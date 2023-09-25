Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

What Is The Most Used Shoe At The Ryder Cup?

The entire world of golf is turning its head to the Ryder Cup very soon and whilst I am excited for the golf and matchplay itself, I also look forward to seeing the gear on display and what the top players in the world use. One specific avenue I have gone down here is shoes because I am a bit of a shoe nerd. (I have a solid 10 pair rotation myself at the moment and that required some significant sacrifice).

So what is the most used model at the Ryder Cup? Well as you can see in the full table at the bottom of the page there are loads of different shoes from a variety of brands like FootJoy, Nike, adidas and so on. Without further ado, let's get into it.

(Also it is worth saying we do loads of buying advice content on the best spikeless golf shoes, most comfortable shoes, best shoes for wide feet and so on. Whatever you are after, we can help you find it).

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Golf Monthly) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

The most used golf shoe at the Ryder Cup in 2023 is the FootJoy Premiere Series Field with Justin Thomas, Max Homa and Wyndham Clark using the shoe. Although I should admit that Thomas often also wears the Tarlow shoes from the same range so this could quite easily change immediately. Homa and Clark on the other hand have been using the shoe for a while now and haven't really put other models into play. We are still waiting on a review of this shoe but I have been informed it is extremely comfortable, waterproof, and it goes without saying it might be one of the best looking golf shoes on the market.

As far as FootJoy as a brand goes, a quarter of the 24 players at Marco Simone will wear FootJoy shoes with Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman and Shane Lowry wearing DryJoys, Alpha and Packard shoes respectively.

T2. adidas ZG23

adidas ZG23 - 2 players

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a tie for the second most-used golf shoe at the Ryder Cup is the ZG23 from adidas, with Aberg and Nicolai Hojgaard putting them in play. Again, this may change quickly as well as I believe Collin Morikawa has occasionally worn the shoes as well but he is currently using the older ZG21's.

Dan Parker is our resident shoe expert and tested the ZG23 shoes back in February 2023. His review said;

'New technologies have made the ZG23 a supremely comfortable, stable, and lightweight shoe that will keep golfers of all swing speeds fully supported during the swing. While the looks aren't as sharp as others, this is pound-for-pound one of the best spiked golf shoes of the year.

Read our full Adidas ZG23 Golf Shoe Review

T2. Cuater The Ringer

Cuater The Ringer - 2 players

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Golf Monthly) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another model worn by two players at the Ryder Cup is the Cuater, The Ringer shoes. Jon Rahm and Sam Burns have both used this shoe for a long period of time which isn't a surprise to me really not only because of the two players contractual obligations, but I actually tested these shoes myself and they are very, very good. I got my hands on a pair in June 2022 and my review said;

'Cuater has absolutely smashed it out of the park with these shoes because the combination of the athletic style, comfort, feel and waterproofing makes The Ringer one of my favorite golf shoes currently on the market. The breathability could be worked on a bit and this is the aspect that stops the five-star rating, but these are very close to being the perfect golf shoe.'

Having tested a reasonable number of shoes since then, I still stand by those words and I still have these as part of my regular golf shoe rotation.

Read our full Cuater The Ringer Golf Shoes Review

T2. Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3

Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 - 2 players

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Golf Monthly) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy and Robert MacIntyre, two Nike players, both use the Victory Tour 3 shoes. MacIntyre signed with Nike back in 2021 and has used the Tour 2 and now 3 shoes as a result, whereas McIlroy has been with Nike for many, many years.

Once again I tested these shoes and at the time of writing they are my favorite golf shoes. They got five stars out of five and I said;

'With the subtle improvements to the previous Victory 2, the new 3 is one of the best golf shoes on the market. In every department the performance is excellent - comfort, grip, protection, looks - Nike has absolutely nailed it here.'

The color I tested looked great in the first image above, but there are also special edition models from each of the 2023 Majors and we could see another at the Ryder Cup too.

Read our full Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 Golf Shoe Review

T2. Puma Ignite Articulate

Puma Ignite Articulate - 2 players

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

The final model to come in a tie for second with two players using the shoe is the Ignite Articulate from Puma. Worn by Viktor Hovland and Rickie Fowler (and sometimes Justin Rose), these shoes were part of our Editor's Choice list back in 2022. Given Tour professionals still use the shoe it has clearly stood the test of time and Dan Parker agrees saying in his review from 2022;

'A spiked shoe to compete with the very best in 2022. While the improvements on last year's model are minimal, the Articulate provides excellent traction, all-round support and a sharp look to see you through all conditions out on course.'

Read our full Puma Ignite Articulate golf shoe review

So there you have the top golf shoes at the 2023 Ryder Cup and below I have put together a full table of the different models in play. It goes without saying that these models are correct at the time of writing and given how often Tour players tinker, these could change very quickly. If you notice a mistake, then let us know.

Which Shoes Are Being Used At The Ryder Cup?

Full Shoe Table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Shoe Model Players FootJoy Field Thomas, Clark, Homa adidas ZG23 Aberg, Hojgaard Cuater The Ringer Rahm, Burns Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 McIlroy, MacIntyre Puma Ignite Articulate Fowler, Hovland adidas Codechaos 22 Hatton adidas Tour 360 22 Schauffele adidas ZG21 Morikawa FootJoy Alpha Harman FootJoy DryJoys Cantlay FootJoy Premiere Series Packard Lowry Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% Shoes Koepka Nike Golf Air Jordan 1 Low G Golf Shoes Rose Nike TW 13 Fleetwood Nike TW 20 Scheffler Skechers Pro Hyper 5 Fitzpatrick Sqairz Straka Under Armour HOVR Drive 2 Spieth

For more golf shoe content, check out our guides on the best golf shoes for walking, or the best winter golf shoes.