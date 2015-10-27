Shane Lowry
Latest
Shane Lowry wins Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
The Irishman finished one clear of South Africa's Richard Sterne
-
Rory heads stellar field in Turkey
The Turkish Airlines Open is the first event of the European Tour's Final Series
By Fergus Bisset •
-
-
Bridgestone Invitational: Key talking points
What we learned at the WGC - Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone CC
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Lowry hits the big time at Bridgestone
Shane Lowry won the WGC - Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone CC
By Fergus Bisset •
-
5 GB&I Open contenders
A look at five players from GB&I who could go well at St Andrews
By Fergus Bisset •
-
US Open 2014: Round 2 tee times
The tee times for Round 2 of the 2014 US Open at Pinehurst No.2 in North Carolina
By Tom Clarke •
-
Shane Lowry claims top spot in 2014 International Qualifying for the US Open
Having secured the runner-up place at this year’s BMW PGA Championship, missing out to Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry has secured his place in the US Open at Pinehurst on June 12-15
By Tiyah Hernandez-Pierrepont •
-
Iron Play Tips app with Graeme McDowell, Shane Lowry and others
Golf Monthly has teamed up with Cleveland Golf & Srixon to offer a free-to-download Iron Play Tips App
By Neil Tappin •
-
Shane Lowry wins Portugal Masters
Shane Lowry won his first tournament as a professional at the Portugal Masters with a one shot victory over Englishman Ross Fisher
By Nick Bonfield •
-
Shane Lowry wins The 3 Irish Open
Irish amateur Shane Lowry has won the 3 Irish Open at County Louth Golf Club after a playoff against England’s Robert Rock. He is the second amateur winner on this season’s European Tour but only the third in the Tour’s history.
By Fergus Bisset •