Ludvig Aberg What's In The Bag?

A rising star in the world of golf, Ludvig Aberg is a player you should definitely look out for right now thanks to a stellar amateur career and promotion to the PGA Tour in 2023.

The Swede attended Texas Tech University and played on the golf team there where he was dominant. He won a program-record eight times, and he became the first golfer to win back-to-back Big 12 Conference Championship titles in both 2022 and 2023. His triumph in 2023 came by an impressive eight shots. If we had to guess, success is on the horizon on the PGA Tour as well but for now let's take a look inside his bag.

Ludvig Aberg WITB: Full Specs

Driver: Titleist TSR2 (9 degrees) with Aldila Rogue M-AX shaft

3-wood: Titleist TSR2 (15 degrees) with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Blue 75 TX shaft

Irons: Titleist T-MB 718 (2 iron), Titleist T-100 (4-9 iron)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50, 54, 60 degrees) all with KBS Tour 130 X shafts

Putter: Odyssey Works Versa #1

Ball: Titleist 2023 Pro V1x

Shoes: adidas ZG23

Driver

Titleist TSR2

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We believe Aberg doesn't currently have a full equipment contract with any brand in regards to clubs, but he does use nearly a full bag of Titleist gear so it wouldn't be surprising to us to see him sign with Titleist at some point. At the top of the bag he starts with a Titleist TSR2 driver with nine degrees of loft and an Aldila Rogue M-AX shaft.

The TSR2 appears a fraction more compact at address, but there's no denying it looks superb. Featuring a powerful feel off the tee, the work that Titleist has done, both on the aerodynamics and on the design of the face, has boosted the speed on offer. Along with the added speed, it's the consistency where it shines as, in testing, the all round playability of the head was incredible and helped favour off-centre strikes.

Read our full Titleist TSR2 Driver Review

Fairway wood

Titleist TSR2

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He also uses a Titleist TSR2 fairway wood as well which has 15 degrees of loft and is fitted with a Mitsubishi Tensei AV Blue 75 TX shaft. Featuring Titleist's plain and simple aesthetics, the fairway wood now has white groove lines that span the whole width of the face. You might think this is a small, and fairly inconsequential detail, but for us it worked to highlight the loft on offer.

Feel and acoustically wise it has a slightly lower pitched impact sound and a very satisfying ‘crack’ through impact. What's more, it's very easy to launch and extremely consistent.

Read our full Titleist TSR2 Fairway Wood Review

Irons

Titleist T-MB 718, Titleist T-100

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Instead of another fairway wood or hybrid Aberg then uses a Titleist 7-MB 718 utility iron which acts as his two-iron. This model appears to have been in his bag for a while now and clearly trusts the club. The same can be said of the rest of his irons, which are Titleist T100's. They are the older model at the moment and they go from four-iron down to nine-iron.

Read our full Titleist T100 Iron Review

Wedges

Titleist Vokey SM9

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shifting to the wedges Aberg carries three at the moment, all of which are Titleist Vokey SM9's. They have 50, 54 and 60 degrees of loft and all of them are fitted with KBS Tour 130 X shafts. The SM9's are used by a lot of professionals because the performance is so good. Why? Well a new spin milled cutting process means grooves are sharper, while each groove is specifically cut based on loft and finish. Titleist also inspects every single groove on every wedge to guarantee conformity.

Read our full Titleist Vokey SM9 Wedge Review

Putter

Odyssey Works Versa #1

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His final club in the bag is his sole non-Titleist club, an Odyssey Works Versa #1. This putter is a blade and looks to have been part of his setup for a while now and given how fast he has risen up the golfing ladder, chances are this putter will remain in the bag as well. It is fitted with a Winn Excel Vision grip.

Ball

Titleist 2023 Pro V1x

(Image credit: Future)

Aberg uses the latest version of the Titleist Pro V1x golf ball at the moment. This was a five-star golf ball in our testing because we enjoyed the level of control on offer, which came in particularly handy when hitting into the greens. Comparing it to its predecessor, when struck with our mid-irons, the ball showed a big jump in ball speed and a modest reduction in spin.

With the driver, the Pro V1x delivered some small gains in speed and distance but the higher ball flight and launch was the standout in the new model.

Read our full Titleist Pro V1x 2023 Golf Ball Review

Shoes

adidas ZG23

(Image credit: Future)

Finally Aberg signed with adidas in 2023 and as such he wears apparel and shoes from the brand. His shoe model of choice is the adidas ZG23 which is one of the best golf shoes on the market in our opinion.

During our testing sessions, we really enjoyed the feeling the stability fin delivered, particularly in wet and uneven terrains. We also really enjoyed how light they were, with the shoe weighing pretty much nothing considering the features that are packed into it. The grip was also excellent and we love the look of the shoe as well.