True Linkswear FS-01 Golf Shoe Review

The hybrid golf shoe - a shoe that can subtly be worn on and off the golf course - is very much a style in vogue right now. True Linkswear is a brand that has dedicated its extensive range to trying to find the ideal balance between off-course style and on course playability. The FS-01 represents the model in the range that leans the most into the off-course styling, so did it still have enough on the course to make it one of the best golf shoes of the year?

Firstly, as a big fan of the Stan Smith sneaker from adidas I loved the silhouette and style of the FS-01 - it's an immediate classic in my eyes. It's certainly taken its styling from some of the best casual sneakers of history and this classic low-profile silhouette shines in the white and rose gold colorway. Indeed, much like I found when testing the Cole Haan ZeroGrand Overtake golf shoe, I actually found myself wearing the FS-01 more off the course than when I played golf in them. Whether it was to work, to the shops, or even out to the pub, the FS-01 looks at home in pretty much any environment thanks to the classic styling that goes well with golf outfits and casual outfits alike. Of course, it still has to work on the golf course to be worth investing in - more on that shortly.

For a casual look on course, I can't think of many more impressive or stylish than the FS-01 (Image credit: Future)

The FS-01 is made using Eco-Genuine leather - leather that has been recycled and then repurposed to make these shoes. Despite the fact it's recycled, it still feels like a premium product that's soft to the touch and has the same pebbled finish that you'd expect of a genuine leather product. The upper is really easy to maintain and is really durable, even claiming to be scratchproof (so far, so good in my testing) allowing you to keep them in sparkling condition for much longer. It's great to see brands putting in the effort when it comes to sustainability while still striving to create a premium product off the back of it - it's a win-win. Coupled with the softness of the recycled leather is the Wanderlux insole which is soft and cushioned enough to really support the soles of your feet. The shoe also weighs just 10.5oz, so your legs feel significantly less tired after walking 18 holes than you might feel in a heavier pair of shoes. With golfers averaging well over 10,000 steps per round, it pays to have a lightweight shoe.

With the FS-01 being such a low-profile silhouette, the shoe doesn't come up very high around the ankle, so you do lose a little support here. Support around the heel is very solid though and the extra padding around your Achilles heel really adds to the snug comfort provided by the FS-01. The one trade-off with golf shoes designed to be worn on and off the course is often the support it offers, and the FS-01 falls into this trap. It's all about what you prefer from a golf shoe though, and if support isn't a major priority, the FS-01 is still a joy to play a round of golf in. The likes of the Payntr X-003 F, Puma Ignite Elevate, FootJoy Pro SL, and Under Armour Charged Phantom SL will offer you a lot more support and a genuine 'locked-in' feeling, but of course, these shoes don't look even nearly as smart off the course as the FS-01 does.

Image 1 of 2 The outsole is slightly depressed into the shoe to maintain a low profile look off the golf course (Image credit: Future) Picture here in grey, the extra padding around the Achillies heel is a really nice touch. (Image credit: Future)

Finally, it's worth talking about the outsole which has its pros and cons depending on the conditions you play in. In dry conditions, it more than suffices when it comes to grip. To make the FS-01 comfortable off the course, the outsole is slightly depressed into the shoe rather than sticking out of it like a conventional outsole. This is great for wearing off the course as you can't feel the rubber nubs when walking on firmer surfaces, but it does mean when conditions turn wet on the golf course, the outsole doesn't offer as much grip as its rivals. It's another trade-off when it comes to buying a truly hybrid golf shoe and I would save the FS-01 for dry days on the course to get the most enjoyment out of using it. While not fully waterproof, the upper is water resistant so any light showers or surface water won't penetrate the shoe.

Overall the True Linkwear FS-01 is one of the best examples of a hybrid golf shoe I have tested. While the outsole is a little limited, the comfort of the midsole, padding of the heel area, and softness of the recycled leather offer a premium product with premium performance on and off course. I'd say the grip and support in the True Linkswear Lux Hybrid golf shoe is more comprehensive than the FS-01, but for the cleanest on-to-off-course transition in golf right now, the FS-01 is the real chameleon in the pack.