What clubs does Max Homa put into his bag on the PGA Tour? We take a look.

John Maxwell Homa had immense success as an amateur and has won a couple of big PGA Tour events in the United States; the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship and 2021 Genesis Invitational.

But what clubs does Max Homa use out on Tour? We take a look below.

Homa has a full bag of Titleist clubs and uses a Pro V1 ball at the moment.

Starting at the top of the bag he uses a Titleist TSi3 driver recently replacing the TS3 and TS4 models he had in the bag over the last year or so. It has nine degrees of loft.

He does still have the TS3 in the bag in the form of a three-wood and then goes to a Titleist TSi2 seven-wood with 21 degrees of loft. In the past he has also carried an 818H2 hybrid or a Titleist U500 utility iron however both of those clubs seem to come in and out of the setup.

In the irons he carries Titleist 620 MB’s from 4-iron to 9-iron.

Homa then carries four Vokey wedges all of which are SM8’s. They have 46, 50, 56 and 60 degrees of loft respectively.

Finally he uses a Scotty Cameron Phantom X 11.5 prototype putter and uses a Pro V1 ball.

Max Homa What’s In The Bag?

*Note – the utility iron comes in and out of the bag depending on course and conditions.

Driver: Titleist TSI3 (9 degrees) with Aldila Rogue Black 130 MSI 60 TX shaft

3-wood: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees, A1 SureFit setting) with Aldila Rogue Black 125 MSI 80 TX shaft

7-wood: Titleist TSi2 (21 degrees) with Graphite Design Tour AD XC 9 TX shaft

*Utility: Titleist U500

Irons: Titleist 620 MB (4-9) all with KBS S-Taper 130 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (46-10F, 50-12F, 56-14F, 60-10K) with KBS S-Taper 130 X (46-56), KBS Hi Rev 2.0 125 S (60) shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 11.5 Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1