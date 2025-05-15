Which Nike PGA Championship Special Edition Shoe Is Your Favorite?
Nike have gone for a motorsport theme to the PGA Championship special edition, all in the name of 'golfing fast'.
Moving on from the 'Pink Bloom' shoes released during The Masters, Nike has now unveiled the special edition shoes for the second men's Major of the year, the PGA Championship. Taking place at Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina, there are three shoe designs to choose from, the Victory Tour 4, Infinity Tour 2 and Air Max Plus G. All of them feature blue which is a color synonymous with the state, and all have motoring themes as well, such as the 'GOLFAST' tag line which is on the tongue and insoles of the shoes. The question therefore is, which would you pick?
Atop the tree in the range is Rory McIlroy's Victory Tour 4 shoe. Perhaps a bit more understated than the floral accents from The Masters, the PGA Championship shoe has a 'Football Grey' upper with accents of blue, black and crimson. I also really like the gold accenting on the laces too.
Overall I should say the standard shoe certainly tested outstandingly well for me recently, offering top of the range comfort, grip, and stability in a refined aesthetic package.
Read our full Nike Victory Tour 4 Golf Shoe Review
The Infinity Tour is slightly different in that it has a Flyweave construction which makes them super lightweight, but the overall color silhouette is the same. Of course you also get one of the most comfortable golf shoes in the game thanks to the Air Zoom unit, cushioned insole and updated midsole foam. Don't worry about the Flyweave either, it is 100% waterproof as well.
Read our full Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next% 2 Golf Shoe Review
Finally we have the Air Max Plus G shoes which are a divisive looks wise but seem to be popular given Nike have dropped several colors including this special edition. It is worth acknowledging we have not reviewed this shoe yet but it is coming soon.
Just like he did at The Masters with the 'Pink Bloom' design, it seems like Scottie Scheffler is wearing a special edition 'GOLFAST' version of his shoe, but it isn't available to buy like the others. I also think Tommy Fleetwood might be wearing this version of the shoe as well.
For more special edition PGA Championship gear, definitely take a look at FootJoy's 'Carolina Blue' Field golf shoe which I think might be the best looking golf shoe anywhere right now.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Sam is Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor which mean's he oversees everything E-com related on the site.
This takes the form of creating and updating Buying Guides, reviews, and finding bargain prices for deals content.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last seven years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate, insightful, and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for, at a good price.
Additionally Sam oversees Golf Monthly voucher/coupon content which seeks to find you the best offers and promotions from well-known brands like Callaway, TaylorMade and many more.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a single-figure handicap.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Callaway Mavrik Package Set Review
Joe Ferguson has been trying out the Callaway Mavrik Package Set to see how it stacks up against the competition…
-
The Bizarre English Curse At The PGA Championship That Stretches Back Over 100 Years
No English player has won the PGA Championship in the strokeplay era
-
The Best Limited Edition Shoes Yet? FootJoy Unveils 'Carolina Blue' Premiere Series Shoes For The PGA Championship
As part of the Legends Series of shoes, the latest version pays homage to North Carolina.
-
Wow! Callaway's Ai Irons Get A Stunning 'Black Shadow' Makeover
The Ai200 and Ai300 irons from Callaway have now been released all in black and I must say they look stunning.
-
Half-Price Oakleys? Protect Your Eyes In Style With A Pair Of Our Best-Rated Sunglasses For Golfing
Deals The best Oakley sunglasses can reduce glare, improve your depth perception and help you read the greens, all while protecting you from harmful UV rays
-
Up Your Golf Shoe Game With 5 Of The Best Deals From Puma's Sale Right Now
Deals Hit the fairways in style with a pair of the best golf shoes from Puma, these 5 golf shoe deals will have you looking pristine this summer
-
Fore the Love of Stout and Style: The New Sunday Swagger x Guinness Apparel Collection Is Here!
Us Guinness drinkers love telling people all about our love for the black stuff - now with the new Sunday Swagger collab we can do so without even saying anything!
-
Own A Piece Of History! Here's Where You Can Buy Rory McIlroy's Masters-Winning TaylorMade Prototype Irons
TaylorMade's impressive arsenal of irons just got bigger - McIlroy's custom prototype irons are on sale to celebrate his Masters victory
-
Only 1,981 Pairs! How You Can Get The Special Edition Nike x Justin Timberlake Golf Shoes
The limited edition shoe only has a small number of pairs so be ready when they go on sale today.
-
Don't Use That Old Bag Any Longer - Refresh Your Gear Setup With These 5 Excellent Golf Bag Deals
Deals Refresh your most essential item of golf kit with a new golf bag from some of the game's biggest brands including Titleist, TaylorMade, Callaway and Sun Mountain