Which Nike PGA Championship Special Edition Shoe Is Your Favorite?

Moving on from the 'Pink Bloom' shoes released during The Masters, Nike has now unveiled the special edition shoes for the second men's Major of the year, the PGA Championship. Taking place at Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina, there are three shoe designs to choose from, the Victory Tour 4, Infinity Tour 2 and Air Max Plus G. All of them feature blue which is a color synonymous with the state, and all have motoring themes as well, such as the 'GOLFAST' tag line which is on the tongue and insoles of the shoes. The question therefore is, which would you pick?

Nike Victory Tour 4 NRG PGA Championship: $210 at Nike Atop the tree in the range is Rory McIlroy's Victory Tour 4 shoe. Perhaps a bit more understated than the floral accents from The Masters, the PGA Championship shoe has a 'Football Grey' upper with accents of blue, black and crimson. I also really like the gold accenting on the laces too. Overall I should say the standard shoe certainly tested outstandingly well for me recently, offering top of the range comfort, grip, and stability in a refined aesthetic package. Read our full Nike Victory Tour 4 Golf Shoe Review

Nike Infinity Tour 2 NRG PGA Championship: $190 at Nike The Infinity Tour is slightly different in that it has a Flyweave construction which makes them super lightweight, but the overall color silhouette is the same. Of course you also get one of the most comfortable golf shoes in the game thanks to the Air Zoom unit, cushioned insole and updated midsole foam. Don't worry about the Flyweave either, it is 100% waterproof as well. Read our full Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next% 2 Golf Shoe Review

Nike Air Max Plus G NRG PGA Championship: $205 at Nike Finally we have the Air Max Plus G shoes which are a divisive looks wise but seem to be popular given Nike have dropped several colors including this special edition. It is worth acknowledging we have not reviewed this shoe yet but it is coming soon.

Just like he did at The Masters with the 'Pink Bloom' design, it seems like Scottie Scheffler is wearing a special edition 'GOLFAST' version of his shoe, but it isn't available to buy like the others. I also think Tommy Fleetwood might be wearing this version of the shoe as well.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

For more special edition PGA Championship gear, definitely take a look at FootJoy's 'Carolina Blue' Field golf shoe which I think might be the best looking golf shoe anywhere right now.