Take a look inside the bag of Scotland's Robert MacIntyre

Robert MacIntyre What’s In The Bag?

One of the most prominent rising stars in European golf is Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre who, after a series of close finishes at the 2019 Betfred British Masters, Made in Denmark, and Porsche European Open, finally got into the winner’s circle for the first time on the European Tour in 2020.

His victory came at the Cyprus Showdown at Aphrodite Hills thanks to four birdies over the final six holes.

Let’s take a look inside the youngster’s bag.

At the top of the bag MacIntyre carries a TaylorMade SIM2 Max driver with nine degrees of loft.

He then carries two TaylorMade SIM2 fairway woods.

Shifting to the irons, the Scot then uses a set of TaylorMade P7MCs. They go from four-iron down to nine-iron.

He then has two Hi-Toe wedges with 52 and 58 degrees of loft. He also carries a Titleist Vokey SM8 model with 56 degrees of loft.

Finally his putter is a TaylorMade Spider Tour model and he uses a TP5x ball.

Driver: TaylorMade SIM2 Max, (9 degrees at 8.75) with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 75 TX shaft

Three-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 (15 degrees) with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 85 TX shaft

Five-wood: TaylorMade SIM2, (18 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 85 TX shaft

Irons: TaylorMade P7MC (4-9) all fitted with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade Hi-Toe (52, 58 degrees), Titleist Vokey SM8 (56 degrees) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 Black shafts

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Shoes: Nike