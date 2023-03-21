True Linkswear FS-01 Golf Shoe Review
Is it a sneaker? Is it a golf shoe? Is it both? Dan Parker took the True Linkswear FS-01 to the golf course to find out...
One of the most subtle on to off course golf shoe designs on the market right now, the FS-01 is so easily transferrable on and off course you might forget to ever take them off. Complimented by soft, recycled leather and a cushioned insole, True Linkswear has taken a classic sneaker style and added some delightful touches to make them more than suitable for the golf course.
Padded heel for added comfort
On and off-course styling
Made using recycled materials
Cushioned insole
Outsole is not great in wet conditions
Not massively supportive around the ankle
True Linkswear FS-01 Golf Shoe Review
The hybrid golf shoe - a shoe that can subtly be worn on and off the golf course - is very much a style in vogue right now. True Linkswear is a brand that has dedicated its extensive range to trying to find the ideal balance between off-course style and on course playability. The FS-01 represents the model in the range that leans the most into the off-course styling, so did it still have enough on the course to make it one of the best golf shoes of the year?
Firstly, as a big fan of the Stan Smith sneaker from adidas I loved the silhouette and style of the FS-01 - it's an immediate classic in my eyes. It's certainly taken its styling from some of the best casual sneakers of history and this classic low-profile silhouette shines in the white and rose gold colorway. Indeed, much like I found when testing the Cole Haan ZeroGrand Overtake golf shoe, I actually found myself wearing the FS-01 more off the course than when I played golf in them. Whether it was to work, to the shops, or even out to the pub, the FS-01 looks at home in pretty much any environment thanks to the classic styling that goes well with golf outfits and casual outfits alike. Of course, it still has to work on the golf course to be worth investing in - more on that shortly.
The FS-01 is made using Eco-Genuine leather - leather that has been recycled and then repurposed to make these shoes. Despite the fact it's recycled, it still feels like a premium product that's soft to the touch and has the same pebbled finish that you'd expect of a genuine leather product. The upper is really easy to maintain and is really durable, even claiming to be scratchproof (so far, so good in my testing) allowing you to keep them in sparkling condition for much longer. It's great to see brands putting in the effort when it comes to sustainability while still striving to create a premium product off the back of it - it's a win-win. Coupled with the softness of the recycled leather is the Wanderlux insole which is soft and cushioned enough to really support the soles of your feet. The shoe also weighs just 10.5oz, so your legs feel significantly less tired after walking 18 holes than you might feel in a heavier pair of shoes. With golfers averaging well over 10,000 steps per round, it pays to have a lightweight shoe.
With the FS-01 being such a low-profile silhouette, the shoe doesn't come up very high around the ankle, so you do lose a little support here. Support around the heel is very solid though and the extra padding around your Achilles heel really adds to the snug comfort provided by the FS-01. The one trade-off with golf shoes designed to be worn on and off the course is often the support it offers, and the FS-01 falls into this trap. It's all about what you prefer from a golf shoe though, and if support isn't a major priority, the FS-01 is still a joy to play a round of golf in. The likes of the Payntr X-003 F, Puma Ignite Elevate, FootJoy Pro SL, and Under Armour Charged Phantom SL will offer you a lot more support and a genuine 'locked-in' feeling, but of course, these shoes don't look even nearly as smart off the course as the FS-01 does.
Finally, it's worth talking about the outsole which has its pros and cons depending on the conditions you play in. In dry conditions, it more than suffices when it comes to grip. To make the FS-01 comfortable off the course, the outsole is slightly depressed into the shoe rather than sticking out of it like a conventional outsole. This is great for wearing off the course as you can't feel the rubber nubs when walking on firmer surfaces, but it does mean when conditions turn wet on the golf course, the outsole doesn't offer as much grip as its rivals. It's another trade-off when it comes to buying a truly hybrid golf shoe and I would save the FS-01 for dry days on the course to get the most enjoyment out of using it. While not fully waterproof, the upper is water resistant so any light showers or surface water won't penetrate the shoe.
Overall the True Linkwear FS-01 is one of the best examples of a hybrid golf shoe I have tested. While the outsole is a little limited, the comfort of the midsole, padding of the heel area, and softness of the recycled leather offer a premium product with premium performance on and off course. I'd say the grip and support in the True Linkswear Lux Hybrid golf shoe is more comprehensive than the FS-01, but for the cleanest on-to-off-course transition in golf right now, the FS-01 is the real chameleon in the pack.
Does the True Linkswear FS-01 fit true to size?
I found the True Linkswear FS-01 fit exactly to size. There is a comprehensive sizing chart on the True Linkswear website however for more information on width of feet.
Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides, specializing in golf shoe and golf cart reviews. Dan has now tested and reviewed over 30 pairs of golf shoes for the website and magazine with his current favorite pair being the Ecco Biom C4. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 8.5 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands. His best day in golf so far was shooting 76 at Essendon Golf Club on his first-ever round with his Golf Monthly colleagues. Dan also runs his own cricket podcast and website in his spare time.
Dan is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425 Max
Fairway: Ping G425 Max
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Ping i59 (4-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro
Putter: Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham
Ball: TaylorMade TP5 Pix
