nike Air Jordan range.

Plus, it’s a very comfortable shoe that’s also waterproof. With seven sets of spikes surrounded by an aggressive outsole design on each shoe, it also performs.

You can check out our guide on the best waterproof golf shoes if you’re looking for a new pair to get you through the rainy months.

Nike Air Jordan Trainer ST G

+ Athletic low profile look

+ Very comfortable, can be worn from the car to the course

– Doesn’t feel quite as stable as some of the other models

Originally launched in 2016, the Jordan Trainer ST 6 is a classic trainer sneaker that comes in a variety of colors.

The newest and coolest colors are the wolf gray, royal blue and white. Both feature Jordan Brand’s iconic elephant print as well as drop-in socliner and flexible outsole that provides good ground feel.

These low tops feature an aggressive outsole with seven sets of cleats on each shoe.

Nike Air Jordan Flight Runner

+ Sleek, athletic look

+ Lightweight and comfortable. Good shoes for walking

– Doesn’t provide the same base as some of the Jordan brand’s heavier shoes

The Jordan Flight Runner Golf shoe combines mesh and synthetic materials in the upper for lightweight support and breathability while the shoe’s dynamic Nike Flywire is responsible for the ultimate lockdown fit.

In addition, the midsole of this running-inspired shoe has a forefront moderation plate that stabilizes the foot when twisting. And there’s a lightweight injected unit that adds comfort as well.

The outsole is a combination of TRI-LOK spikes with a semi-aggressive design around them.

Nike Air Jordan 5 Grape Ice

+ Beautifully crafted athletic looking shoe

+ Very stable feel, fairly comfortable for walking or riding

– Basketball look and feel isn’t for everyone

One of two models made available in the Grape Ice colour scheme (the other is the Air Max 97 G), the markings were inspired by the site of the 2000 U.S. Open, Winged Foot Golf Club.

Nike silhouettes include a grape-ice inspired palette of cool blues across the outsoles and inside the heel lining. The stripes are in reference to the famous awning of Winged Foot’s clubhouse.

Inspired by OG sneakers released more than 25 years ago, this is a synthetic leather shoe with a visible Air-Sole unit that adds comfort and perhaps energy return. The shoe features removable spikes surrounded by a fairly aggressive pattern on the outsole.

Nike Air Jordan III Golf Shoe Premium

+ Beautiful shoe, no matter what color you choose

+ Very stable platform that will provide plenty of ground support as you twist

– A little more bulky than other models, so it might not be as walker friendly

The Air Jordan III sneaker debuted more than 30 years ago, so these Air Jordan III premium golf shoes honor that legacy.

The shoe features an elephant print across the toe box and heel, a tonal leather upper metal detailing on the eyestay and eyelets.

The outsole has seven sets of spikes on each shoe. The white midsole and a Nike logo on the back heel complete the look.

Nike Air Jordan I Golf Premium

+ The most nostalgic look in the lineup

+ For anyone who wants to break the norm, the least golfy of the entire Jordan Golf line

– Again, many players might not like the feel of a mid-top on the golf course

More than 30 years after the debut of the Air Jordan I sneaker in 1984, Nike Golf introduced this iconic shoe to the golf course.

Jordan, of course, remembers this shoe fondly, saying, “The Air Jordan I was the first sneaker that really pushed the limits on what was acceptable. It’s like being a young kid, when his parents say he can’t do something, but he wants to do it. I felt like I wanted to be different.”

This limited offering featured a few notable changes from the original basketball shoe, including extra padding to provide additional comfort and support around the ankle, Jumpman logo on the tongue, Nike Free-inspired outsole with soft spikes and a fully waterproof upper.

If you enjoyed this guide on the best Nike Jordan golf shoes, be sure to check out the Golf Monthly website for more guides, such as the best Nike golf shoes, best adidas golf shoes or best Footjoy golf shoes.